Title

× Close
Opinion

'Parvati' in Mohenjo-daro: New claims for the statuette are part of the continuing Hindutva project

The recent paper in the ICHR journal is yet another attempt in the long history of Hindu-ising the remains of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

by 

The Indian Council for Historical Research’s Hindi journal, Itihaas, in its latest issue carries a so-called research paper that identifies the famous “Dancing Girl” bronze statue from Mohenjo-daro with the Hindu goddess Parvati. This is not the first time a claim has been made for a widespread Shaiva worship in the Indus Valley civilisation in a bid to Hindu-ise its history.

John Marshall, a colonial archaeologist, was the first one to identify “seal 420” (incidentally also the seal used in the ICHR paper to substantiate the claim) as the “Proto-Shiva” seal.

Image: Wikipedia Commons
Image: Wikipedia Commons

The seal features a figure seated cross-legged, wearing a horned headdress and surrounded by several wild animals. Regarded as a “yogi” and “pasupati” (lord of animals), the figure was recognized by Marshall as being an early form of the Puranic deity, Shiva. Marshall strengthened his claim by identifying the finds of several conical objects as early representations of the Shiva linga.

Marshall’s theory has been refuted several times even as Hindutva-leaning scholars and archaeologists have continued to support it. Scholars such as Doris Srinivasan (1984) and Gregory Possehl (2002) have argued that the theory rests on flimsy evidence since the Vedic predecessor of Shiva, Rudra, was neither a yogi nor a protector of wild animals. The argument also holds relevance for the “Parvati” claim, given the fact that Parvati is a Puranic goddess with no reference in the Vedas, making the hypothesis of her presence in the Indus Valley largely untenable. Furthermore, objects identified by Marshall as Shivalinga were found in drains and streets, places largely regarded as unsuitable for a sacred object. Moreover, the worship of Shiva in the form of a linga surfaces 2000 years after the disappearance of the Indus Valley civilisation.

Furthermore, the presence of a large quantity of female terracotta figurines in the Indus Valley assemblage was interpreted as signifying the presence of a fertility/mother goddess cult in the civilisation. The claim was part of the popular view in the 19th and 20th centuries that a mother goddess cult existed in areas from present day Turkey to western Asia during antiquity. Scholars such as Pusalker (1937) and Hiltebeitel (1978) have used this to trace the origins of Vedic goddesses even as recent studies (Bruce Trigger, 2003 and Sharri Clark, 2003) have dismissed the claim for scarcity of evidence.

Apart from arguing for the prevalence of Shaiva worship and a mother goddess cult in the Indus Valley civilisation, archaeologists such as SR Rao (1980) have interpreted structures in Kalibangan and Lothal as “fire altars” used for the worship of the Fire god referred to in the Vedas as Agni. Gregory Possehl (2002) however refutes the claim arguing that the fire altars “are not fully convincing as ritual facilities, since they could have been for domestic use”.

In 1980, SR Rao claimed to have deciphered the Indus script associating the pictographs with Sanskrit phonemes in a bid to suggest that the first alphabet was invented in the Indus valley by “Vedic scribes”. Michael Witzel (along with Steve Farmer and Richard Sproat, 2004) not only declared this reading as complete bunkum but also remarked that “Rao’s views have no serious backers today even among extreme Hindu nationalists”

BB Lal, in 2002 identified a dried up channel of the Ghaggar Hakra river system, feeding a number of Indus Valley sites, as river Saraswati, mentioned in the Rig Veda. Accordingly, it is argued that the civilisation be renamed to Saraswati Sindhu civilisation or simply Saraswati civilisation. The theory has garnered so much support in right wing circles that the Haryana government not only instituted a Saraswati Heritage Development Board but also recently announced it would pump water into the dried up “Saraswati” channel, a project that will use the tax payers’ money to fructify a myth.

Similarly, AD Pusalker in 1950 gave an argument supporting the assimilation of Vedic and Indus Valley culture primarily using Rig Veda as evidence. Pusalker claims that since the Rig Veda does not mention an “original home outside India, neither do some extra terrestrial influences persist in their culture”, it is safe to say that the Aryan were autochthonous to India. Ghosh (1972) critiqued the likes of Pusalker arguing that there was a gap of 700-900 years between the disappearance of Indus Valley sites and the emergence of the historical period (Vedic Age).

The propaganda behind the Hindu-isation of the Indus Valley Civilisation is to push back the history of Hinduism and to argue that the “Aryans” were the original inhabitants of the Indian subcontinent and not migrants from Central Asian Steppes, as is the widely accepted view in academia. This is why shoddy arguments, such as the presence of a horse in the Indus Valley civilisation, have been frequently made. Doubtlessly, these assertions show a clear superimposition of the present on to the past and stem from the need to fashion a long and glorious “Hindu” history for the subcontinent. Paucity of evidence for such claims is hardly a deterrent for believers.

Ruchika Sharma is pursuing her doctorate in history at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext