Tamil politics

There is growing unease in Tamil Nadu over its chief minister’s silence

Despite raids on the state's seat of government or his ministers openly asking for Sasikala to replace him, O Panneerselvam has not uttered a word in protest.

by 
Image credit:  IANS

The political transition within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, following its leader Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, has brought about unsavoury changes in governance that runs against Tamil Nadu’s valued traditions.

On December 21, the Income Tax department chose to raid the residence and offices of former Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao. These were unprecedented scenes. Barring Delhi in 2015, political analysts cannot recollect another occasion when a central agency moved into the seat of power of a state government and conducted raids on its top bureaucrat.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a full-blown attack on the Centre for the Central Bureau of Investigation searching the offices of his Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar in December 2015.

But in Tamil Nadu, there was not even a whimper, leave alone condemnation, from the ruling party against such action. The IT sleuths came to Chennai with central paramilitary protection, raising questions on whether the state government was even informed about a high-stakes operation in its territory.

This has left many observers stunned as Tamil Nadu has a tradition of fighting for federal rights and keeping Centre’s adventurous transgressions at bay.

This feeble reaction has brought Chief Minister O Panneerselvam under sharp focus. While media reports over the last week, like this one in the Times of India, suggested that he was asserting himself in the administration, Panneerselvam has not exhibited any signs in public of transforming into a strong leader. In the party too, he played to the script and undermined his own position by endorsing Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of Jayalalithaa, as AIADMK’s next general secretary.

Barring brief intervals, Sasikala had lived with Jayalalithaa at the Poes Garden residence for over three decades. Flanked by her family members, some of who own large businesses, she performed Jayalalithaa’s final rites.

Exhibiting weakness

Political analysts feel if Panneerselvam had really wanted to assert himself as the chief minister, the IT raids were a golden chance. Had he condemned the IT department’s move to search the chief secretary’s office at Fort St George, the seat of power in Tamil Nadu, it could have boosted his image. Instead, Panneerselvam chose to silently change the chief secretary and leave matters to rest. The searches also came a day after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, raising questions on whether he was informed of the move and still let the sleuths move into the secretariat.

R Manivannan, professor of political science at the University of Madras, said calling Panneerselvam “assertive” was gross exaggeration.

He said as chief minister, it was Panneerselvam’s duty to condemn Cabinet colleagues who were openly campaigning for Sasikala Natarajan to take over his post. Last week, three ministers dramatically decided to tonsure their heads at Jayalalithaa’s memorial urging Sasikala to become the chief minister. Later, they also gave media interviews reiterating their wishes. Panneerselvam decided to respond to such open threat to his position with silence.

“No chief minister will put up with his Cabinet colleagues seeking his removal,” Manivannan added.

Part of Panneerselvam’s submissive attitude could be attributed to his weak position within the AIADMK. Within days of Jayalalithaa’s death, almost every senior leader with some clout in the party backed Sasikala Natarajan to take over as the next supremo. Panneerselvam’s endorsement came last, indicating that he had no option but to toe the line.

Writer and political commentator Azhi Senthilnathan said Panneerselvam was aware of his political disabilities. “Even if he decides to assert himself, no one will back him,” he added. Panneerselvam also lacks the advantage of caste backing, given that Sasikala too hails from the same Mukkulathur community.

The chief minister’s only strategy could be to wait and see how corruption cases against Sasikala end. She is a co-accused in Jayalalithaa’s disproportionate wealth case, the judgment of which was reserved by the Supreme Court in June. In 2014, she went to jail with Jayalalithaa after a trial court in Bengaluru convicted them to four years imprisonment.

“Panneerselvam has a chance only if Sasikala faces conviction,” Senthilnathan said. At the moment, most in the AIADMK see him as an interim chief minister who would vacate the position whenever Sasikala decides to take over.

This role was nothing new to Panneerselvam. In 2001 and 2014, he became chief minister when Jayalalithaa had to step down due to corruption charges. On both occasions, he made it clear that he was an interim guardian of the chair to be returned to Jayalalithaa as and when she became eligible to assume charge.

Manivannan said the the current arrangement, where Panneerselvam continues to be chief minister without any real political power in the party, could only hurt Tamil Nadu. “The lack of a strong chief minister means the state will further cede its rights,” he added.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages

New technology reinvigorates decades-old program to educate talented students.

How India’s digital revolution is changing the lives of talented students in small towns and villages
Image credit:  Samsung

In the mid-80s, the Indian government launched a program to identify and provide free boarding & schooling to the talented children from the rural areas. The idea was that while the IITs and IIMs had developed as world-class institutions of higher education, they were often dominated by students from relatively privileged backgrounds. Similarly, elite government and corporate jobs were restricted to those from the cities. This change, pioneered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, came in the form of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, which began the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a system of alternate schools for gifted students in India from VI to XII standard. By many standards, the experiment has been a success.

The JNV program was a major innovation with significant resources deployed - it is estimated that the MHRD spends Rs 85,000 annually on every student at JNV. The schools have produced many bright students and many of these return to their villages and are able to impact their villages positively. Examples include an ex JNV student who is now researching a cure for cancer in Malaysia.

The academically elite schools for the poor were, in their time, a big idea and now are being transformed by technology. The goal is to not only make sure students from these schools have skills on par with the best private schools but also that they have a better understanding of concepts through new ways of seeing and learning.

In 2013, the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti partnered with Samsung to start the Smart Class initiative with the latest audio-visual tools for learning. Today the initiative is present in 398 JNVs across rural India and over 2 lakh students use the system. Tablets have been supplied to these classes along with interactive Smartboards, printers and other devices. The pedagogic methods have also changed as classrooms have become more interactive. Learning apps for Computer Science, Mathematics, English and Science have been created, and students are taught through interactive modules like videos, animation and presentations that enable them to learn in a quicker, deeper and more fulfilling manner.

In the first three years, the initiative has seen some early successes. The story of Sadanand Ugale is one. Sadanand was a bright student studying in a remote village, Chinchada, in Maharashtra. His village teacher told his father to enrol him in a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kannad, Aurangabad district. With exposure to new-age education tools and modern pedagogical techniques, he was able to explore his potential. His research on seasonal diseases was selected to be presented at the National School Congress in Bangalore. He then went on to get chosen by the International Science School (ISS), Sydney to present the research paper in Australia and was even awarded a scholarship. Today he is preparing for his SSC exams and dreams of becoming a doctor and returning to his village to make it a better place. His parents feel immense pride in his achievement and his desire to strive further and contribute to the community he came from. Another inspiring story is that of Ritwik Kumar from Bijnore who was afflicted with vision impairment. He studied in the Samsung Smart Class and through his grit and brilliance, got into an IIT. Similarly, Adesh Vaidya got selected by the HRD ministry to participate in a study tour in Japan. These are only a few of the children impacted by the use of technology and connectivity in the classroom. With greater penetration, this can bring significant change to the state of education as well as the lives of people. See Sadanand’s journey in this short film below.

Play

The digital revolution shows the potential to be a great enabler for the change in this regard. The number of internet users in India grew by 49% in 2015, according to the IAMAI. Mobile internet users grew by over 65% in urban India in 2015, and by over 99% in rural India. While digital tools of education like iPads or video conferencing are gaining traction in middle to high-income groups in urban India, they are yet to penetrate rural India. But this is changing slowly, by the efforts of the government and some private players.

Providing quality education to everyone regardless of where they come from is one of the biggest challenges India is facing today. This is a particularly large problem in rural areas that need to deal with challenges as varied as a lack of teaching facilities, unavailability of teachers and the financial inability of many parents to put their children through school. As a consequence, many students in rural India tend to experience disenchantment with education leading to high drop-out rates. In what becomes a vicious cycle, these children then go on to take up unskilled or semi-skilled jobs if they are boys or get married at a young age if they are girls. Many of them find it difficult to break out of the poverty trap.

Perhaps the most significant and preventable problem here is that the process of learning in rural schools itself is not interesting. In the NFHS III Survey, “lack of interest” was cited as the main reason for dropping out of school for around 36% of boys and 21% of girls. So, digital teaching tools can not only change the way teachers instruct children - making learning more fun, interactive and interesting, but they also have the potential to bring children into the classroom and keep them from dropping out mid-way. Along with this, digital tools of learning like video conferencing and Wi-Fi enabled tablets can also provide children greater exposure and access to the world outside their physical reach and enable them to create wider networks, giving them opportunities they could never imagine before. In doing so, they can enable bright Indian children to showcase their abilities on a global platform. Like they did for Sadanand.

Dreams only get bigger when people and technology meet. Samsung is showcasing a few of the biggest success stories of the initiative through its “Sapne hue Bade, Jab Technology se Jude” campaign. For more information on Samsung’s Smart Class initiative, see here.

