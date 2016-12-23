Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Santa Crawl, Goa Sunsplash pre-party and more

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

DONATION DRIVE Live Installation at A Good Feeling

Design studio A Good Feeling, which is behind the Taxi Fabric initiative, is organising along with the Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust a donation drive of old clothes and unused stationery that will help decorate a plain tree at their Lower Parel premises. Those who wish to donate can arrange for the goods to be picked up from their homes and offices by registering here. For more information, see here.

When: Collections on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24; exhibition from Sunday, December 25 to Saturday, December 31. Open daily, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Where: A Good Feeling, 14, Cama Industrial Estate, Sun Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

ART Events in a Cloud Chamber by Ashim Ahluwalia at Jhaveri Contemporary

Events in a Cloud Chamber, director Ashim Ahluwalia’s 20-minute film about artist Akbar Padamsee, is the centrepiece of his debut solo show. The title refers to a film of the same name that Padamsee had made in 1969, which was subsequently lost. The other exhibits include Syzygy, a short film by Padamsee made in 1969, and letters exchanged between Padamsee and his colleagues involved in the Vision Exchange Workshop, an initiative encouraging experimental work at his home in Taher Mansion on Nepean Sea Road. The idea of the show is to provide a sense of VIEW, which ran from 1969 to 1972. See here for details.

When: Until Saturday, December 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

ART 24 new monochromatic works by Krishen Khanna at Saffronart

An exhibition of 91-year-old Gurgaon-based artist Krishen Khanna’s recent works.

When: Until Saturday, December 31. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Saffronart, Industry Manor, Third Floor, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 4113.

SHOPPING & STYLE ‘Loom of My Mind’ by Padmaja Krishnan at Artisans’

National Institute of Fashion Technology graduate Padmaja Krishnan will exhibit and sell her latest collection of hand-crafted clothes that has been inspired by the works of fifteenth-century saint-poet Kabir. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, December 24, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

FOOD & DRINK The Grub Fest at Phoenix MarketCity

Travelling food festival The Grub Fest, which has had editions in Delhi and Pune, will debut in Mumbai this weekend. The three-day event will feature stalls by multi-cuisine meal providers Fresh Menu; sausage specialists Kaavo; dips, sauces and spreads makers Saucery; and The Belgian Waffle Co. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 23 to Sunday, December 25, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Phoenix MarketCity, LBS Marg, Kurla (West).

FILM Hamlet at the NCPA Little Theatre

British director Kenneth Branagh’s movie adaptation of Hamlet (1996) will conclude the British Council’s series of screenings of films based on Shakespeare’s plays, organised as part of their Shakespeare Live! programme. Entry is free but on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, December 23 at 5 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 6622 3737.

FILM The Blackout Festival: BlackoutBomba in Bandra West and Andheri East

Among the events that will be held as part of the fifth edition of this annual experimental culture festival will be an ‘urban ritual’ that will feature city-based acts, electro-pop band Laxmi Bomb and electronic music producer United Machines aka Himanshu Pandey; an edible art exhibition of sauces; and a dance party. Entry is free but requires an invitation, which you can request by sending an email to sheikspear@gmail.com. For more information, see here or the Facebook group.

When: Friday, December 23 at 6 pm and 11 pm and Saturday, December 24 at 1 pm and 11 pm.

Where: Bandra West and Andheri East; venue details will be shared with those who RSVP.

FILM The Wind in the Maruwa Field at Films Division

Sankhajit Biswas’s documentary The Wind in the Maruwa Field (2015), which is about the Toto tribe that lives in the village of Totopara in West Bengal, will be shown. The screening is this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

MUSIC Livewire with Crown The Empire + Skrat at IIT Bombay

American metal-core band Crown The Empire and Chennai-based alternative rock trio Skrat will perform at this year’s edition of Livewire, the annual gig series organised as part of IIT Bombay’s cultural festival Mood Indigo. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: IIT Bombay, Gymkhana, Main Gate Road, Powai.

THEATRE Sir Sir Sarla at Prithvi Theatre

Written and directed by Makarand Deshpande, Sir Sir Sarla is a story about the relationship between a teacher and two of his students. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 24 at 6.30 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

TOURS SoBo by Night with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs, will conduct a drive through the Fort area in an open-topped vehicle, covering such spots as a Parsi well, the venue of the first test match between India and England and a stretch of Gothic buildings. The tour will wrap up with a free beer at a Cuba-themed bar. Tickets priced at Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The tour will begin at the steps of the Asiatic Society Library.

THEATRE Chuhal at Prithvi Theatre

In writer-director Manav Kaul’s Hindi romantic comedy Chuhal, two individuals from a small town must figure whether they’re in love or not. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23 at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

COMEDY Kunal Kamra at Tuning Fork

Mumbai stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra will perform the final two shows of his solo set Bro When Are You Performing Next?. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

MUSIC POETRY Live! at the Library at Ministry of New

The inaugural instalment of this new series of performances organised by culture website Helter Skelter at co-working space Ministry of New will feature singer-songwriter Gowri Jayakumar from Pune and poets Anu Elizabeth Roche and Mahithi from Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Library, Ministry of New, Third Floor, Kitab Mahal, D. N. Road, near New Excelsior cinema, Fort. Tel: 022 6635 6505.

FOOD & DRINK Santa Crawl in Andheri

This Christmas-themed bar crawl in Andheri requires participants to dress up as Father Christmas (and be above 25 years of age). The crawl will begin at brewpub Brewbot and move to all-day bar The Little Door; both establishments will offer buy one, get one free deals on domestic liquor and beer. The last stop is the Independence Brewing Co. taproom where participants can avail a 20% discount on food and beer. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person, which entitle attendees to welcome shots at Brewbot and The Little Door, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, December 23 at 8 pm.

Where: The crawl will begin at Brewbot, Ground Floor, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 3969 8091.

MUSIC Deep In Dance with Boris Brejcha at Ark Bar

German electronic music producer Boris Brejcha will headline this installment of Deep In Dance, the series of gigs organised by events company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 (including a cover charge of Rs 500) per person before 10 pm; Rs 2,000 (including a cover charge of Rs 1,000) per person between 10 pm and 1 am; and Rs 3,000 (including a cover charge of Rs 1,500) per person after 1 am. See the Facebook event page for the full line-up and for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Vipul Goyal + Rahul Subramanian + Amogh Ranadive at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Vipul Goyal, Rahul Subramanian and Amogh Ranadive, who are all from Mumbai, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, December 23, Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC Goa Sunsplash Pre-Party at Raasta Bombay

This ‘pre-party’ for Goa Sunsplash, a reggae music festival that will be held in the sunshine state in January 2017, will feature sets by Belgian duo Turntable Dubbers, France’s Original Tomawok aka Thomas Perez and Goa-based French DJ Rudy Roots aka Rudy René Didier Auguste. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 23 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

MUSIC The Techno Stew with Chhabb + Kris Correya at Bonobo

Mumbai DJs Chhabb aka Rahul Chhabria and Kris Correya will play this instalment of Bandra bar Bonobo’s techno gig series The Techno Stew. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, December 23 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Xmas Skank with Theo and Mic Lee + Aqua Dominatrix + Zoya at AntiSocial

French musicians, hang drum player Theo and beatboxer Mic Lee will jam at this gig programmed by Mumbai-based artist and event management company Krunk that will also feature sets by city-residing electronic music producer Aqua Dominatrix aka Akshay Rajpurohit and Indian-American singer-songwriter Zoya Mohan. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, December 23 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

MUSIC Aamad Pratishthan Anniversary Concerts at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha

Mumbai cultural organisation Aamad Pratishthan, which works to promote Hindustani classical music, will celebrate its tenth anniversary with two concerts this weekend. Vocalist Venkatesh Kumar will present a solo recital on Saturday morning, which will also feature a joint performance by tabla players Anindo Chatterjee and Anubrata Chatterjee. On Sunday morning, sitar player Irshad Khan and tabla player Suresh Talwalkar will each perform a solo recital. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25 at 9.30 am.

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, Shivaji Park, near the mayor’s bungalow, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2446 5877.

EVENTS FOR KIDS WORKSHOPS ‘Museum of Memories’ at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based photographer Dayanita Singh, whose show Suitcase Museum (see Ongoing) is currently on display at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, will conduct a walkthrough of the exhibition for children above the age of nine and a workshop during which they will create their own ‘Museum of Memories’. Participants are required to carry along 20 of their favourite photographs. The registration fee is Rs 150 per person; email education@bdlmuseum.org to register. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 24, from 10.30 am to 4 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

FOOD & DRINK Christmas Pop-up at La Folie Lab

The Bandra outpost of the French patisserie chain La Folie has invited two Delhi-residing chefs, Ashay Dhopatkar and Neha Lakhani to cook Christmas specials this weekend. Dhopatkar, the former head chef at Delhi’s A Ta Maison, and Lakhani, a patisserie consultant, have co-created an a la carte menu of carrot and orange soup with candied ginger; truffled cauliflower risotto with candied walnuts; turkey roulade with pomme mousseline; red mullet with confit lemon sauce, pickled cucumber and fennel; Scotch eggs with mushroom duxelle; Christmas pudding with cinnamon and rum custard; mulled wine cheesecake with berries and crumble meringue; and hot chocolate.

When: Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25, from noon to midnight.

Where: La Folie Lab, Shop No. 1, Libra Tower, 70 Hill Road, opposite Saint Peter’s Church, Bandra (West). Tel: 91679 37019.

EVENTS FOR KIDS FILM The Wizard of Oz at the NCPA Little Theatre

The WorldKids Film Club will host a screening of Hollywood classic The Wizard of Oz (1939). The event is best suited for children between the ages seven and 14. There is no entry fee. Email worldkids.filmclub@gmail.com or call 23679656 for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 2 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 6622 3737.

THEATRE The Threepenny Opera at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

British playwright Simon Stephens’ adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s The Threepenny Opera will be shown as part of the National Theatre Live series of screenings. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 3 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 6622 3737.

TOURS Fort North with Khaki Tours

This drive through the Fort area in an open-topped vehicle, conducted by Khaki Tours, will cover spots such as the building with the oldest working elevator in the city, a Parsi clock tower and the hangout of the Freemasons in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The tour will begin at the steps of the Asiatic Society Library.

WALKS Bombay Greens with Khaki Tours

Walking tour group Khaki Tours will conduct a jaunt around the Horniman Circle area that will cover such landmarks as the office of the oldest existing Indian newspaper; the spot at which the Bombay Stock Exchange came into being; the church that gives Churchgate its name; and the memorial of a ‘white Mughal’. Tickets priced at Rs 510 per person are being sold here.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Starbucks at Horniman Circle.

COMEDY A-Shudh Gujarati by Manan Desai at Canvas Laugh Club

Vadodara-residing comedian Manan Desai will stage his English and Gujarati stand-up show A-Shudh Gujarati about the titular community, to which he belongs. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC DimensionRed with Marc Romboy + Bullzeye at Summer House Cafe

German electronic music producer Marc Romboy will play the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India at an instalment of DimensionRed, the gig series put together by Delhi event company WMS. Mumbai DJ Bullzeye aka Siddhanth Kapoor will play a supporting slot. Entry is free via a guest list that can signed up to here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 98910 49252.

MUSIC Sleepless with Ankytrixx + Stelios Vassiloudis + Me & Her at AntiSocial

This instalment of Sleepless, the electronic music gig series organised by city-based artist and event management Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment, will feature sets by founder, DJ-producer Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar, Greek producer Stelios Vassiloudis and the DJ duo Me & Her made up of Swiss-Vietnamese Phuong and Germany’s Jen. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person until midnight after which it is Rs 700 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Xmas Bass with Oceantied + Tarqeeb + EZ Riser at Bonobo

DJ-producers Oceantied aka Ketan Bahirat from Bangalore, Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose from Delhi and EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora from Mumbai will each play sets at this bass music gig organised by Arora’s city-based artist and event management company Krunk. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

COMEDY Dr. Lutchuke by Aditi Mittal and featuring Vipul Goyal at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal will be the guest performer at this instalment of city-residing comic Aditi Mittal’s Dr. Lutchuke series of shows in which she plays the role of the eponymous psychologist and sexologist. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, December 24 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

MUSIC Pratahswar with Nash Naubert at Ravindra Natya Mandir

This instalment of Pratahswar, the series of dawn-time Hindustani classical music concerts organised by events company Pancham Nishad, will feature a solo recital by Mumbai-based American flautist Nash Naubert. There is no entry fee; seating is on a first come, first served basis.

When: Sunday, December 25 at 6.30 am.

Where: Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

FILM 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Cristian Mungiu’s award-winning Romanian film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, about two college students who try to arrange an abortion, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, December 25 at 11.30 am.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK Christmas Brunch at Magazine Street Kitchen

Byculla culinary events venue Magazine Street Kitchen will host a Christmas brunch prepared by Alex Sanchez, head chef of The Table in Colaba. The spread will include black truffle potato salad; beef tartare and kohlrabi tacos; crab toast; ham; roast chicken stuffed with black truffles; scrambled eggs with smoked salmon; ice cream sundae; pumpkin pie; mini apple pie; and stollen. Tickets priced at Rs 6,500 per person (including wine) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, December 25, from 1 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No. 13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

MUSIC Sunday Sundowner with BLOT! + Arsh + Anuj Samtani + Saral at Taj Lands End

Electronic music DJ-producers, Delhi-based BLOT!’s Gaurav Malaker and Mumbai-residing Arsh Khan, Anuj Samtani and Saral Saraf will each play sets at the second instalment of this sundowner series of gigs organised by events company Rage Entertainment. Entry, which is restricted to couples, is free via a guest list; call 98199 38458 to book a spot.

When: Sunday, December 25 at 4 pm.

Where: Al Fresco, next to Vista, Taj Lands End Hotel, Bandstand, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 6668 1234.

TOURS Fort South with Khaki Tours

Among the spots covered on this drive through the Fort area in an open-topped vehicle, conducted by Khaki Tours, will be the first office to be equipped with air-conditioning in Mumbai, a statue of Shakespeare and India’s first prefabricated building. Tickets priced at Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, December 25 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The tour will begin at the steps of the Asiatic Society Library.

ONGOING

ART Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Mummy: An Unsolved Mystery at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

An exhibition of the museum’s Egyptian antiquities that are being displayed in public for the first time. The show will spotlight the museum’s conservation practices. See here for details. Tickets for visitors above the age of 12 are priced at Rs 70 per person for Indians and at Rs 300 per person for foreigners; tickets for children between the ages of five and 12 are priced at Rs 20 per person for both Indians and foreigners; free entry for children below the age of five.

When: Until Wednesday, January 4, 2017. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ART Bhuvanesh Gowda at Chemould Prescott Road

City-based artist Bhuvanesh Gowda is showing Otah Protah, an exhibition of sculptures made from decaying and discarded wood. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Thursday, January 5, 2017. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

ART Fierce and Fragile: Big Cats in the Art of Robert Dallet at Hermes

French artist Robert Dallet’s paintings of big cats are currently on display at French fashion house Hermes’ Horniman Circle store. The exhibition has been put together in collaboration with American non-profit Panthera, which works for the conservation of wild cats.

When: Until Thursday, January 12, 2017. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Hermès Gallery, A15, Bharat Insurance Building, Horniman Circle, Fort. Tel: 022 2271 7418.

ART Home Videos at Clark House Initiative

Home Videos is a series of video diaries shot in the style of home videos by 16 artists from India, Burma, Switzerland and Canada including Clark House members Yogesh Barve, Amol Patil and Saviya Lopes, who live in Mumbai. The videos deal with subjects such as mass housing, Dharavi and the Indian middle class. For more information, see here. To view the videos, see here.

When: Until Monday, January 9, 2017. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

ART Kama Chameleon: Shaw, Souza, Somnath at Akara Art

An exhibition by London-based artist Raqib Shaw in which his works are juxtaposed with those by F. N. Souza and Somnath Hore. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Thursday, January 12, 2017. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Nityan Unnikrishnan at Chatterjee and Lal

Wood from Ships, Delhi-based artist Nityan Unnikrishnan’s new solo show, is a set of works on paper and stretched khadi. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, January 7, 2017. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Rekha Rodwittiya at Sakshi Gallery

Baroda-based artist Rekha Rodwittiya’s show Love done right can change the world is an exhibition of paintings and mixed media works.

When: Until Saturday, January 7, 2017. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

ART Subodh Gupta at Famous Studios

Organised by Delhi art gallery Nature Morte, this exhibition of metal installations by Delhi-based artist Subodh Gupta titled Anhad/Unstruck has “vibrating metal sheets, mirror finish metal pots, walls of crushed used utensils, and paintings on metal”. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, December 31. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Famous Studios, Dr E Moses Road, Mahalaxmi.

ART Vishwa Shroff at Tarq

An exhibition of watercolours and drawings by Vishwa Shroff titled Drawn Space, which explores “spaces and objects otherwise considered banal”. The artist is based out of both Tokyo and Mumbai. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Saturday, January 14, 2017. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.