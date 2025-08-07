Remorse he had felt, but it didn’t last too long, and Captain Scowl was ready for a new adventure. He commanded:

“Scowlians Come Along!” Would they get into trouble? Read on, and you will see!

SIBLING-G was older, proper, and neat,

Didn’t like it when Captain Scowl marched in with dirty feet.

“Stay out of my space!” she would always yell,

Touch my things, and you’ll hear thunder rumbling from hell!

But who can resist, when a sibling forbids? A chance for adventure that would FLIP all her lids.

Captain Scowl tiptoed into her bathroom, quiet and sly

The tub seemed to wink, as if to say, “Come on in, don’t be shy”!

“Let’s mess up this place”, the Tri-headed Dragon hissed,

“Knock over the shampoo, see that the liquid soaps are not missed.

Summon the Scowlians, let the bath time rebellion begin!”

On cue came the army of Scowlians, with mischievous grins,

Still damp from the washing machine,

Clambering and clanging, a wild rowdy noisy scene!

Leo, as always, skeptical and wary, “Being in SIBLING-G’s bathroom feels so scary.”

“IGNORE HIM,” said the Tri-headed Dragon! “He’s not a dog, he’s a scary poo

Look, he is sweating, boo hoo hoo!”

Captain Scowl, held a grin and a sneer,

He decided to ignore Leo, no Sir, not willing to hear!

In his bath-ship he stood BOLD

Shielded by bubbles to keep danger on hold!

He turned on the taps to mildly hot, “We’re Captains of the High Seas,

This is our ship to steer whether SIBLING-G likes it or not!’

Captain Scowl knew he wasn’t supposed to be in SIBLING-G’s room. He was fully aware of an older siblings’ wrath. The door to her room was marked by a sign: “NO ENTRY FOR BRATS WHO RAT!” But that only made it more exciting. A little nervous, his heart thumping like war drums, he decided to pay no heed to the impending doom. He crept into her bedroom and tiptoed into her bathroom – a treasure trove of forbidden, mysterious soaps, perfumes, make-up, and glittering trinkets.

With a devilish grin, he picked up a bath bomb, one of many of those magical, fizzy things she loved. He threw it into the bath-ship with a plop, watching as fireworks of pink, blue, and gold erupted from underwater.

Captain Scowl, Commander of the Scowlian Army, had found his bath-ship. The bubbles increased, and so did his level of excitement. “Men, prepare for battle,” he shouted, saluting his army of Scowlians all lined up at the edge of the tub, ready to defend their captain’s honour.

The mirror, all fogged up by the steam from the flowing water, reflected a shadowy enemy ship on the horizon. Pointing towards her dressing table, he shouted, they’ve come for SIBLING-G’s treasure. Ancient perfumes, antique gold, silver, loot worthy of any pirate invasion. We must protect it at all costs. Defend the bath-ship at sea, come on Scowlians get ready for a battle of a lifetime.

Leo, the loyal commander of the Scowlian army, stood by the door, tail wagging uncertainly. He jumped back as Captain Scowl splashed water on him. He hated getting wet. Come on, Leo, join us, command the fight.

Leo hesitated. He loved Captain Scowl’s wild, imaginative adventures, but he also loved SIBLING-G. She was so kind. She gave him belly rubs, let him sleep on her bed, and never forgot his favourite treats. How could he betray her trust?

Captain Scowl clutched the Tri-headed Dragon, swishing it around like a sword. The dragon’s heads glared menacingly at an invisible enemy army approaching. “Ahoy”, cried the toy soldier Scowlians, charging ahead with their tiny plastic arms.

The bathroom erupted into a wet and wild war. The tap began to drip, then the tub overflowed with a force. Mighty glaciers burst from the showerhead above, crashing down like rough tidal waves. The Scowlians went tumbling and the bath-ship tilted dangerously, spilling foamy colourful water all over the floor, bubbles flying everywhere.

“Show yourself, scallywags!” Captain Scowl yelled, swashing the water with his Tri-headed Dragon sword.

Instinctively, Leo yelped at him to stop this madness. The bathroom floor was hit by a flood, shoes all submerged and soaked, the tiles all slippery and wet. SIBLING-G’s jewellery drifted dangerously close to the open drain. He barked frantically, running around in slippery circles.

Leo’s heart raced, his paws feeling cold, Captain Scowl will be in trouble,

And you know, there were other such stories that have been told

He paced and he whimpered, knowing what will happen

When SIBLING-G finds this mess,

There will be terror no less. Let’s fix it, he thought, before it’s too late,

But the Tri-headed Dragon pushed Captain Scowl ahead

Grinning, ignoring their fate.

“Victory will be ours,” Captain Scowl shouted, stomping his foot in the water bath.

But his celebration was short-lived. The door to the bathroom opened, and there stood his sister, watching the aftermath.

