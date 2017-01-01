'Footage for a trance': A poem by Ranjit Hoskote

(for Shuddhabrata Sengupta)

The hours stop in my veins.

Evening falls, a spotted tissue

draped across dayglo streets.

The clocks go on marking

the time in another city

where the trains still run,

taking people home.

Over my shoulder, I see my country vanish

in a long unfurling of cornflower-blue sky.

My limbs are clear as glass.

The wind grazes my shoulders,

the animal buried in my voice

wakes up and growls.

Where I am is a boat without a pilot,

sculling through cold water.

Start again. There is no safety in numbers.

The sixty-four saints stand paralysed

in the authorised version of the legend.

No footnote explains the hunting songs

or the red skein curling downhill

in place of the river.

Script thrown away, I’m on my own.

The detectives will find me

when a rainbow prints itself

on the litmus sky at noon.

I clear my throat,

the movie stops.

The hours have stopped in my veins

but late-night travellers still rush past me,

through me, to reach the midnight express.

My country’s been swallowed

by a sky darkening to cloud and sleep.

The sixty-four saints have formed a caucus

of havoc birds, the rainbow is a stanza

they refuse to sing. Close to the tympanum

On every clock-face,

the hour hand and the minute hand

go on mating.

Wakeful, all eye, the havoc birds read

the scroll of earth unfolding,

every fleck a signal:

prey, home, danger,

hiding-place.

From a great height, each bird watches

its shadow falling

to its death.

I vanish, again, in the darkroom.

A lamp exposes

my heirloom bones.

On a park bench,

a gardener finds a surplice,

drooping, ravelled at the seams:

my skin, abandoned in flight.

Artwork by Yamini Purohit

Published with permission from Ranjit Hoskote.

This selection is curated by Rohini Kejriwal. She also curates The Alipore Post, a daily newsletter stemming from a love of​ art, poetry, music, and all things beautiful.