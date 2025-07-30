The Valley of Words Book Awards 2025 has announced its shortlists across eight categories. The winners will be announced at the Valley of Words Literature and Arts Festival to be held in Dehradun on October 25 and 26 and will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.

For each category, the final shortlist of five books was narrowed down from a longlist of ten. The shortlisted titles of the VoW Book Awards 2025 are:

English Nonfiction

English Fiction

Border Crossers , Bhaskar Roy

Island , Sujit Saraf

Never Never Land , Namita Gokhale

Swallowing the Sun , Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri

Hill Songs of Love and Longing, Bijoya Sawian

English Translation

Hindi Nonfiction

Khaki Mein Sthitpragya, Anil Raturi

Pathik Mein Aravali Ka, Bhanwar Meghwanshi

Bidaay De Maa!, Sudhir Vidyarthi

Hampi: Utkarsh Se Apkarsh Tak, Tapas Chakraborty

Himalaya Ka Itihas, Madan Chandra Bhatt

Hindi Fiction

Atar Duniya Mein Kya Hasil, Pratyaksha

Kandho Par Ghar, Pragya

Zoya Desai Cottage, Pankaj Subir

Vanya, Manisha Kulshrestha

Suno Kabir, Soni Pandey

Hindi Translation

In Love With Death, Satish Modi, translated by Parijat

Khaulta Punjab, Baldev Singh Dhaliwal, translated by Tarsem

Uttar Bharat Mein Chamar Aur Dalit Andolan Ka Itihas, Ramnarayan S Rawat, translated by Kanwal Bharti

Bahattar Meel, Ashok Vatkar, translated by Sulabh Kore

Shiuli Ki Gandh Aur Anya Kahaniya, Taslima Nasrin, translated by Utpal Banerjee

Young Adult Literature

Children’s Literature

A Roof for Norbu, Sujatha Padmanabhan and Labonie Roy

A Tree in My Stomach, Nandita Rao and Charbak Dipta

Cactus Wants a Hug, Neil Flory and Simon Yeo

What Am I Good At?, Rahul Pradhan and Sunaina Coelho

Will Goondi Come Home?, Adithi Rao and Fida Hamid

Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Scroll’s Books and Ideas section. Sayari Debnath is Senior Writer at Scroll.