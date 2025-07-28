This Marriage

It’s not too cold, I know,

but I had nowhere else

to keep this overcoat

All my suitcases were full

And my closet overcrowded

So I just let it sit

upon my shoulders

Law of Physics

Entering the prism of time,

black hair emerges

on the other side

as a palette of gray,

then vanishes

in white light

Story Moon

Pair of lovers coupled

with a full moon –

Formula for romance.

Silhouetted faces cradled

in a generous moon curve –

Pregnancy.

The same pair walking on a beach, skies overcast,

moon skidding on footprints –

Death, or death

rescued by separation.

If there is no moon, oh no moon, there is no

moon at all, where is the moon, there is no

moon, honey, there is no moon, no

moon, and saying it again conjures no

moon what’s a poet to do

without moon

Safe

When I tell my mother

I’m going someplace

She warns me

Of crocodiles that look like logs

Mountain lions behind rocks

Lonely roads and rakes

Tall grass, irritated snakes

One must never enter caves

Or go to the restroom

in large malls solo

She speaks without

word breaks

No wonder I am so fearless

All the panic safe with her

Advanced Lessons

When their tummies growl for prasad,

my kids sit up straight in bhajans

and clap in sync.

Though their skies rain nouns

– Love! Truth! Justice! –

my students use verbs.

Bypassing clenched fists, their

conscientious poems get published

in conscientious journals.

What bowing does not make humble –

What smiling does not make happy –

They fake now

what life makes later.

Not for Sale

Our front door faces South.

Not in Agni’s corner but

we cook wonders

in our kitchen

Northwest.

All beds face North

and yet we sleep deep

and wake up bright.

She watches.

She is all directions.

In our house of the omnipresent

we are more than vaastu compliant.

Excerpted with permission from So That You Know, Mani Rao, HarperCollins India.