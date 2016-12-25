Title

× Close
note demonetisation

Kashmir villages declared cashless: An awareness workshop was all it took to get the tag

In reality, the villagers are only just applying for ATM cards. Digital payments are a distant dream.

by 
Image credit:  Rayan Naqash

In a rundown government school in Drehgam, a village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, class was in session on Monday. But the lesson being taught to Class 10 students was a departure from the set syllabus. “Digital transactions will not only make transactions easy, it will also end corruption,” said Shubeena Gul, the instructor. Stuck on the whiteboard were pieces of paper with the slogan “Go Cashless, Go Digital”.

Gul – one of three instructors training residents in the district to make digital payments as part of an initiative by the Common Services Centre e-Governance Services India Limited – went on to instruct the students on how to use PayTM.

A kilometre from Drehgam is Lanura, a sleepy village with few shops and a largely agrarian economy. Lanura was declared the first cashless village in Jammu and Kashmir on December 18. Here, 150 of the over 1,000 residents have been trained in conducting transactions digitally.

“We trained them in using PayTM, debit and credit cards,” said Mohammad Yasin Thoker, another instructor. “We want to make the villages [in the district] cashless… We have trained at least one in each household.” All of this, he added, was part of the plan to realise the idea of a Digital India.

But that’s easier said than done. In Lanura, where residents are only now filling up forms to obtain ATM cards, digital payments remain a distant dream. The absence of steady internet connections, few smartphone users, and a generation of older people hesitant to adapt to mobile phones makes cash the preferred mode of transaction, even as the village has been declared cashless.

Cashless, in name

The push for digital payments has gathered steam in the wake of the government’s demonetisation of high-value bank notes, which resulted in a massive cash crunch. But there are massive hurdles to this cashless drive.

In Kashmir, the instructors conducting workshops on digital payments admitted as much. Scrappy internet connectivity and the lack of point of sale devices in Lanura village stand in the way of it going truly digital, they said. The nearest ATM is 5 km away.

Thoker said most villagers want to continue with cash, but even “if someone wants to use credit or debit cards, there are no PoS devices while if someone wants to use PayTM, there might not be internet connectivity”. He also said that while the young were quick to pick up the idea of digital transactions, older residents were finding it difficult.

Accustomed to dealing in cash all their lives, most residents are nervous about going cashless, especially when they are still struggling to learn how to use mobile phones for basic functions. Arif Dar, a shopkeeper in his 50s, laughed at the idea of digital payments as he turned down Thoker’s invitation to a class in the building next to his store. “The day everyone starts using it, I will consider it,” he said.

Firdaus Ahmad, 30, runs a medical store in the village and has downloaded PayTM on his phone. Taking out his smartphone, he exchanged Rs 20 with Thoker via the eWallet. However, few residents have made any cashless business transaction so far, and Ahmad said he was still ignorant of how a point of sale device worked. “I transact largely in cash,” he said. “I have only done two or three digital transactions. So far, we have had to rely on cash as apart from our customers, distributors and suppliers too do not use any digital method.

Instructors are conducting workshops on digital payments in villages across Kashmir.
Instructors are conducting workshops on digital payments in villages across Kashmir.

Awareness is all it takes

Declaring a village cashless is based on awareness and not on the actual implementation of digital transactions, explained Mohsin Nazim, the Budgam district manager for Common Services Centre e-Governance. “All over India, there is no village that has become cashless,” he said. “It will take two-three years for practical implementation” of cashless payments.

The programme entails training at least one person from each household and 10 merchants per village. Nazim said that those who receive training are registered and monitored through the Common Services Centre portal. “We have a target of December 31 to train at least one person in each household,” he said. “We focus more on the merchants.”

The Common Service Centre is also in charge of facilitating the installation of point of service devices and other digital payment mechanisms.

Despite the hurdles, drug store owner Firdaus Ahmad was enthusiastic about going digital and said he hoped to procure a card device soon. “These days, there is a problem of change,” he said. “It (digital transaction) is hassle-free, safe, and will save time for everyone. Everyone wants to shift to it. It will take time but it will happen.”

In this spirit of optimism, the digital drive continues in the state. On December 21, another village, Manzigam in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was declared cashless.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext