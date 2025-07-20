The fact of the matter is that Israel has helped us when the West and our so-called Arab friends ditched us when we faced security threats from Pakistan throughout history, knowing fully well the consequences of doing so (“ India claims to be a leader of the Global South – but its strategic silences subvert that assertion ”). Wouldn’t it be fair to take Israel’s side considering how unreliable countries like Palestine or Iran can be? Otherwise, why would organisations like Hamas use hospitals and civilians as shields to hide from the consequences of their cunning and evil attacks. Let us keep in mind that Gaza would not have happened if 1,400 innocent Jews were not killed in the first place. I’m just hoping to get an answer and am very open to being corrected wherever I am wrong. – Adharsh Arjun

***

It is unfortunate that Azad Essa dismisses the creation of Pakistan because it was for Indian Muslims and that it did not seek to exclude the minority Hindus and Sikhs (“ A new book examines whether Hindu nationalists supported the Zionist project to occupy Palestine ”). He also excuses the Pahalgam terror attack and Pakistan terrorist groups in Kashmir. Scroll should criticise the book not for Hindu nationalism but the dismissal and downplaying of Pakistani nationalism. His reasoning that Pakistan was created for Indian Muslims and did not seek to replace minorities falls flat. Pakistan was created as a Muslim country with the promise of minorities being treated well, though that failed to materialise. This is unlike India which was never declared as a Hindu country but has treated minorities well. – Axel Kurian

Nazi cinema and Hindutva films

I would like to appreciate Harsh Mander’s well-researched and thought-out article (“ Harsh Mander: How Nazi cinema finds a reflection in Hindutva films ”. The article strongly puts forth the message of how modern India is on the throes of being divided in the name of religion. What people in India should be questioning is corruption and not casteist division and religious fanaticism. I would also like to commend Scroll for showing the mettle to publish this article. I look forward to more such articles. – Jes

India’s Donald Trump tactics

Thanks for the important report (“ Why Bengali migrant workers in BJP-ruled states are being asked to prove they are Indians ”). It was distressing to read. It feels similar to Donald Trump’s tactics in the US. Thankfully, it looks like at least the West Bengal government is making some efforts to help. – Varun PD

Pigeon haters should stop pollution first

These people do not stop cars, trucks and buses from polluting air in cities (“ Why India needs to rethink its love for pigeons ”).They don’t object to airconditioners polluting the atmosphere nor do they care about the burning of crop residue. Chemical pollution in rivers and the sea is a big threat. Construction work, road work and maintenance adds to the pollution. Why blame poor birds? Can one stop poultry farms also? These doctors are not addressing the root cause: poor immunity. Increase immunity through yoga and other exercises and avoid stressful situations. – Arun Kale

Brave article on digital scammers