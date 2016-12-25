Title

× Close
note demonetisation

After demonetisation dream run, Paytm is paying a price for its sudden stardom

In the past few weeks, the mobile wallet startup has faced everything from technical glitches to intense backlash for 'insensitive' ads and copyright issues.

by 
Image credit:  Wikimedia Commons

On November 8, Vijay Shekar Sharma found himself intensely in demand.

The founder and CEO of Paytm, India’s largest mobile payments startup, was attending an industry event in Mumbai when prime minister Narendra Modi announced the move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. As soon as Sharma’s session was over, his phone began ringing non-stop: almost every newsroom in the country wanted to know what the 38-year-old entrepreneur thought of the decision, which would suck out 86% of India’s cash in circulation.

After all, Sharma’s six-year-old startup was likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new policy, with cash-strapped Indians having to turn to other forms of payments until the currency drought was resolved. Given Paytm’s wide reach across 8,50,000 stores, petrol pumps, and more in 1,200 Indian cities, it was positioned as one of the best alternatives.

“We saw a huge spike in new users after the decision was announced,” Sharma had told Quartz after midnight on November 8, just a few hours following Modi’s announcement. “I believe that our dream run is going to start now.”

Between November 10 and December 20, Paytm added over 20 million new users, taking its total user base to 170 million. Within two weeks of the demonetisation announcement, the company, which is backed by China’s Alibaba Group, was racking up over seven million transactions per day – more than the combined average daily usage of India’s 24.5 million credit cards and 661.8 million debit cards.

But the company’s dream run over the next few weeks wasn’t quite the fairytale.

This sudden success stirred up some trouble for Paytm and its CEO. Over the past few weeks, Sharma and Paytm have come under fire for everything from insensitive advertising and technical glitches to allegations of an alleged copyright infringement and incidents of fraud and cheating.

Here’s a round-up of the company’s bumpy ride. Paytm declined to comment for this story.

Advertising drama

Less than a week after the government announced its demonetisation plan, Paytm released a television advertisement with the tagline “Drama bandh karo… Paytm karo” (Stop being melodramatic, use Paytm).

In the ad, which went live on November 13, a domestic help asked her employer not to fret about India’s cash-crunch situation and instead use Paytm to pay her salary. But that message seemed to trivialise the struggles of millions of Indians stuck in lines outside banks and ATMs, waiting long hours to access their own money. The ad sparked loud protests on social media, forcing Paytm to drop the tagline in a new, edited version released a day later.

Political crossfire

The morning after Modi announced the demonetisation drive, Paytm put out front-page ads in several newspapers congratulating the prime minister for “taking the boldest decision in the financial history of independent India.”

This was enough for Paytm to get caught in a political crossfire – despite having no apparent political affiliation – as India’s opposition parties severely criticised the demonetisation decision.

On December 16, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the company of being affiliated to the Modi government, citing the appearance of the prime minister’s photos in its ads.

“The prime minister used to call himself a “chai-wala” (tea seller) before. Now he has become a millionaire “Paytm-wala”, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on December 19, implying that Modi was now endorsing mobile wallet services such as Paytm.

Paytm also drew ire from politicians for allegedly being a “Chinese company” because of the Alibaba Group’s 40% stake.

The economic wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of ruling party, is also reportedly studying Paytm’s connections with China. “We have seen several reports about major Chinese stake in Paytm,” Ashwani Mahajan, co-convener of RSS’ economic wing told the Economic Times newspaper. “Now that we are going for cashless transactions, we want to ensure the data shared by Indians is safe. No Indian company should be sharing data with foreign companies and the investment routes should be made very transparent.”

Customer fraud

On December 16, Paytm said it uncovered 48 cases of customers being refunded money for false claims over the past two years. The scam involved 15 customers who had colluded with some of Paytm’s executives, costing the company around Rs 6 lakh. Though the incidents occured on Paytm’s e-commerce portal, not its payment app, the news prompted increased scrutiny of the startup.

Technical woes

Paytm has also been struggling to manage the sudden spike in traffic on its mobile app. On December 20, the app faced a technical outage that prevented customers from making transactions.

“At the evening peak hour today, we witnessed three times the traffic of the last peak that we handled,” a company spokesperson told the Press Trust of India. “As we continue to route the traffic to new servers and install additional capacity, certain customers are facing (a) time-out.”

But things only got worse. On December 21, Paytm’s app reportedly disappeared from the Apple Store for several hours. The company said it had de-listed the app due to technical issues and was waiting for the updated version to be approved by Apple.

Logo blues

After battling technical glitches and increased scrutiny on social media, Paytm stumbled once again. This time it was because of an accusation of copyright infringement by one of the world’s largest digital payments companies.

On December 15, California-based PayPal alleged that Paytm’s logo was “deceptively and confusingly similar” to its own. In a complaint filed with the Indian trademark office, PayPal said Paytm had “slavishly adopted the two-tone blue colour scheme” of its trademarked logo.

Under India’s trademark registration process, a company must advertise its logo and then wait for four months to see if it draws any objections or complaints. Paytm advertised its logo on July 18, meaning that PayPal’s complaint was filed on the last day of the statutory four-month period.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext