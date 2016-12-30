Title

× Close
Through the Looking-Glass

The Readers' Editor writes: Scroll.in's 'Identity Project' is an ideal set of articles on Aadhaar

It is the job of journalism to offer its own perspective and to do so by arguing its case well.

by 
Image credit:  Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

Like any other publication Scroll.in puts out the occasional series of reports/articles on important issues. “Educating India” is one series which has been running occasionally, “Ear to the Ground” is another.

More recently, we have had “Identity Project”, an ongoing series on and around Aadhaar. Six articles written separately by two authors – Anumeha Yadav and M. Rajshekhar – had been published over the past fortnight until December 29.

A series helps focus attention on a particular issue. The writer(s) have more space to cover all the related aspects. And they have the freedom to develop their arguments more fully.

Not all series pull it off though. Sometimes the articles, free from restrictions on length, tend to ramble. Sometimes they do not hold together as one because each article does not connect with what came before or what comes afterwards,

Not the Identity Project series though. The series seems to be the ideal set of articles on a particular subject.

Much has been written over the past few years on Aadhaar. The Scroll.in series seems to be able to tell us more, both about its history and the new uses to which Aadhaar is being put.

Gaining prominence

Aadhaar started as a programme that was meant to plug leakages in government programmes. Over the years it has grown into something much larger. Now, post-demonetisation, in the drive to a less cash-intensive India, a new and more prominent place is being given to Aadhaar.

What does all this mean? We need to know from those who designed Aadhaar, those who are trying to put it to new uses, and from those who see its problems and limitations.

The articles in the Identity Project series do exactly all that.

The series started with an introduction, drawing attention to how Aadhaar is very different from the social security number of the US. The first article also pointed out to the restrictions in the US on the use of the social security number by private companies – something that does not seem to exist as of now in India. (The series was actually preceded by two articles on the experience in Gujarat (this one and then this one) which provided the setting for one set of issues – the limits of biometric identification in Indian conditions.)

The second article on the experience with using Aadhaar in Chhattisgarh highlighted one particular set of problems with its use in the public distribution system, and how the government has been forced to try and work around infrastructural deficits that affect the efficacy of Aadhaar.

The third and fourth articles dealt with issues that have not been covered much in the media (at least to my understanding): about how private companies are using Aadhaar information, sharing it with others (even building paid services on such information) – all without the consent of the “citizen with a number”.

The fifth article were on draft rules introduced in Parliament on Aadhaar, which again have not been discussed much in the media and should be. The sixth seemed to be a concluding piece, but evidently not. One looks forward to reading what the seventh and eighth articles in the series are going to offer.

The articles are based on interviews with the builders of Aadhaar, a few users, a few “Aadhaar number holders and critics – and most important those in private firms who are finding new uses for Aadhaar data.

Offers a point of view

The Identity Project series is complete in a sense, with a definite point of view. There is no attempt to provide a false sense of balance. It is important for journalism to give all perspectives a hearing, but good journalism is not about giving all perspectives an equal hearing. That would suggest both (all) sides have equally valid points. That need not be so. It is the job of journalism to offer its own perspective and to do so by arguing its case well. It should at the same time give the reader the opportunity to disagree and follow her own line of thinking.

It is not that the Identity Project series has been perfect. One can discern problems in writing and editing. Perhaps the third and fourth articles on private companies using Aadhaar and the implications for privacy went on for too long. They could have been more tightly written and perhaps even condensed into one.

The headline for the sixth article bordered on the sensational (“Aadhaar shows India’s governance is susceptible to poorly tested ideas pushed by powerful people”). The text itself does not do justice to the headline, which is based on a single sentence in the article and which is not adequately established (“… a Joint Secretary with a good idea might not be able to see it to fruition. But a bad idea, driven by powerful people, will go through.”)

These are minor problems with the articles though. All in all, the Identity Project series is what a series should be in journalism.

Readers can write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext