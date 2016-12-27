Title

× Close
The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Ignore Abu Azmi and pay attention to how Bengaluru handles the molestation cases

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 

The Big Story: Circus tent

The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday finally filed a First Information Report in the case of alleged molestation of women during New Year celebrations in the city’s busy Brigade Road and MG Road. Details of the incident, when inebriated men allegedly groped, harassed and even attempted to strip women in public, were first published by the Bangalore Mirror following which additional details also emerged. Yet for nearly three days, the local police refused to file an FIR, saying no one had come forward with a complaint.

Worse, the matter became fodder for the usual Indian political circus, with Karnataka’s Home Minister saying such incidents do happen because youngsters are like westerners both in mindset and the way they dress. Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi took it even further. “If there is sugar, ants will come,” he said, insisting that women who dress in western ways were a blot on Indian culture.

But Azmi’s remark turned attention away from the investigation at hand and instead took much of the media back into the far-too-familiar discussion of how misogynistic and patriarchal Indian authorities continue to be. There’s nothing new there and, while it might make for easier coverage particularly on television, it simply gives oxygen to those politicians who thrive on headlines, no matter the tone of the coverage.

More important is holding the Bengaluru Police to account. The actions of the immediate authority figure matter most in such cases, because it can make all the difference in whether those who were molested feel safe coming forward. Quick action also sends a salutary message to the perpetrators making it clear that the police will not tolerate any such actions.

Instead, for a few days, it seemed like the state home minister dismissed any question of a case and the attitude of the police, even as they were calling for victims to come forward, was not the most encouraging. The city’s police commissioner now says that his department has credible evidence of “wrongful confinement, molestation and attempt to rob”. He told the Hindustan Times that a citizen has also come forward with details. Instead of giving more airtime to politicians like Azmi, it’s important that our discussions ensure Bengaluru Police follows through on its investigation as we continued to contemplate what India can do to make its public spaces safer for everyone.

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. If you have thoughts or suggestions about the Fix, please email rohan@scroll.in.

Punditry

  1. Pratap Bhanu Mehta in the Indian Express points out how the Supreme Court’s judgment prohibiting religious and community appeals in politics may be a high principle, but it makes for dubious law and reminds us of a paternalistic view of the Indian state. 
  2. Not enough attention is being paid to the trajectory of the nominal Gross Domestic Product, and how the new inflation target will affect signaling ahead of the next budget, writes Niranjan Rajadhyaksha in Mint. 
  3. Jairam Ramesh in the Hindu looks back at the life of Peter Jackson, a naturalist who was instrumental in nature and tiger conservation in India. 
  4. “Bangalore’s mass-molestations on New Year’s Eve are another reminder that something is broken in what Indian men are taught about women,” writes Rega Jha in Buzzfeed.  

Giggles

Don’t miss

Priyanka Vora reports on doctors ringing ethical alarm bells as more Indian women line up to get ‘designer vaginas.’

“Though several international medical bodies have pointed out that there is no scientific data to show that such surgeries can improve sexual functions, this has not dissuaded some women from opting to go under the scalpel. They include a 26-year-old jewellery designer from Mumbai who has had two vaginal cosmetic surgeries in the last three years. First, she tightened her vagina along with undergoing a labiaplasty. ‘My vagina looked strange after childbirth,’ she said, requesting that her name be withheld. ‘My friend told me about these surgeries and I decided to get one.’

Last year, the woman, who has a five-year-old child, underwent a hymen reconstruction. The procure is promoted as ‘revirginisation’, with even older women opting for it. Sometimes, they are given the procedure as an anniversary gift for their partner. ‘My husband and I wanted to feel the way we felt at our wedding night,’ said the jewellery designer. She has since convinced some of her friends to get the surgery.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext