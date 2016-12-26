Title

Hate Crimes

New York registered 373 hate crimes this year – but several more may have gone unreported

For decades, a hate crimes task force has been on the case in New York. But even that sustained effort may not be catching all crimes.

Image credit:  Wikimedia Commons

As of December 18, there had been 373 hate crimes reported to the New York Police Department. Crimes against Muslims were up 50% from the same time last year, rising to 33 from 22. Crimes involving sexual orientation were also up – to 101 from last year’s 74. Whites have been victims, too, the source of 16 reported crimes.

The numbers reflect a distinctive effort by a law enforcement agency to track crimes driven by intolerance, for hate crimes are notoriously poorly reported across the country. Since 1980, however, the New York Police Department has operated a hate crime task force, and since 1994, it has diligently sent off its data on such crimes to the FBI.

“There is this one dedicated unit that is able to focus on these cases and solve them, and you can see why you need this in a city of 10 million people of all different identities,” said Chief Michael Osgood, who has run the Hate Crimes Task force for 14 years. “You have a right to walk down the street and be safe in your identity. Only the government can deliver on that right.”

Incomplete data

The 2016 election has raised alarm about the prospect of hate crimes and with it an attendant worry over the willingness and ability of government to adequately chronicle them. The FBI releases annual tabulations of hate crimes, but admits they are clearly incomplete. A handful of states have no hate crime statutes, making it even more difficult to determine with any precision the prevalence of violence attributable to prejudice.

Osgood, the NYPD’s hate crimes chief, said he was confounded that other departments would not keep more detailed records and why they wouldn’t consider it vital to report them to the FBI.

“I don’t see why anybody would not report them. Why would you not report them?” said Osgood, rejecting the idea that data collection is a daunting task for police departments – a frequent criticism of the requirement. “Police agencies have to record a lot of data.”

Osgood’s task force currently has 27 detectives dedicated to investigating hate crimes. They oversee a clear-cut process for reporting suspected hate crimes within the NYPD. When a responding officer suspects a crime might have been inspired by bias, he or she is required to report it to a captain, who takes over the case immediately. If the sergeant agrees, it’s referred to the Hate Crimes Task Force. The task force also reviews cases when the captain disagrees with the responding officer to ensure no mistakes were made, but Osgood says they rarely overturn those findings – maybe “two or three times a year.”

Osgood said this centralised method for investigating hate crimes is essential. “[The detectives] become more effective,” he said. “They are able to understand the statute and develop the right skill. “It allows a focused effort on hate crimes in this city.”

The concentrated expertise and continuous data collection in all five counties of New York City suggests that the NYPD has the one of the more advanced databases of hate crimes in the country, certainly within New York State.

In other New York counties, the data appears far less comprehensive. According to state data, Onondaga County – which contains Syracuse and has a population of almost half a million – recorded only 11 hate crimes during the five-year period ending in 2015. During the same time frame, Staten Island’s similarly populated Richmond County recorded 142 despite a crime rate less than half of Onondaga’s.

Starting on January 1, 2017, a New York City Council bill will take effect releasing hate crimes data to the public in quarterly reports, although the new database will not include historical data.

Possibility of under-reporting

Even with New York City’s effort to track hate crimes, experts agree that the NYPD’s task force is probably only catching a portion of such crimes that happen in the city. A national survey by the US Bureau of Justice Statistics estimated that fewer than half of all hate crimes were reported to the police, though this was not broken down by city.

“The scale of that is almost scary,” said Frank Pezzella, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice who studies hate crimes. “The same people that these laws are designed to protect are the ones with the most strained relationships with the police – blacks, LGBT people, undocumented aliens.”

Pezzella said the hesitation on the part of these groups to report hate crimes may distort the data.

“The problems with the numbers is that they are really small,” he said, adding that it makes small increases look like significant spikes, while crimes that don’t get reported at all are left out of the equation.

Despite the institutional difficulty of capturing all hate crimes, experts – including Pezzella – are confident that there has been a rise in 2016. New York’s 373 by December 18 is the largest total since 2012. The city is so concerned with the recent incidents that the New York City Commission on Human Rights has launched a “Bias Response Team,” which will respond to hate crimes by offering assistance to victims and their communities.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill has attributed the uptick in New York City to the animosity around the election. On November 20, O’Neill appeared on “The Cat’s Roundtable” on 970 AM with John Catsimatidis. “You’ve been paying attention to what’s been going on in the country over the last year or so,” he said. “The rhetoric has increased, and I think that might have something to do with it.”

Osgood, for his part, thinks it’s more to do with the “hate rhetoric” reported on by media. “The mainstream media is hyping all of this,” he asserted. “They are coming to their own conclusions. Some are accurate, and some aren’t.”

Pezzella disagrees with Osgood’s characterization of the media’s influence. He said the characterisation that the media is causing spikes in hate crimes amounted to “the tail wagging the dog.”

Whether it’s the events themselves or the media’s coverage of them, hate crimes do spike when negative news linked to specific identities occurs. In 2012, anti-Semitic crimes doubled in New York City as an outbreak of violence consumed the Gaza Strip.

In the weeks after September 11, the city recorded the highest number of hate crimes of any month in the previous 10 years – mostly against those who appeared to be of Middle Eastern descent. And in 1986, after a white mob attacked three black motorists in Howard Beach, Queens, leaving one of them dead, racial tensions flared and hate crimes rose.

“This is not a new phenomenon,” said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino. Levin, who served on the NYPD prior to attending law school, said that hate crimes vary widely by city and that local factors will deeply affect how national conversations about hate play out.

New York, as a result, may see less of a problem in the future. Osgood said that since 1994, when the NYPD began sending its annual counts to the FBI, the sustained overall trend in hate crimes in the city was down.

Jim Mulvaney is a professor at John Jay and a former New York State deputy commissioner of the Division of Human Rights, where he worked to develop anti-bias training programs. He said the forced interactions New Yorkers have every day helps mitigate the intolerance that might otherwise surface in such a diverse city.

“People smell different, they sound different, they dress different,” he said. “And you get over it.”

This article first appeared on ProPublica.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

