Title

× Close
note demonetisation

How a civil engineer in Kerala has become an expert voice on demonetisation

James Wilson's well-researched blog posts and tweets have earned him high praise and made him a social media star.

by 

He is a civil engineer who confesses to being a novice in economics. Yet, James Wilson has emerged as an expert commentator on the effects of Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision, thanks largely to his prowess in mining and interpreting reliable data from various sources. His blog, Decipher the Demonetisation, and his Twitter handle, @jamewils, have become much sought-after resources for students, academicians and journalists.

The 47-year-old engineer, who works with the Kerala government’s special cell on the Mullaperiyar Dam water dispute, has taken the unexpected rise to stardom in his stride. “I didn’t write the blog to become famous,” he told Scroll.in. “My aim was to pursue an issue that affected millions of Indians. I am happy to get praise from eminent personalities.”

How it all started

An expert in resource management, Wilson culls data from the websites of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Payment Corporation of India, and from the journals of reputed institutions and credible news reports, and then interprets these. His first tweet on demonetisation appeared on November 8, the night Modi announced his decision on television to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as legal tender from midnight.

“Since then, I have received an overwhelming response from the twitterati,” he said. “Many of them even asked me to curate it and prevent it from going down the tweet storm. It sowed the seeds of writing a blog.”

Wilson launched his blog on December 17, five weeks after the announcement. His primary interest was to find out whether the exercise would affect the currency in circulation and if those notes could be replaced in 50 days, as promised. His first blog post spoke of the importance of the Rs 500 notes, supporting his argument with tables, graphs and pie charts.

On December 21, he published another hard-hitting piece – “A monumental disaster in the offing” – that analysed the capacity of printing presses and the possibility of outsourcing the work to foreign countries. It also provided scenarios in which the currency could come back into the system. “I examined documents available in the public domain to understand the currency crunch,” he said. “Being a trained professional in resource management, it was easy for me to analyse the data to arrive at a conclusion. Frankly, I don’t know much about economics and finance.”

Wilson said he began his work on demonetisation because of the lack of well-researched analytical pieces in the mainstream media. “From the beginning, I felt that the government wouldn’t have imposed restrictions on withdrawals if it had enough volume of new currency at its disposal,” he said. “However, I couldn’t find scholarly journalistic pieces about the situation. A majority of the media just reproduced the government’s assurances day after day.”

His posts forced the Reserve Bank of India to delete a statement issued by its deputy governor, R Gandhi, on the volume of new notes. “It showed lack of professionalism on the part of the apex bank,” Wilson said.

However, his followers on Twitter helped him retrieve the purged document. “The RBI officials forgot to remove the cache when it purged the document,” he said. “It is quite embarrassing to know that those who ask people to go cashless did not even know the basic lessons of digital literacy of how to purge a document from their system.”

Research and fact checks 

Wilson believes that his blog is popular because people appreciate well-researched articles. “I researched for a month before writing the blog,” he said. “I used to read for two to three hours after coming back from work. Social media provided me a forum to put my thoughts in the public domain.”

This training to be as thorough as possible came from his work with the Kerala State Electricity Board, which he joined in 1994. In 2001, he was posted at its reservoir management cell before being moved to the Mullaperiyar special cell in 2006.

“Being a member of the Mullaperiyar special cell, my job is to provide information on water disputes to the government,” he said. “I have to verify my papers 10 times before presenting them to the government. I followed the same procedure in writing the blog.”

According to Wilson, journalists today are not interested in reading and researching issues. “There is an unhealthy competition between the print and electronic media, and I feel journalists enjoy less space, time and freedom than the older days,” he said. “A majority of them tend to believe whatever pieces of information the government provides them.”

The blog has provided an avenue for healthy discussion and debate. One Twitter user raised doubts about Wilson’s methodology. “The respondent said that I didn’t consider the increased capacity of printing presses in my piece,” he said. “But the truth is that printing capacity was not increased till now in any of the presses. It was the capacity to produce paper.”

Before getting into demonetisation, Wilson wrote extensively on the threat posed by the Mullaperiyar dam to the lives of people in Central Kerala. The state claims that the dam on the Periyar river will burst if neighbouring Tamil Nadu is allowed to raise the water level.

Drawing similarities between the two subjects, Wilson said, “Mullaperiyar is an emotional issue for Keralites while demonitisation is an issue that affects the whole of India.”

He added, “I will continue to write about issues that affect people.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext