This Marriage
It’s not too cold, I know,
but I had nowhere else
to keep this overcoat
All my suitcases were full
And my closet overcrowded
So I just let it sit
upon my shoulders
Law of Physics
Entering the prism of time,
black hair emerges
on the other side
as a palette of gray,
then vanishes
in white light
Story Moon
Pair of lovers coupled
with a full moon –
Formula for romance.
Silhouetted faces cradled
in a generous moon curve –
Pregnancy.
The same pair walking on a beach, skies overcast,
moon skidding on footprints –
Death, or death
rescued by separation.
If there is no moon, oh no moon, there is no
moon at all, where is the moon, there is no
moon, honey, there is no moon, no
moon, and saying it again conjures no
moon what’s a poet to do
without moon
Safe
When I tell my mother
I’m going someplace
She warns me
Of crocodiles that look like logs
Mountain lions behind rocks
Lonely roads and rakes
Tall grass, irritated snakes
One must never enter caves
Or go to the restroom
in large malls solo
She speaks without
word breaks
No wonder I am so fearless
All the panic safe with her
Advanced Lessons
When their tummies growl for prasad,
my kids sit up straight in bhajans
and clap in sync.
Though their skies rain nouns
– Love! Truth! Justice! –
my students use verbs.
Bypassing clenched fists, their
conscientious poems get published
in conscientious journals.
What bowing does not make humble –
What smiling does not make happy –
They fake now
what life makes later.
Not for Sale
Our front door faces South.
Not in Agni’s corner but
we cook wonders
in our kitchen
Northwest.
All beds face North
and yet we sleep deep
and wake up bright.
She watches.
She is all directions.
In our house of the omnipresent
we are more than vaastu compliant.
Excerpted with permission from So That You Know, Mani Rao, HarperCollins India.