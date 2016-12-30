Title

× Close
note demonetisation

50 days: Bollywood tackles DeMon demon but says the real villain is elsewhere

Business has been hammered by poor scripts, rather than the lack of currency, say trade pundits.

by 
Image credit:  Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The big picture for Bollywood 50 days after demonetisation: single-screen cinemas in smaller cities and towns have suffered the worst, while multiplexes have escaped the brunt of the government’s November 8 decision because of pre-existing online booking facilities.

The devil is in the details of this big picture. The larger truth, say distributors, is that Hindi films are not attracting the kind of footfalls they used to even before the Narendra Modi government decided to remove Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes out of circulation.

“Demonetisation had a definite effect on collections, but not to the extent that the industry is saying,” said Aditya Chowksey, domestic distribution head for Reliance Entertainment. “The problem was mainly at the single screens, but the fact also is that we have had the worst quality films in recent years. Even without demonetisation, the public would not have come to watch anyway.”

The massive success of the December 23 release Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, is being cited as proof that the worst effects of demonetisation have passed. Dangal saw over Rs 245 crore in gross collections in India until December 29. Other films that were released after November 8 had mixed results. Rock On 2, which was released on November 11, cratered; the November 25 release Dear Zindagi collected over Rs 64 crore, while Befikre, which opened on December 9, earned over Rs 54 crore.

Rock On 2 was a non-starter because of the tepid response to its trailer, soundtrack and subject; Dear Zindagi targetted metro viewers; Befikre declared itself to be a bold and uninhibited take on the romcom, thereby cutting out family audiences.

Single screens bear the brunt

The impact of demonetisation continues to be felt more at single screen cinemas, said Amit Sharma, Managing Director of the multiplex chain Miraj Entertainment. “We had online booking facilities available at multiplex chains in the major cities from April itself, so it wasn’t like we put these facilities in after demonetisation,” Sharma said. “While online booking has jumped from 25%-30% to 50% at my properties, at the tier-III cities, say Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh or Pathankot in Jammu, some people don’t have bank accounts, let alone credit cards.”

The situation has been improving, Sharma said, but the truth is that movies are not essential consumer goods. “Our business is content driven, and if you don’t make good content, even people with a chunk of money will not help the film grow,” he said.

There have been major beneficiaries of demonetisation, such as the leading booking portal BookMyShow. “While it would be tough to share the exact figures, there has been a definite increase in transactions on BookMyShow,” said Ashish Saksena, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our MyWallet usage has seen a year-on-year increase of 400%, which is a strong indicator of how positively users are already accepting and taking to online transactions.”

For single screen cinemas and multiplex chains outside the metros, moving to online and cashless transactions now seems inevitable. BookMyShow acclaims to have contributed to over one-third of Dangal’s overall India collection.

“The top 10 cities, which include the metros and the mini-metros, are already digitally savvy and they continue to book their tickets online, unfazed by the demonetisation of currency,” Saksena said. “Their purchases are dependent on the content. However, outside of these cities, the next 30-40 cities have shown significant growth in online bookings. These cities are majorly in South India and in regions such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.”

The real villain?

Demonetisation is a blip for Bollywood, which is battling far bigger challenges, said Chowkey and Sharma. Piracy remains a very real threat; there aren’t enough cinemas to generate further business; the nationwide slowdown in real estate means that the construction of the malls that usually house multiplexes isn’t taking place at the expected pace.

The biggest villain is the slow decline of the mass entertainer, whose appeal cuts across age and income groups. The one-size-fits-all movie, such as Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dangal, is indeed becoming a rarity in Hindi cinema, which has embraced the midstream production that appeals more to urban and Westernised audiences than the residents of smaller cities and towns.

“In the last decade or so, we have begun to believe that masala films do not work, but how then do you explain the success of Heropanti, Baahubali and Baaghi?” Chowksey said. “It’s great that we have films like Neerja and Pink, but we need the writers to be also able to make mass entertainers like Baaghi.”

Single screen cinemas, which have lower ticket rates, are starved for such mass entertainers that can cater to the ordinary viewer who is less concerned with aesthetics and more with having a good time, added Chowksey, who is also a booking agent for over 150 cinemas in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. “Even this so-called multiplex audience is a myth – they exist in smaller cities too, and what runs in Jagdalpur will also do well in a multiplex in a suburb in Mumbai.”

Amit Sharma compared the movie-going habit to eating out at restaurants. “This is a consumption story – if you like to eat out, you will keep doing so,” he said. “The bigger threat to our business is piracy, and unless the government takes action, there is nothing we can do to stop a film from being pirated three days after its release. It’s all very well to run a no-smoking advisory, but how about running an anti-piracy message before the start of a film?”

In 2017, Hollywood and dubbed regional films are likely to register bigger numbers, while Bollywood will stagnate, Sharma predicted. “In 2017, English consumption will increase hugely – at the Miraj chain alone, 25-30% of the business comes from Hollywood, and I won’t be surprised if it becomes 30-40%,” he said.

Single screen cinemas will eventually shrug off the currency shortage and encourage cashless transactions – Saksena is seeing a move in this direction in tier-II and tier-III markets with a higher dependence on smartphones and improved bandwidth. The spirit will always be willing as far as movies are concerned, but what when the flesh is weak?

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext