Title

× Close
news analysis

Akhilesh Yadav’s coup in the Samajwadi Party sets the stage for a grand secular alliance in UP

The UP chief minister shares a good equation with the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the RLD’s Jayant Chaudhury.

by 

With Akhilesh Yadav establishing his supremacy in the Samajwadi Party through a massive coup, Uttar Pradesh is in for a new kind of politics. The development will ensure that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister will enter into the upcoming Assembly elections away from his uncle Shivpal Yadav and father Mulayam Singh Yadav, which is likely to put talks to build a grand secular alliance in the state on the fast track.

The first indication of this became visible moment the junior Yadav was made the party’s national president – a position held by his father for decades – at a meeting of about 5,000 Samajwadi Party leaders in Lucknow on Thursday. He received a congratulatory message from a senior leader of the Congress soon after.

“It was merely a congratulatory message and had come from a really senior member of the Congress party,” a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav said on condition of anonymity.

The Samajwadi Party’s extraordinary national convention on Sunday also passed resolutions sacking Shivpal Yadav from the post of Uttar Pradesh party president, and expelling Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh from the party. Shivpal Yadav and Singh were also condemned as “conspirators” who were working to “destabilise” the party “at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party”.

Though the Mulayam Singh Yadav camp quickly struck back, calling the convention unconstitutional, and expelling prominent party leaders like Ram Gopal Yadav, Naresh Aggrawal and Kiranmoy Nanda, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, with his massive show of strength, had won the day.

A secular alliance?

According to the Akhilesh Yadav aide, the senior Congress leader’s congratulatory message was in tune with the good relationship the young chief minister shares with the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Though refraining from revealing the name of the Congress leader who sent the congratulatory message, the aide pointed out that Thursday’s dramatic development had given an impetus for the emergence of a young troika – comprising Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Jayant Chaudhury (son of Rashtriya Lok Dal president Ajit Singh) – to lead the election campaign jointly in the politically crucial state.

Officials in the Congress also confirmed the possibility of a grand secular alliance, involving not just the Samajwadi Party and the Congress but also the Rashtriya Lok Dal and possibly even the Janata Dal (United) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Krishna Patel faction of the Apna Dal.

Akhilesh Yadav and Gandhi have already shown enough signs of convergence. Both have expressed good words about each other in public. It is also hardly a secret in the two parties that the Uttar Pradesh chief minister is in direct touch with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

According to Congress officials, last week, just when the latest round of the Samajwadi Party family feud flared up, Gandhi had said in a party meeting that a “youth front” involving Akhilesh Yadav and Chaudhury could not be ruled out.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Janata Dal (United) are in talks for an electoral understanding in Uttar Pradesh. Chaudhury has a good image among the Jats of western Uttar Pradesh and has emerged stronger than his father, Ajit Singh, within the Rashtriya Lok Dal. He is also said to have an excellent rapport with Akhilesh Yadav.

Perhaps it was the strength of this understanding with Gandhi and Chaudhury that led Akhilesh Yadav to defy his father as soon as 171 out of his party’s 229 MLAs in the Assembly of 403 agreed to be in his list of 235 candidates for the upcoming election. For, along with the Congress’ 22 and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s nine, Akhilesh Yadav’s 171 MLAs would have managed to reach the required number of 202 to shield his government from a crisis before the elections in the state.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext