Comedian, lyricist, writer, filmmaker and gulab jamun chauvinist : Varun Grover wears many hats.

To understand what makes him tick, Scroll’s political editor Shoaib Daniyal will be in conversation with Grover for a live audience recording of the Scroll Adda podcast.

The event is open only to Scroll members.

Venue: Kunzum Books, GK2, Delhi

Date: Monday, August 11

Time: 3.30 pm

To attend, RSVP here .

Seats will be filled on a first-come basis. There are only 80 spots available.

Not a Scroll member but still want to attend? You can sign up and then RSVP .

Write to us at membership@scroll.in if you have any questions.