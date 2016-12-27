Title

Yes, you should disagree with your boss – but there's a way to go about it

Taking contrarian views into account helps in better decision-making, but voicing them is an art that has to be learnt.

Image credit:  Pixabay CC BY

When teaching, I often used to observe that your boss works much harder than you do and, more often than not, is smarter than you. Nothing riled up the class more than this, but such provocations are extremely important. The role of a professor is not to tell students “what to think”, but instead “to make them think” and provide frameworks on “how to think”.

After listening to their disagreements to my provocation, I would pick on an individual, and ask: well, if they aren’t working as hard as you and are not as smart, how have they managed to become your boss? What are you missing?

Often, this discussion led to the realisation that people tend to take one aspect where they have more expertise, knowledge, or skill, and generalise that to the capabilities needed to be the boss. But, technical skills matter less as one goes higher up the organisation ladder. It is the price of admission. What matters more is the experience that one brings to the job, as reflected in the wisdom, emotional intelligence, and social capital of the individual.

In addition, everyone believes they are smarter, better looking, and more personable than reality. Misjudging the criteria and overestimating our capabilities leads to the erroneous conclusion that we are smarter than our boss.

Yes boss

This is not to say that there aren’t poor bosses. Rather, my contention is that for reasons given above, it is seldom true, and always better to assume it is not. If by chance, one does have an unworthy superior, it can be used as an opportunity to learn from their weaknesses. Learn fast, because they are not going to last in their position. In the long run, rationality prevails and cream rises to the top.

Now there is a big difference between having a healthy respect for the superior to having an unhealthy slavish mentality. Returning to India after 30 years, I was taken aback by how hierarchical managerial structures are. You could see this in how people behaved in the presence of their superiors as well as the absolute power that bosses demanded and commanded. For example, it took more than a year to get everyone on my floor on a first- name basis.

Watching people in meetings with the chairman would have been amusing, but for the detrimental effects on the organisation from this subservient behaviour. I recall a strategy discussion where the CEO remarks to the chairman: My instinct is to always agree with you! Despite the presence of several junior executives, I could not resist smiling.

After a few months, I began to see meetings as races between people trying to guess what the chairman believes so as to express it before he could. This behaviour led me to ask the chairman to hold back from revealing his stand on any matter until closer to the end of the meeting. Once his opinion was known, it effectively concluded any substantive discussion on the topic.

Art of disagreeing

The challenge is to encourage people to disagree and voice their opinions. This helps make better decisions by unveiling the best arguments on both sides of any issue. Yet, how to disagree with the boss is an art. While readers will have their own views and I encourage you to share these, may I start us thinking on how to disagree with the boss:

  1. Disagree only if your boss is convinced that you respect him or her. If you believe that you are smarter than the chief, it will taint how you express yourself and how it is perceived by the superior. In these conditions, I suggest don’t disagree, but find another job.
  2. Disagree selectively. Choose when to disagree, as from the organisation’s perspective, everything is not worth fighting for. In addition, on some issues, if the CEO has taken a strong public stand, then it may be best to disagree only one-on-one, and not in front of others. There are some executives who dislike any disagreement in public forums from their underlings. However, they are open, and may even enjoy, debate in private conversations.
  3. Disagree without undermining authority. It should be clear that after you have been heard and a decision is made, even if against your opinion, you are 110% behind it and will work to make it a success. This means you accept that you may be wrong, and in any case, it is ultimately the boss’s prerogative/responsibility to make the decision.
  4. Disagree without being disagreeable. Make an argument, but don’t have an argument. The moment it is perceived as interpersonal, one loses the argument and the fight. To appear constructive rather than condescending, it is often better to pose the disagreement as a question. As professors, when teaching a case, we often play this trick. By asking the right question, you can get students to give the answer you seek, while making them feel it is their insight.
  5. Disagree without personal agenda. The intent of any disagreement with one’s superior must be in service of the organisation. It cannot be self-serving, as once that is transparent, it reduces you to a joke.

Unfortunately, strategy is often seen as a document rather than a conversation between the CEO, the Board, and top executives. It is through these conversations that a joint view is developed on what are the opportunities and threats as well as what is the firm’s advantage and competitive set. Strategy is the outcome of these conversations, with a consensus on where the firm should be heading and how to get there. However, strategy is continuously evolving as the future unfolds in unpredictable ways.

It should be apparent that without encouraging active disagreement and debate, the thoughtfulness behind any strategy will be shallow.

Nirmalya Kumar is a visiting professor of marketing and London Business School and distinguished Fellow at INSEAD Emerging Markets Institute.

BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

