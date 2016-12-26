Title

× Close
The Thin Edge

Silent disquiet: What explains the lack of large-scale public anger in the face of oppression?

We believe in servitude and obedience, constantly adjusting to the powerful, applying exactly the same oppressive techniques on those weaker than us.

by 
Image credit:  REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The spirit is mute, maybe it lost its voice a long time ago and I just didn’t notice. The spark, the verve in our voice has wearied – its timbre is missing. The gentle smile that opens into a hearty laugh even among the poorest of the poor has lost its shine. Among a section, there is nervousness, many finding recourse in the safety of silence and an equal number resigned to whatever is thrown at them.

Of course, there are those who feel vindicated – “our time has come,” they say. Somewhere at the very epicentre of that pride, there is thirst for blood, revenge targeted at an unknown past, curated to refer to a mirage of characters, long gone. Sharing has become an exercise in socio-political incest, when everyone else is a fool or a dangerous pariah.

I am unable to frame words with exactitude that describe this silent disquiet among many. But as I watch people, listen to conversations, overhear whispers at railway stations and airports, speak to auto drivers, street vendors and shopkeepers, there is a sense of acceptance about the various infringements we have been mute witnesses to over the past few years.

The maya of pseudo-morality has been so wonderfully mass-marketed and installed in our minds that any expression of dissent makes us feel lesser, corrupt and unfaithful. And, hence, even the doubtful are surrendering to the possibility that all this is for our betterment. Just like we feel that punishment at school is necessary to instil discipline and moral correctness, today we sit in the classroom of our land, policed by our headmaster, Narendra Modi, receiving a few lashes at all those ideals that he says have led us astray.

Before I proceed, it is important to state that cultural and economic manipulations are not new to our nation. The Congress has employed them to put us in our place too. But I will be lying to myself if I do not express my feeling that ever since Modi came to power, we have been witness to a tactical and systematic orchestration of manipulation of various shades. I am stopping just short of calling it sinister, but I cannot but wonder.

The evil, most tragically, is targeted at the very conscience of our modern existence – the Constitution. And the fact that many are convinced that this is the way to move forward makes all this even more dangerous.

Machiavellian governance is today being justified by majoritarianism.

Even the labeled anti-lot are struggling to come to terms with this emotional seed that Modi has planted in our hearts. Within this internal quagmire exists religious and nationalistic fidelity. How does one fight it without feeling or sounding immoral? The psychological war unleashed by this government has effectively crushed response by instilling doubt. And my worry is that by the time we realise the fallacy of the weapons or develop the courage to respond with conviction, the boat may have left the jetty.

The marginalised struggle to retain their culture-specific identities, dignity and relevance. The few voices of protest are targeted with vengeance. Our bravado only worsened the Kashmir crisis and we may have turned the clock back by at least a decade or more – all for machismo and display of another form of ugly morality. And the economically disfranchised across sections of society have been hit hard by an unimaginable financial act of insanity.

Ironically, every secular Hindu quote aids and abets Modi’s discourse, making us think twice before we stand up and say anything to the contrary.

Stuck in the past

There is something missing in us. I do not know if it is cultural or conditioned, but as a people, we do not recognise rights as a fundamental nature of living. This is as true of the privileged as it is of the ones on the fringes. We will oppress, twist the system and justify that in the name of survival. At the same time, rarely will we realise that the rights given by our Constitution to all inhabitants of this land are not benevolence showered on us by some supreme power but a beautiful gift we gave ourselves. Exercising our rights is seen by many as obstructive and of nuisance value. Some even feel they are committing a wrong when they assert themselves, and there are those who will not take the risk, held back by fear.

We do not respect ourselves as people of ethical power, power that gives us the right to live with dignity, privacy, empathy and empowerment. And, hence, we are nervous about voicing those demands. This is disrespect of our own humanity and, ironically, that gives us the right to manipulate it unabashedly. We believe in servitude and obedience, constantly adjusting to the powerful, applying exactly the same oppressive techniques on those who are lower in our social ladder, the worst hit being the Dalits, Muslims and women. Therefore, the lack of large-scale public anger at all that has been going on is not to be equated with a certification, it is an odd mixture of fatalism, false morality and an inability to ask for what is ours. Our idea of the self is not derived from the Constitution, it comes from elsewhere, an intangible vague past.

We are a confluence of an old civilisation and a new democracy. If you ask an Indian, they will instantly connect with the cultural antiquity of who we are and not with the modern constitutional democracy that is India today. Many of our cultural practices and faiths contravene democracy, making reconciliation next to impossible. This is the reason why we are unable to understand ideas such as liberty, equality, fraternity and justice in a 21st-century sense. We interpret all this in relation to an ambiguous past, and we are unable to trust the contemporary.

For us, the old is far more valuable than the new and our Constitution is new and hence, must submit to an old age scrutiny. We are uncomfortable in our Democratic Republic skin and always looking out for that monarch. And unfortunately, in Modi many have found that tough, benevolent raja. The only history that he and his government want to destroy is the one that began in 1950 and was told from then on. They lose no opportunity to constantly reiterate that ancient past, when we were supposedly pure, unpolluted by outsiders. A cultural technique to subvert India – the Secular Socialist Democratic Republic.

Need for deep reflection

Modi probably believes he is the saviour on the white horse and has convinced us that the modern lies in the employment of technological tools, though behind these technologies are parochial, casteist, religiously divisive and economically invasive stratagems. Technology is the perfect facade to hide behind and Modi does it to perfection. Similarly, he has reduced corruption to only its financial manifestation. While until now, he and his government may be clear of financial corruption, I have no doubt in my mind that they are culturally and socially corrupt. But do we really care to think of these as forms of corruption?

As we enter a new year, we need to reflect deeply on those whose voices we do not hear. The lack of voices of dissidence does not indicate support. And a victory in an election, too, does not necessarily infer validation. We have to search with greater intensity and subtlety, because only then will this nation mature to become what our founding fathers believed was possible. Today, we are a mockery of what we could have been, and have nobody but ourselves to blame. Decades of philosophical and political degeneration has led us to where we are and, therefore, I will not lay all blame at Modi’s doorstep. After all, we let him happen and that says something about us. And this India celebrates nationhood when death, sorrow, unhappiness and unimaginable hardship are forced upon people. What a shame!

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext