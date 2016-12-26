Title

BOOK EXCERPT

The QWERTY clatter from the street-typists of India has not yet been drowned by digital documents

Scenes from courts around India, and one in Ahmedabad.

by 
Image credit:  Chirodeep Chaudhuri

It is 11 am and the premises of the City Civil & Sessions Court or Bhadra Court, as it is popularly referred to in Ahmedabad, is abuzz with the day’s routines – lawyers in their black blazers and their clients huddled in deep discussion are everywhere, another group of lawyers is sitting under a tree sharing tea and a table which is their makeshift chamber with colleagues as their eyes scan the crowd for customers, the tea boys are rushing about with their kettle and cups, plaintiffs with lost looks on their faces and a clutch of papers and files are everywhere. They are soon to get an experience of the twin beasts that are the Indian legal system and bureaucracy.

In the middle of all this chaos sit a 100- odd men with their typewriters, mostly Olympia machines. The job typists seated on ledges or on stools and balancing their machines on rickety tables that I’ve seen outside courts in almost any city I’ve travelled to are, in many ways, the last foot soldiers fighting a losing battle in the fight for the survival of the typewriter. However, there is a small difference at the Bhadra Court – this army of typists work sitting on the ground, on dusty and faded mats, their typewriters placed on top of a briefcase usually stuffed with personal documents and belongings, an assortment of stationery and forms, the briefcase acting as their work table. The flow of work waxes and wanes through the day and often the men can be seen killing time by either reading the papers or chatting with other colleagues and having tea.

Bhagwandas, who was once the President of an informal association of these men and has made the base of a tree his “office”, was rummaging through a bag from which he pulled out a handful of chickpeas and casually spread it out behind him and as if on cue three squirrels darted down from the branches above and began to busily eat Bhagwandas’s offerings. Bhagwandas is a “Gujarati typist” like most of the men you’ll find there, charging about 15 rupees per page typed.

A few like “JK” offer both languages – Gujarati and English. “JK” is slightly touched in the head and is often the first one to shout and call out to the foreigners and visitors like us who inadvertently land up here, taken in by the curious sight of these typists, while looking down from the ramparts of the adjoining fort built by Ahmed Shah. “JK was a very talented man and a very good and efficient typist but unfortunately now…,” most of his colleagues trail off letting you fill in the gaps and imagine his condition.

JK pulls out a flute and strikes a pose like Lord Krishna, speaks about Gandhian philosophy, about god and brotherly love and takes you around and introduces you to the gathered typists, each one his brother or his elder brother or sometimes even “greater than my elder brother” because they had helped him in some small or big way.

The typists here are a chatty lot and speak quite freely and are not suspicious of my intent like in some of the other places I’ve been. Naresh Bhramabhatt, a typist since 1985, offers me tea and conversation when I ask him what they do during the monsoons. “We gather our belongings and go and sit under that shed and continue our work,” he says in a very matter-of-fact way. “That shed is very crowded because all the lawyers sit there but then we all know each other for years now and they accommodate us. We need each other, after all,” he says.

Earlier that day, Abdul Samad, a 47-year old typist and a journalism diploma holder told me how the typists came to occupy the shaded ground under the trees. “That shed was originally allocated for us typists but the lawyers moved in swiftly and we soon lost our place. They were greater in number and they have more power here. I’ve heard that was many many years back. I’ve been here for the last 14 years and I’ve always seen it like this,” he told me. “Not much has changed in these years except that a few of the seniors have passed on but there haven’t been too many new people who have joined our numbers,” said Abdul.

“Many trucks used to be parked here in this place during the day and some of us used to even sit in their shade and do our work,” remembers Naresh. According to him their numbers have “stayed more or less the same”. But why do they sit on the ground and work? Why not get tables and stools, I wondered. “One of the earlier judges feared that if we are given tables and chairs then it would legitimise our presence and then the lawyers too would start setting up their tables…so we have not been given permission,” he informed me.

“You saw Maneck Chowk just outside those gates? That area is packed with shops of jewellers and is also a bustling market…It is believed that the entire stretch from there to here, where we sit,” he said drawing a wavy line in the air to indicate the street, “is blessed by Lakshmi…and so we have little to complain, thanks to her,” he went on to add.

We chatted about other things like family, life in Ahmedabad, the Gujaratis, the state of the nation and then I couldn’t resist asking if it wasn’t uncomfortable sitting cross-legged on the floor and typing. “I can tell you this much that not one of us in all these years has got a back problem,” said Naresh who now was lounging, resting his elbows on a stack of files looking like a zamindar lazily resting on a bolster-pillow. “We’ve got used to working like this,” he said, “and I, at least, won’t be able to sit on a chair and work on my typewriter.”

All photographs by Chirodeep Chaudhuri.

Excerpted with permission from “Street Typists of India”, Chirodeep Chaudhuri, from with Great Truth & Regard: The Story of the Typewriter in India, Edited by Sidharth Bhatia, Photographs by Chirodeep Chaudhuri, Roli Books.

BULLETIN BY 

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Samsung and not by the Scroll editorial team.

