The Indian economy has not overtaken the UK (but it will, soon)

The Indian press had been proudly proclaiming that its economy had shot ahead of that of its one-time coloniser.

by 
Image credit:  Prakash Singh/ AFP

Is the Indian economy now bigger than that of the United Kingdom? Despite what you may have read, the answer to that, right now, is no.

Over the past few days, the Indian press has been brimming with articles proudly proclaiming this new “fact.” The Times of India, the Indian Express and the Economic Times, among others, have hailed the milestone of India overtaking its former colonial ruler for the first time in 150 years. India’s minister of state for home affairs tweeted the story as fact. A national vice president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party retweeted the story with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evidence of his government’s success. Not to be outdone, a whole slew of global outlets ran with it: Sputnik International, Irish Independent, the Daily Mail, the Independent.

A similar story even made it to the US-based Foreign Policy magazine. “India Overtakes Britain as the World’s Sixth-Largest Economy,” declared the headline. In all of these stories, nowhere did anyone question the basis of the “news” or where the underlying data originated – except for one paper, The Hindu. How this meme spread illustrates a failure in the most basic function of reporting: fact-checking.

Anatomy of a mistake

Here’s the anatomy of the media failure. Nearly a week ago, Forbes.com (to which I occasionally contribute opinion pieces) ran an opinion piece titled, “India’s Economy Surpasses That of Great Britain.” The author reasoned that the decline in the value of the British pound post-Brexit had reduced the size of the UK’s gross domestic product in dollars at market exchange rates to around $ 2.29 trillion. The author then provided back-of-the-envelope calculations to show that the Indian economy, assumed to be Rs 153 trillion for 2016, would be larger than the UK’s using an exchange rate of Rs 66.6 to $1, delivering a projected size of the Indian economy of $2.30 trillion.

This conclusion, which appears never to have been anything other than a rough comparison to make a point, is extremely sensitive to exchange rate fluctuation. On the actual date the Forbes.com opinion piece ran, the Rupee to dollar exchange rate was not 66.6 but rather 67.8, so the conclusion was wrong even as it was published, since India’s GDP would not be larger than the UK’s at that rate. This would have been a very easy fact to check.

Secondly, as TCA Sharad Raghavan uncovered through appropriate fact-checking, it is not entirely clear that the figure of Rs 153 trillion as the size of India’s GDP for 2016 is correct. Raghavan reports that IMF estimates from the most recent World Economic Outlook database update (as of October) for the size of the Indian economy at constant prices, and Indian government half-year statistics for 2016, would put the Indian economy between Rs 122 and 143 trillion. As importantly, these are all moving targets. No one knows what the actual effect of the November 8 demonetisation will do to the Indian economy for 2016. Signs clearly point to a dampening effect, but actual metrics are not yet available.

As far as I can tell, the Forbes.com opinion piece, with its proclamation that the Indian economy had overtaken the UK’s, morphed into a “report” in the Indian press articles. Then India’s minister of state for home tweeted one of these. Some international news outlets ran the story on the basis of the Indian minister’s tweet. Foreign Policy ran their story based on the Indian press reports. Some more international news outlets ran the story based on the Foreign Policy contribution to this fact-free meme. In this way, one thought experiment turned into an international story divorced from any firm basis in fact.

Silver lining

Kudos go to two media outlets that did their jobs. Two days ago I was contacted by Peter Holley of the Washington Post. He sought to fact-check the “India overtakes the UK” claim. Neither of us could identify any underlying data beyond the Forbes.com opinion piece. Holley concluded that the proclamation could not be verified, so dropped the story. Today I was heartened to read Sharad Raghavan’s fine reporting in The Hindu, in which he dug into this claim further through Indian ministry of statistics data and interviews with economic analysts. The Hindu’s story ran as a “Reality Check.” This is the job of reporting: to check claims, dig a little deeper, and look for truth.

Now, I understand why the story caught fire. There’s a just-rewards aspect to the notion that the once-colonised India has overtaken the once-colonial power. And that is going to happen, very soon, just based on differential growth rates. The standard IMF estimate sees this taking place in 2020; who knows, it could happen sooner. As I argue in my forthcoming book, Our Time Has Come: How India is Making Its Place in the World, the Indian economy has grown much larger than many people realise or acknowledge, and it still has terrific headroom for further growth.

At market exchange rates, India is already the world’s seventh-largest economy, ahead of Canada, Brazil, and Italy. (Russia isn’t even in the top 10.) In purchasing power parity terms, India became the world’s third-largest economy in 2011, behind the United States and China. So India is a major global economic force and appears poised to grow even further into that role.

But as of today, the Indian economy hasn’t overtaken the UK’s. Sorry, Indian media, you will have to wait a bit longer for that.

The Indian Economy Has Not Overtaken the UK (But It Will, Soon) was first published on the site of the by the Council on Foreign Relation.

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

