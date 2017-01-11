Title

death penalty

The love of hanging: There’s one thing that India and Pakistan agree on

Last month, Pakistan joined India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Maldives in rejecting a global moratorium on the death penalty at the UN.

by 
Image credit:  Wikimedia Commons

Pakistan chose to vote against the recent resolution in the United Nations General Assembly that had called for a global moratorium on the death penalty and was adopted by the majority of member states.

The gist of this resolution has been adopted by the UN General Assembly every two years since 2007. The resolution adopted on December 19, 2016, was backed by 117 member states, while 40 voted against it and 31 abstained. As against the voting pattern in 2014, the new supporters of the moratorium call were Guinea, Malawi, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka and Swaziland.

South Asia maintained its fondness for the death penalty as Pakistan joined Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Maldives in rejecting a universal moratorium, while Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka voted in favour.

Pakistani authorities have an aversion to any scrutiny of the rationale for retaining the death penalty.

Those who defend the death penalty as a principle enjoined by Islam may look at the division among the Muslim states (the category includes all members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, an association of 57 Islamic states).

How Muslim states voted

Those voting in favour of a moratorium included: Albania, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Benin, Bosnia Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kazakh­stan, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Suriname, Togo, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Those who abstained included: Bahrain, Came­roon, Comoros, Djibouti, Indonesia, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda and the United Arab Emirates.

The Muslim states that voted against the resolution were: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Egypt, Guyana, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

We find that 24 of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s 57 member states voted in favour of the moratorium, while 13 abstained and only 18 voted against. In other words, Pakistan is in the minority group of 18 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation member countries that opposes the moratorium.

It is for Pakistan’s government and its Islamic scholars to ponder as to why the majority of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation members do not find any faith-based bar to the acceptance of a moratorium on capital punishment. They may also consider the possibility that, as in the case of some international treaties, reservations expressed in the name of religion are in fact dictated by the culture or custom of the countries concerned.

What is more distressing for human rights activists, abolitionist groups and promoters of humanitarian laws in Pakistan is the authorities’ aversion to any scrutiny of the rationale for their love of the death penalty regime.

What one hears of references to the death penalty during the Universal Periodic Review [a process in which the human rights records of all 193 UN member states are reviewed periodically] or at talks with the European Union on the GSP+ [Generalised Scheme of Preferences] status is not the result of any serious deliberation. Indeed, one doubts if any discussion on the subject has ever taken place in Pakistan. That there is an urgent need for such a discussion can easily be established.

The recent cases in which the Supreme Court acquitted two individuals who had already been executed, or ordered the release of persons who had spent long years on death row, have strengthened the call for abolition of the death penalty on the ground of high risk of miscarriage of justice. A number of other issues that have surfaced over the past many years also need to be addressed. These are:

• The view that the death sentence is not a deterrent to crime has not been challenged nor has the view that hangings brutalise society.

• The Qisas [retribution] law has prevented the Pakistan president from pardoning death convicts or commuting their sentence although his power to do so under Article 45 of the Constitution remains intact. How does one explain the fact that the Army chief can pardon a person awarded the death sentence by a military court while the president cannot do so?

• The scholars agree that Islam prescribes the death penalty in only two instances. How does the state of Pakistan defend the fact that capital punishment is prescribed for 27 offences in the name of religion?

• The judiciary has pointed out the problems it faces in cases in which capital punishment is mandatory if the evidence on record warrants a lesser penalty.

• The possibility of a minor or a mentally challenged person being executed keeps cropping up every now and then.

The case in India

One ventures to suggest a look at the Indian response to the issue of the death penalty in view of our shared legal tradition.

The Law Commission of India recommended in August 2015, vide its Report No 262, that “the death penalty be abolished for all crimes other than terrorism-related offences and waging war”. The commission agreed to retain capital punishment for certain offences in view of a plea by parliamentarians that “abolition of death penalty for terrorism-related offences and waging war will affect national security”, although in the commission’s view “there is no valid penological justification for treating terrorism differently from other crimes”.

The commission noted the significant steps taken during India’s decades-long efforts to restrict the use of the death penalty: removal of the requirement of giving special reasons for awarding life imprisonment instead of death (1955); introduction of the requirement of imposing the death penalty (1973); and the Supreme Court’s decision that the death penalty should be restricted to the rarest of rare cases (1980). The conclusion reached by the commission was:

“Informed also by the expanded and deepened contents and horizons of the right to life and strengthened due process requirements in the interactions between the state and the individual, prevailing standards of constitutional morality and human dignity, the commission feels that time has come for India to move towards abolition of the death penalty.”

During the latest debate in the UN General Assembly, however, India again voted against the resolution calling for a moratorium although it could have shown some respect for the Law Commission’s recommendation by abstaining. Which only goes to show that in developing countries state policies are often determined by authorities that are too timid to disturb the status quo or too proud of their conservatism to heed the counsel of experts who are conscious of the call of the age.

This article first appeared on Dawn.

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

