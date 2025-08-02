There were two pride marches in Berlin on July 26.

One, organised by CSD Berlin, a registered NGO, was supported by major brands and corporations. Trucks bearing corporate logos rolled through the streets. Brand slogans floated on flags, club-style music blared from sound systems. Behind them, groups of revellers danced, posed, and marched in festive clusters.

In keeping with Berlin’s character, it is a technicolour procession, heavy on spectacle.

“This is a party,” said Yassi, 24, who works in hospitality. She identifies as lesbian.

I was with two other queer friends, Lisa and Charlie. We had taken the S-Bahn from Potsdam to Berlin and reached the Victory Column just as the CSD parade reached its final stop behind the Brandenburg Gate.

The mood there was jubilant, and familiar, much like the previous three prides I had attended.

But we weren’t staying.

We turned and left for the second march: the Internationalist Queer Pride.

The CSD Berlin pride event. Credit: Pius Fozan

Charlie, our usual route-finder, found us a back way after metro stations nearby were blocked off.

On the Telegram channel, IQP had just posted an alert: the police had attacked the demonstration; the march had temporarily stopped.

More updates followed, hinting at escalating tensions. Days earlier, the organisers had issued an advisory, not on party etiquette and sunscreen, but on protest safety. “Carry a lawyer’s number; avoid oil-based creams that worsen the effects of pepper spray; stay calm, stay together.”

The anticipation of arrest and police action was evident.

It was a sober primer for navigating a demonstration under duress, a telling indicator of how Berlin’s police treats political dissent.

The Internationalist Queer Pride march. Credit: Pius Fozan

The Internationalist Queer Pride insisted that pride remains a political demonstration, anti-racist, anti-capitalist and internationalist in makeup.

There were no trucks or floats. It was attended by blocks from a wide range of marginalised collectives, disability and minority groups and migrant organisations.

The speeches were raw and unsparing. They conjured not rainbow euphemisms, but Gaza, hunger, incarceration, and memory. They spoke of “every child in Gaza crying from hunger… dying from the hunger that wraps itself around every cell”.

They spoke of stones, not as metaphors, but as resistance – recalling Faris Odeh, the 14-year-old killed by Israeli forces after hurling rocks at tanks during the Second Intifada.

The International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network denounced “pinkwashing” – the appropriation of queer rights to obscure state violence. “The Israeli Occupation Forces flies rainbow flags over ruins they have bombed,” one speaker said. “Zionism has never made Jews safer, only the world more dangerous.”

For context: in the West Bank, the Israeli state continues to authorise settlement expansion in violation of international law. Just this week, Awdah Hathaleen, a Palestinian activist from Masafer Yatta, featured in the award-winning documentary No Other Land, was killed near Umm al-Khair. He was 31. He had three children. He was killed by Yinon Levi, a Jewish settler previously sanctioned by the Biden administration, whose sanctions were later reversed under Trump.

The Internationalist Queer Pride march. Credit: Pius Fozan

We reached the scene near Cottbusser Damm. On a canal wall, a banner read: “No genocide in anti-semitism.” Nearby, three masked figures stood behind an Antifa flag. One held a placard delcaring, “Against antisemitism and hate of Israel.”

I heard a heated exchange. A woman called the IQP march anti-Semitic. A cyclist had paused beside two women in disagreement. “It’s a queer march,” he insisted. “Not against Jewish people.” One woman scoffed and shifted the argument, “You know why there’s no ceasefire? Hamas pulled the plug last minute,” before clapping her hands and gesturing dismissively.

The entire road was swamped with police officers, police surveillance vehicles and dog squads.

We continued. The demo approached. There were no corporate trucks.

One placard read, “Queer as in Free Palestine.” Another asked, “Who were you before you obeyed into silence?”

A long black banner stretched across the street: “Germany you cry ‘never again’ while funding it again.” On the reverse: “If Jewish life is safe only in Israel, what does that say about Germany?”

The Internationalist Queer Pride march. Credit: Pius Fozan

I spotted Yassi. “This is where I belong,” she said. “Not the other pride. This reminds me why we do this, why we march. It’s political, it’s for freedom, it’s for everyone.”

I asked if she was worried about police violence or feared arrest.

“I’m relatively privileged,” she said. “I’m German-Moroccan and I pass as white. My risk is lower than others who’ve faced violence.”

The march was halted. A line of police blocked the road. A group of officers charged into the crowd. There was panic among people. The police pinned an individual to the ground. The crowd chanted, “Let them go!” Others tried to protect a demonstrator being dragged.

As a photojournalist and immigrant in Germany, I was frightened. I have read about such police violence, watched videos from a safe distance. But being there, seeing it unfold metres from me, hearing people scream, watching someone pinned to the pavement, their shirt pulled over their head, it was something else entirely. It was not televised, but immediate. I stayed.

The police dissolved the protest, citing threats to public safety. IQP legal observers contested it, arguing the protest had been peaceful. At the time of writing, their challenge remains unresolved.

I met Sandra, a German-American woman. “We were peaceful,” she said. “Even when police attacked people without reason. Who are they protecting? Who are we threatening? The people are cheering us from their windows. They are not threatened.”

Sandra, who grew up in East Germany, continued, “The German police today aren’t different from Nazi police.”

I ask her what she thinks of freedom of assembly, democracy in Germany. Sandra’s friend added, “We’re fucked. There is no freedom. They’d never treat a Zionist march like this.”

While we spoke, a woman was thrown to the ground. Her shirt ripped up, her bare chest scraped against the street. People shouted, “At least show respect for the frau.”

A woman in a blue vest, perhaps part of the organising team, pleaded with police to let participants leave safely. She moved from one officer to the next, make her request.

I took photos, then tried to approach the police vehicle where demonstrators were being taken. A line of officers closed in, shielding the police van.

One of the officers pushed me. I stated clearly that I was a journalist and duty bound to record their actions. My camera was brushed aside without acknowledgment. I was pushed further. They moved forward as a wall. I was forced backwards.

There are moments when the work of reporting blurs with the impulse to flee, to protect oneself. I was torn between documenting this story and being a part of it – between being a witness and being seen, suspended between being a body in the crowd and the one meant to observe it.