Star struck

What would the ancient astrologers have told us about 2017?

Up until the seventeenth century, astrology was seen as a scholarly tradition, and it is credited as influencing the development of many modern day subjects.

Image credit:  Wikimedia Commons

Apparently 2017 will be my year – indeed, it is a good year for everyone born between November 22 and December 21 under the sign of Sagittarius – half man, half horse, all myth.

Modern astrology as we know it – in the form of a yearly, monthly or daily horoscope – is based on a celestial coordinate system known as the “zodiac”, a Greek word that means the circle of life. And, although astrology has been dated to the third millennium BC, it has been argued that it began as soon as humans made a conscious attempt to measure, record and predict seasonal changes.

But, unlike modern times where the idea of star signs and horoscopes is often scoffed at, until the 17th century astrology was seen as a scholarly tradition. And it is credited as influencing the development of astronomy – because back then its concepts were used in alchemy, mathematics, meteorology and medicine. And it was even accepted in political and cultural circles.

But by the end of the 17th century, emerging scientific concepts in astronomy undermined the theoretical basis of astrology, which as a result fell out of favour.

The ancient ‘mathematici’

Medieval astrologers – who were known as mathematici – wove stories in an attempt to say something true about the world. And, much like modern mathematicians, they made predictions which they hoped could be verified.

One of the earliest Christian authors, Origen, hinted at the presence and desire for knowledge about the future, given by mathematici. Origen, who had a somewhat uneasy relationship with Christian orthodoxy, speaks of man’s “insatiable desire” to know about the future.

Astrologer-astronomer Richard of Wallingford is shown measuring an equatorium with a pair of compasses in this 14th-century work.
He complained about the situation of the Old Testament Israelites who were forbidden from “heathen” divination techniques, including “astrology” and argued that in the Israelites’ desperation to know more about their future they turned to their prophets and the stories they told. Though, this was convenient for Origen because he argues that they foretold the coming of Christ.

Several centuries after Origen’s death, bishops at the Christian council of Braga in 561 condemned these mathematici and their stories because of their implicit assumption that the future could be told by looking at the stars – which raised questions about free will.

Stars aligned

Throughout history, astrology and the stories told by mathematici were repeatedly condemned – and the frequent criticism of the practice only makes sense in the context of astrology’s prevalence in the everyday life of the early Middle Ages. After all, you can only disprove what is practised.

The purported relation between body parts and the signs of the zodiac. Limbourg brothers - Own work, Public Domain
Part of the problem was that the stories astrologers and their horoscopes elicited could be dangerous, wielded by kings and emperors like monarchical manifestos that described the tone of their rule, violent or peaceful, long or short. But like beauty, the meaning of a story lies in the eye of the beholder.

Astrology in the Middle Ages held an ambiguous position, disparaged but common, reviled but satiating an “innate desire”. It told stories about the world and the lives of the people in it, stories that hinted at their true desires and motivations.

Such desires are no more apparent and perhaps surprising that in the case of the bishop and amateur astrologer Pierre d’Ailly around the year 1400. At the time, the church faced a division which threatened to rip the institution in two. The Great Schism was a result of a desire for a Roman pope after years of the pope having a base in Avignon, France – and a series of popes and antipopes brought turmoil to the Church and across Europe.

Plus, historically speaking, the beginnings of centuries and millennia have tended to encourage people to reflect on the stability of the world and its possible end – and the schism brought that sharply into focus.

D’Ailly examined the night sky, but did not predict fire and damnation, instead, he suggested that the end of the world was far in the future, something for other generations to worry about. D’Ailly confounded expectations by reading the stars and telling whoever would listen to him a convenient truth: the stars tell us to press on and to make something more of this world – and who could argue with that?

Reading the future

For D’Ailly, the prospect of an imminent apocalypse called only for man to repent and pray – and possibly abandon the institutions that kept the world ticking over. Whereas D’Ailly hoped that, by facing the fact that the world would continue, the church would heal its recent division and carry on with what it was good at – saving souls.

Like D’Ailly, these messages from ancient star gazers tapped into an innate human desire: to gain a sense of control in a world of disorder. Something to hold on to when doubts formed about the road ahead.

Of course, human history is filled with foreboding about the future – and 2016 has shown us that the world is still full of surprises. So while these days we’re not all looking to the skies for an explanation of worldly happenings – like our ancestors did – perhaps we can look to the past to understand people’s desire to make reason out of the unreasonable.

And while astrology has a somewhat problematic relationship with modern science, my own prediction is that the year 2017 looks set to be as turbulent as any. So perhaps D’Ailly was on to something when he suggested we just try to do our best.

Karl Kinsella, Lecturer in Medieval Art and Architectural History, University of York.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
BULLETIN BY 

What you need to know about fighting depression

Understanding the condition is the first step to resolving it.

What you need to know about fighting depression
Image credit:  Shutterstock

” I am terrified by this dark thing/That sleeps in me; All day I feel its soft, feathery turnings, its malignity.” -Poet and writer Sylvia Plath on depression.

Depression has become a word which is commonly and sometimes loosely thrown around. “I’m feeling depressed” is the kind of generic statement made hundreds of times a day by anyone from hormonal teenagers to middle-aged professionals that often gets the response, “Sure you’re feeling sad now. But it’s just a phase.” This obscures the fact that clinical depression is a very real mental health disorder experienced by millions of people.

According to the World Health Organization, this disease affects 350 million people globally. The problem is equally worrying in India – if we use suicides as a proxy to determine the extent of depression, there were 1,31,666 suicides in 2014 in India which translates to almost 360 suicides per day. The troubling lack of major studies in India about mental health and depression in particular shows how little attention we pay to our mental health.

So what exactly is depression? The WHO defines it as “a common mental disorder that presents with depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure, decreased energy, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, and poor concentration.” If these symptoms consistently manifest themselves for two weeks or more, there is a high likelihood the person is suffering from depression. At its very worst, debilitating depression can cause suicidal thoughts and attempts.

Contrary to popular belief, depression is not always caused by stress and social factors alone. Factors such as low self-esteem, major life changes, family problems, trauma and grief are some major causes. Equally, biological factors such as certain physical conditions (thyroid, diabetes), hormonal imbalances and genetics can play a significant role in increasing propensity of people to depression. Added to this mix, addictions to substances like alcohol or prescription drugs can also trigger depressive episodes. A key to understanding depression is to thus realize that changing the environment alone is not the easy way to treat this disease. A holistic method of treatment is required, which brings us to the next question – what is a good method of treating depression?

There are many misconceptions and stigmas associated with visiting mental health professionals and implementing the solutions prescribed by them. We spoke to Dr. Shyam Bhat, a psychiatrist with The Live Love Laugh Foundation to demystify some of these.

Perhaps the most common misconception lies in the role of mental health professionals in treating conditions. There are three different types of mental health professionals – counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists. Each of them has a different function and offers something unique to ensure holistic treatment.

A counsellor studies psychology and aims to help people deal with more day to day problems. While counsellors offer advice, they also play an important role by simply listening to a person. They typically guide people through stressful events like a new job or marriage.

A psychologist aims to understand the causes and effects of mental issues in a patient. There are many types of psychotherapy, such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Psychodynamic therapy and so on. These techniques often referred to collectively as “talk therapy”, help a person work through issues such as self-esteem, negative thinking, childhood trauma and help to gain insights into the unconscious workings of the mind. This enables them to develop coping strategies, to improve mood and behaviour and to improve relationships.

A psychiatrist is a medical doctor, who after graduation from medical college (MBBS in India), has then done a post-graduation in the field of psychiatry (MD).

A psychiatrist ideally combines a knowledge of psychology, psychotherapy, brain function, and also physical conditions that can cause emotional problems.

While psychiatrists may or may not do psychotherapy, they are the only mental health professional who are qualified to diagnose a mental illness, to evaluate for medical conditions that might cause emotional and behavioural problems and to order any relevant laboratory and other tests.

They are also the only mental health professional who are qualified or permitted to prescribe medicines for the condition.

A common stigma has to do with medication for psychological problems. The common myths are:

1) The medicines are “mood elevators’ or “happy pills” that artificially enhance a person’s mood: In actual fact, the medicines are intended to normalize deficiencies in neurochemicals. They would not make a person without depression any happier and are not in that sense, “mood enhancers”.

2) Medicine are often seen to be ineffective or like a “band aid’ - people mistakenly believe that the medicine can suppress feelings or make them like a “zombie”: The fact is that most antidepressants do not cause sedation and they certainly do not suppress feelings.

3) That they are addictive: while many of these medicines have to be taken for a longer period, commonly prescribed antidepressants are not addictive – these are medicines which restores brain function and normalize mood, and other disturbances in depression such as altered sleep appetite and energy.

4) That medicines are taken by “crazy people” or someone who has lost their mind: in actual fact, these medicines are taken to improve the mood and function of someone who retains control of their mind but is finding it difficult to cope because of the symptoms of depression.

Additionally, depression can be both prevented and cured by a balanced lifestyle adequate sleep, exercise and a healthy balanced diet. Cultivating certain behaviours such as compassion, patience, forgiveness and empathy help greatly. Yoga, pranayama and meditation are also very useful for prevention as well as treatment. Thus, while antidepressant medicines are needed in some cases, counselling and lifestyle changes are essential for the holistic treatment of depression.

As we have seen, the first step to treating depression is to understand and educate oneself about its causes and effects. This helps one pick out physical and verbal cues to recognise depression in loved ones. The next step is to ‘ask again’ – the answer ‘I’m fine’ may carry hidden pleas for help and it is important to understand and pick up on these. The Live Love Laugh Foundation’s website contains extensive information for anyone interesting in understanding and wishing to treat depression in themselves or their loved ones. To learn more about this disease and take action, see here.

