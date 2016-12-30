Mumbai New Year's options: Dance to a Swedish DJ, a masquerade party and much more

Bars and Nightclubs Anarchy

First Floor, Blue Morya, above Glocal Junction, opposite Citi Mall, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 96649 41083.

Black is the theme of the city’s newest nightclub’s NYE party at which DJ Bunty Datar will spin a mix of Bollywood, pop and electronic dance music.

Price: The cover charge is Rs 2,000 per person for single women, Rs 4,000 per person for single men and Rs 6,000 per couple.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

Asilo

Level 40, St. Regis Hotel, near Palladium Mall, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6162 8031.

Dubai-based Swedish DJ Lady Lee aka Lee Ljungberg will play popular dance music hits at the rooftop lounge’s party.

Tickets: Rs 8,000 per person and Rs 15,000 per couple for unlimited servings of alcohol and dinner.

Time: 10 pm onwards.

Baroke

Hotel Krishna Palace, Sleater Road, Nana Chowk, Grant Road. Tel: 022 3015 0826

At this recently renovated hotel bar, the playlist will be a mix of Bollywood and international pop and

electronic dance music.

Price: Rs 6,000 (general admission) and Rs 10,000 (VIP) per couple for unlimited rounds of alcohol and vegetarian appetisers. Call 98193 53915 for reservations.

Time: 9 pm onwards

Bonobo

Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050. The Bandra bar’s resident DJs Pradeep Maharana and Benedict aka Siddhartha Badigar will spin hip-hop, house and techno tracks at its NYE party.

Price: Rs 3,000 per person and Rs 5,000 per couple for unlimited rounds of appetisers and IMFL.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

Cafe Cubano

Near August Kranti Maidan, Gowalia Tank. Tel: 022 6022 8000.

The restaurant will ring in the new year with a Bollywood music-filled party.

Price: Rs 3,000 per person for single men and women and Rs 5,000 per couple for unlimited drinks and five vegetarian and five non-vegetarian appetisers; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

Doppio

Second Floor, Hubtown Skybay, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 022 6521 3331.

The bar and restaurant will host a Boho-themed bash with a commercial pop soundtrack. Between 7 pm and 10 pm, customers can reserve a table for a la carte dinner. After 10 pm, the venue will offer a Rs 6,000 per person package.

Price: Rs 6,000 per person for unlimited appetisers and IMFL.

Time: 7 pm onwards.

Doppio. Via Daily Pao

Hard Rock Café Andheri and Worli

Sharyans Audeus, Fun Cinema Lane, near Balaji Telefilms, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 88980 87841. Bombay Dyeing Mill Compound, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 022 2438 2888.

The bars will host masquerade parties soundtracked by a mix of retro, Bollywood, dance and rock music.

Price: Rs 3,500 per person and Rs 5,000 per couple for unlimited IMFL and three vegetarian and three non-vegetarian appetisers; and Rs 5,000 per person and Rs 8,000 per couple for unlimited imported alcohol and five vegetarian and five non-vegetarian appetisers. Tickets for the Andheri outpost are being sold here and here; tickets for the Worli outpost are being sold here and here. Time: 9 pm onwards.

Hoppipola

757, Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 022 3015 1106. First Floor, Todi Building, near Zaffran, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 3203 8653 / 97024 70734. 136 & 138A, Galleria Shopping Centre, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 022 2570 4485. Mezzanine, Infinity Mall 2, Link Road, Malad. Tel: 88284 35487.

The affordable bar chain will host pocket-friendly parties at all of its outposts where the dress code will be white and the music a mix of Bollywood and hip-hop.

Price: The cover charge is Rs 2,500 per couple; customers can order off the menu.

Time: 8 pm onwards.

Hoppipola . Via Daily Pao

Kitty Su

The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145 / 77770 52330.

Electronic music DJs Madoc aka Anuraag Chadha and Garth Adam will man the decks at the nightclub’s bash.

Price: Tickets, priced at Rs 3,000 (silver) and Rs 6,000 (gold or platinum) per person for women; at Rs 4,000 (silver), Rs 6,000 (gold) and Rs 8,000 (platinum) per person for men; and at Rs 6,000 (silver), Rs 10,000 (gold) and Rs 12,000 (platinum) per couple are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The packages, each of which get customers unlimited rounds of four vegetarian and four non-vegetarian appetisers, entitle attendees to different ranges of alcohol brands.

Time: 10 pm onwards.

La Ruche

33 Link Corner, Third Floor, off Linking Road, in the same lane as KFC, Bandra (West). Tel: 99679 28881.

DJs J-ya aka Jaya Melwani and Proof aka Vinayak Pasula will play a mix of Bollywood, pop and electronic dance music at the Bandra bar’s year-end party.

Price: Rs 2,000 per head for single women, Rs 2,500 per person for single men, Rs 4,000 per couple for unlimited food and alcohol.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

Lima

Maker Maxity, North Avenue, BKC. Tel: 022 3000 5041.

The music at the NYE party at the Peruvian bar will transition from techno played by Zurich’s DJ Lilly Palmer to Las Vegas-residing DJ Tavo’s Bollywood remixes.

Price: Rs 3,999 per person for single men and women and Rs 5,999 per couple for unlimited appetisers and IMFL. Time: 9 pm.

Old Wild West

First Floor, Trade View Building, Oasis Complex, Kamala Mills Compound, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6536 6677.

The Tex-Mex bar is throwing a masquerade party at which DJ Veer will spin popular dance music hits.

Price: Rs 4,000 per person for single women, Rs 5,000 per person for single men. Early bird tickets for couples are priced at Rs 7,000. After they’re sold out, the price will be Rs 8,000 per couple. The tab includes unlimited premium alcohol and six vegetarian and six non-vegetarian appetisers.

Time: 8 pm onwards.

Playboy Club

Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

Only couples above 25 years of age can attend the Worli nightclub’s NYE party, which will be soundtracked by resident DJ Kumar Swamy who spins a mix of electronic dance music, hip-hop and Bollywood.

Price: Rs 15,000 (general) and Rs 20,000 (VIP) per couple for a dinner buffet and unlimited rounds of appetisers and alcohol; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 10 pm onwards.

Please Don’t Tell

Gate No.4, Kamala Mills Compound, opposite the astro turf, Lower Parel. Tel: 80827 38738.

The focus will be on sparkling wine at the Lower Parel bar’s Prohibition-themed party soundtracked by electronic dance music, retro pop, hip-hop and Bollywood.

Price: Rs 3,500 per person and Rs 6,000 per couple for unlimited IMFL and appetisers and Rs 4,000 per person and Rs 7,000 per couple for unlimited sparkling wine and appetisers.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

Raasta Bombay

Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

The Khar bar is hosting one of the more reasonable parties in the city.

Price: Rs 2,500 per person for single women, Rs 3,000 per person for single men and Rs 5,000 per couple for unlimited IMFL and four vegetarian and four non-vegetarian appetisers; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 9.30 pm onwards.

Smaaash

Kamala Mills, Gate No.4, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4914 3143. Dress up as your favourite Hindi film actor for the gaming venue’s Bollywood-themed NYE bash.

Price: Tickets, priced at Rs 1,800 per person for unlimited food, Rs 2,800 per person for unlimited food and IMFL and Rs 3,500 per person for unlimited food and premium alcohol, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

Time: 8 pm onwards.

Shiro

Bombay Dyeing Mill Compound, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 90660 25278.

Electronic dance and pop music will soundtrack the party at the South-East Asian bar and restaurant.

Price: Rs 3,500 per person for single women and Rs 7,000 per couple for unlimited IMFL and appetisers; single men not allowed; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

The Daily Bar and Kitchen and Veranda

The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, in the same building as Suburbia, Bandra (West). Tel: 99204 46633. Veranda, Hotel Executive Enclave, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 76669 69000.

Popular Bandra pub The Daily Bar and Kitchen and Veranda, a bar and restaurant housed within Hotel Executive Enclave in the suburb, will co-host a New Year’s Eve party they’re calling The Switch. Inspired by time travel, the festivities will start in the 21st century at The Daily and move back in time to the 1920s at Veranda, where the party will conclude. A bus will ferry revellers between the two destinations, which will play music from the two eras.

Price: Rs 5,000 per person for unlimited food and IMFL; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

The Den

Prabhat Kunj, Ground Floor, 24th Road, off Linking Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 2648 3136. Gaysi Family, an online platform for the LGBT community, will host a party for women only.

Price: Rs 400 per person (inclusive of one drink). To book a spot, call 98204 44042.

Time: 8 pm onwards.

The Good Wife

The Capital, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex. Tel: 022 4003 9433.

The bar will offer unlimited eats and alcohol from a New Year’s Eve special drinks and food menu with items such as mushrooms in coriander pesto, smoked salmon carpaccio, three mushroom ravioli and baby lamb sliders.

Price: Rs 3,500 per person.

Time: 10 pm onwards.

The Irish House

Phoenix Mills, 462 Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4347 1111. Rampart Row, Level 2, 30K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 4915 0000. Shop No.7, A Wing, Gasper Enclave, Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 0166. Level 1, Phoenix Market City, Kurla. Tel: 022 6180 1611. Level 1, Fun Republic, opposite New Link Road, Andheri. Tel: 022 6104 6161. Second Floor, Inorbit Mall, New Link Road, Malad. Tel: 022 6691 9999. Level 1, Viviana Mall, Eastern Express Highway, next to Jupiter Hotel, Thane. Tel: 022 6170 1400.

A mix of electronic music, pop and rock will be played at the NYE parties being held across the pub chain’s seven outposts.

Price: Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500 (standing) per person and Rs 5,500 and Rs 6,5000 (seating) per couple for access to an open bar, unlimited appetisers and a midnight champagne toast; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

The Lalit

Sahar Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 093600 17004.

The hotel’s New Year’s Eve party, The Eleventh Hour, will be spread across The Royale Dome, the Majestic Ballroom, the poolside and an area with casino games. There will be a seven-course buffet as well as sets by Bollywood and electronic dance music DJs.

Price: Start at Rs 5,400 per person; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

The Little Door

Plot B31, Shree Siddhivanayak Plaza, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 99280 15213.

The bar will host a ‘slumber party’ at which guests are encouraged to show up in pajamas, nightshirts and robes. Activities will include a midnight pillow fight and board games.

Price: Rs 2,500 per person for single women, Rs 4,000 per person for single men and Rs 6,000 per couple for unlimited IMFL and eight vegetarian and eight non-vegetarian appetisers. To book a spot, call 91672 62694. Prices may increase on the day of the party.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

The White Owl

The brewpub will serve three set menus (that can be shared) with specials such as charred corn and potato croquettes; vada pao poppers; curried chicken quesadilla; and chorizo and bean tostadas.

Price: Rs 1,395 for two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian dishes, Rs 1,995 for two vegetarian and two non-vegetarian dishes and four 330 ml jars of select beers and Rs 4,495 for four vegetarian and three non-vegetarian dishes and a five-litre keg of any of one their brews.

Time: Noon until 1.30 am.

Trilogy

Hotel Sea Princess, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2646 9689.

The Juhu nightclub’s seven-hour soiree will feature everything from Bollywood and hip-hop to pop and electronic dance music.

Price: Rs 4,000 per person for unlimited rounds of non-premium alcohol and appetisers and Rs 7,000 per person for unlimited rounds of premium alcohol and appetisers.

Time: 10 pm onwards.

RESTAURANTS Amadeus

National Centre for the Performing Arts, Gate no. 2, near Tata Theatre, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4242.

The restaurant will host a party celebrating Jaan, a new establishment serving modern food opened by Amadeus owner Farrokh Khambata in Dubai. The décor will bear a Middle Eastern touch and the buffet will include items from the Jaan menu such as salmon Kejriwal, Gold Flake barrah kebabs, Coorgi pepper roast potatoes with parsley foam, chole hummus with Amritsari kulcha and Arabic malai reshmi murgh biryani.

Price: Rs 7,500 per person for unlimited food and alcohol. To book a spot, call 97691 80892.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

Blanco

Samarth Vaibhav Co-operative Housing Society, off Link Road, near Sykz Gym, Oshiwara, Andheri (West). Tel: 83838 38320.

The 4,000 square feet rooftop resto-bar, the decor of which has been inspired by the Greek islands of Santorini and Mykonos, will play electronic and pop music during its year-end bash. Sheesha and alcohol will be served a la carte.

Price: Rs 2,000 per person for unlimited select food.

Time: 6 pm onwards.

Estella

Nichani Kutir, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 79999 98232.

The recently opened seaside fine-dining restaurant will ring in the new year with fireworks and an LED lights show. Guests can feast on modern Australian fare.

Price: Rs 8,000 per person and Rs 15,000 per couple for unlimited select appetisers and premium alcohol. Time: 10 pm onwards.

J. W. Marriott

Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 6693 3277.

The South-East Asian-themed NYE bash will have a multi-cuisine buffet, performance by Delhi-based fusion rock band Eka, a soundtrack of popular dance music post the gig and a play area for kids.

Price: Rs 9,500 per adult for unlimited food and premium alcohol and Rs 2,000 per child for unlimited appetisers and a buffet meal.

Time: 8 pm onwards.

Masque

Laxmi Woollen Mill, Shakti Mills Lane, off Dr. E, Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 98190 69222.

The fine-dining restaurant in Mahalaxmi, which specialises in seasonal degustation menus is ending the year with a ‘best-of’ meal. The dinner will comprise eight of their most popular dishes since the restaurant opened in September, such as heirloom tomato tart; lobster and smoked potatoes; pork okonomiyaki; and buckwheat cake with salted caramel ice cream.

Price: Rs 5,500 per person; tickets are being sold on Insider.in.

Time: 8 pm onwards.

Masque . Via Daily Pao

St. Regis

Next to Palladium Mall, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6162 8000.

The hotel’s Indian restaurant The Sahib Room and Kipling Bar, European restaurant Luna Gusta and Japanese restaurant Yuuka will serve unlimited alcohol and food. The South-East Asian restaurant By The Mekong will serve a special menu with unlimited alcohol. Luna Nudo and Exo, the penthouse bars on the thirty-seventh floor of the hotel will serve unlimited alcohol.

Price: Rs 8,000 per person at Luna Nudo and Exo for unlimited premium alcohol; Rs 15,000 per couple at The Sahib Room and Kipling Bar and By The Mekong for unlimited food and premium alcohol; Rs 20,000 per couple at Yuuka and Luna Gusta for unlimited food and premium alcohol.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

The Bohri Kitchen

Kaboom, B-Wing, Trade World, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 82914 76747.

As a New Year special, Bohri home food catering service The Bohri Kitchen will set up a pop-up stall at the Lower Parel outpost of Kaboom, the casual-dining restaurant chain on Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31. They will retail smoked mutton kheema samosas; smoked daal samosas; chicken Russian cutlet sandwich; mutton khichda; and masala chai.

Time: On Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, from 7 pm to midnight.

The Spare Kitchen

Kings International Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 6742 6770. Also at Atria Mall, Fourth Floor, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 6022 9000.

The Juhu and Worli outposts of the fusion restaurant will mark the end of the year with a Black and White Ball for which the dress code is formal wear.

Price: Rs 4,000 per person and Rs 7,000 per couple for unlimited IMFL and appetisers; tickets are being sold for Juhu and Worli on Insider.in.

Time: 9 pm onwards.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.