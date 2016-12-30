Title

× Close
note demonetisation

Modi’s theory of relativity: The 50-day deadline for demonetisation has been stretched indefinitely

The Bharatiya Janata Party has a masterclass on how to wriggle out of a deadline.

by 
Image credit:  Narendra Modi/via Facebook

Announced on November 8, the demonetisation of large denomination bank notes was widely described as a “surgical strike” against black money and corruption. Bottom-up methods of tackling graft such as the tightening of controls on real estate and political party funding would take time and effort. Demonetisation promised a one-shot solution.

In keeping with this theme of instant results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided a time frame by when demonetisation would show results.

On November 13, at an event in Goa, Modi asked for “only 50 days”. After that, if there was any fault in the demonetisaton plan, he dramatically claimed that he would stand in the town square and be ready to take any punishment the country handed out to him.

“On the first day itself, I said there will be problems till December 30,”he said. “If we have to struggle for 50 days to punish the corrupt, should we not do it?”

Fifty days have come and gone. While it is anyone’s guess what the move did to end black money, one thing is for sure: the pain of demonetisation is still firmly in place. Industry and commerce have dipped and currency notes are barely trickling out from banks and Automated Teller Machines in several areas.

Experts estimate it will be months before the presses are able to print enough notes to get currency back up to earlier levels, and before the economy can recover from the shock of demonetisation.

Given this situation, the Modi government and the ruling party have resorted to a novel approach with respect to the original 50-day deadline he announced: they are trying to obfuscate what the 50-day aim meant in the first place.

The first semantic twist was instituted by Prime Minister Modi himself. Speaking to a crowd in Gujarat on December 10, Modi said: “These troubles will remain for 50 days. But after 50 days – I have done my calculations – gradually, the situation will be what it was earlier. After 50 days, you will see for yourself how the situation improves”.

On November 13, “December 30” was when the pain due to demonetisation would end. But on December 10, the meaning of the deadline was changed: it was now a date after which matters would start to improve. Interestingly, this new formulation refused to provide any end date to when problems would cease completely, and cash in circulation as well as industry would go back to pre-November 8 levels.

This semantic shift of the significance of December 30 – and the refusal to provide any end date to the pain of demonetisation was picked up by other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders as a way to explain away the continuing chaos caused by the sudden demonetisation announcement.

On a television debate show aired on December 30, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that, “By 50 days the pain will peak and after 50 days gradually it would come down to normal.”

When other panellists on the programme contradicted him by referring to the prime minister’s earlier speeches, Patra attempted to gaslight them by questioning their linguistic skills. “The problem is many English-speaking people do not hear Hindi channels,” said Patra. “I don’t know how many of you understand Hindi.”

When politicians turn to dissimulation of such magnitude, humour and satire is perhaps a better way to take them on rather than logical debate. In as much, the best portrayal of the Union government’s shifty stance on the December 30 deadline came from a comedy sketch put out by comedy group All India Bakchod.

In the video, a voice rather similar to Modi’s is heard announcing various deadlines over the radio. It starts with “Mitron, give me three days only”, gradually moving on to asking for 60 years. In the end, the voice in the radio turns philosophical. “Mitron! What is time? Nothing but a state of mind.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext