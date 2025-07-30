The Valley of Words Book Awards 2025 has announced its shortlists across eight categories. The winners will be announced at the Valley of Words Literature and Arts Festival to be held in Dehradun on October 25 and 26 and will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy.

For each category, the final shortlist of five books was narrowed down from a longlist of ten. The shortlisted titles of the VoW Book Awards 2025 are:

English Nonfiction

English Fiction

English Translation

Hindi Nonfiction

  • Khaki Mein Sthitpragya, Anil Raturi

  • Pathik Mein Aravali Ka, Bhanwar Meghwanshi

  • Bidaay De Maa!, Sudhir Vidyarthi

  • Hampi: Utkarsh Se Apkarsh Tak, Tapas Chakraborty

  • Himalaya Ka Itihas, Madan Chandra Bhatt

Hindi Fiction

  • Atar Duniya Mein Kya Hasil, Pratyaksha

  • Kandho Par Ghar, Pragya

  • Zoya Desai Cottage, Pankaj Subir

  • Vanya, Manisha Kulshrestha

  • Suno Kabir, Soni Pandey

Hindi Translation

  • In Love With Death, Satish Modi, translated by Parijat

  • Khaulta Punjab, Baldev Singh Dhaliwal, translated by Tarsem

  • Uttar Bharat Mein Chamar Aur Dalit Andolan Ka Itihas, Ramnarayan S Rawat, translated by Kanwal Bharti

  • Bahattar Meel, Ashok Vatkar, translated by Sulabh Kore

  • Shiuli Ki Gandh Aur Anya Kahaniya, Taslima Nasrin, translated by Utpal Banerjee

Young Adult Literature

Children’s Literature

  • A Roof for Norbu, Sujatha Padmanabhan and Labonie Roy

  • A Tree in My Stomach, Nandita Rao and Charbak Dipta

  • Cactus Wants a Hug, Neil Flory and Simon Yeo

  • What Am I Good At?, Rahul Pradhan and Sunaina Coelho

  • Will Goondi Come Home?, Adithi Rao and Fida Hamid

Disclosure: Arunava Sinha is the editor of Scroll’s Books and Ideas section. Sayari Debnath is Senior Writer at Scroll.