FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

TALKS ’Power, Public Culture and Identity: Towards New Histories of Mumbai’ at the University of Mumbai

At this two-day conference organised by the university’s history department, 20 scholars and historians from India and abroad such as Murali Ranganathan, an independent scholar in Mumbai; Kaushik Bhaumik from the Jawaharlal Nehru University; and Abigail McGowan from the University of Vermont will present research on the history of the city. For more information, see here. Entry to the conference is priced at Rs 1,000 per per person. Attendees must register at the venue and pay the fee in cash. For the complete schedule, email mumbaiconference2017@gmail.com.

When: Friday, January 6, from 9 am to 5.30 pm and Saturday, January 7, from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Alkesh Dinesh Mody Auditorium, University of Mumbai, Kalina campus, Santa Cruz (East).

ART Michael Muller at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of etchings and paintings titled For All Those Who Trust in Form and Not in Content by Berlin-based German artist Michael Muller. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, January 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

ART Nityan Unnikrishnan at Chatterjee and Lal

Wood from Ships, Delhi-based artist Nityan Unnikrishnan’s solo show, is a set of works on paper and stretched khadi. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, January 7. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Rekha Rodwittiya at Sakshi Gallery Baroda-based artist Rekha Rodwittiya’s show Love done right can change the world is an exhibition of paintings and mixed media works. When: Until Saturday, January 7. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

SHOPPING & STYLE Living Design by Vimor Sarees at Artisans’

A sale of handwoven Banarasi, Cubbonpet, Kanjivaram and Paithani saris by Bangalore boutique Vimor, which specialises in handmade textiles. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, VB Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SHOPPING & STYLE Pero at The Vintage Garden

A sale of clothing by Pero, Delhi-based designer Aneeth Arora’s fashion label. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 6 to Sunday, January 8, from noon to 8 pm.

Where: The Vintage Garden, Patkar Bungalow, 34D Turner Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 2004.

FILM Lohit Diary at Films Division

Mumbai-based filmmaker Ramchandra PN’s documentary Lohit Diary (2015) will be screened at this week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows. The film is about the widespread cultivation of opium in Lohit valley in Arunachal Pradesh, which is both a source of livelihood and the cause of debilitating addiction. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 6 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

DANCE Ashtanayika at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

City-residing bharatanatyam dancer Sanddhya Pureccha and her troupe will stage a recital during which they will depict the ashtanayika or eight types of heroines from the Natyashastra through the characters of the Gita Govinda. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 6 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE Keli Rural Festival at Prithvi Theatre

The third phase of the twenty-fifth anniversary celebrations of Keli, an organisation that promotes arts from Kerala, is a theatre festival featuring Malayalam plays by Sasidharan Naduvil, a director from Peruvanam in Kerala. On Friday at 7pm, The Dumb Dancer (A Quest for Identity), written originally in English by Asif Currimbhoy, will be staged. The drama is about kathakali dancer Bhima who essays the role of the Mahabharata character Bhima. He identifies with his role to such an extent that he’s driven insane. In the mental asylum, he meets psychiatrist Dr. Prema, who gets so caught up in her patient’s fantasy that she too loses her mind. On Saturday at 6pm and 9pm, Old Man and the Sea, an adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel The Old Man and the Sea will be performed. Passes are available for free at the venue, Giri Stores (Modi Nivas, Telang Road, opposite the post office, Matunga East. Tel: 022 2411 8107) and Maharashtra Watch Company (Nakshatra Shopping Centre, Ranade Road, Dadar West. Tel: 022 3858 8858).

When: Friday, January 6 at 7 pm and Saturday, January 7 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Gaurav Kapoor + Vasu Primlani + Vipul Goyal at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Gaurav Kapoor and Vasu Primlani from Delhi and Vipul Goyal from Mumbai will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 6 and Sunday, January 8 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, January 7 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC Desi Sub Culture with Delhi 2 Dublin + Nasha + Major C at AntiSocial

This bass music night will feature sets by Canadian electronic-fusion act Delhi 2 Dublin, Los Angeles-based producer Nasha aka Ritesh D’Souza and Mumbai-residing DJ Major C aka Chandu Kunder. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11.30 pm after which it will vary according to the venue’s discretion. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 6 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Sonic Sojourn with Softouch + Tansane at Summer House Cafe

At the inaugural instalment of this new gig series organised by Mumbai and Bangalore-based electronic music-focused company Levitate, city-based DJs Softouch aka Kunal Bambawale and Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi will each play a set. Call the venue for details about the entry fee, if any. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 6 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 3395 1631.

MUSIC DJ MoCity + T-Bone Stakez at Bonobo

Electronic music DJs MoCity aka Mohammed Uraibi Abood, who is based in Dubai, and Mumbai-residing T-Bone Stakez aka Tej Brar will each play sets at this gig programmed by city-headquartered artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 6 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

FOOD & DRINK The Table Farm Workshop in Alibaug

At Colaba restaurant The Table’s workshop at their farm in Alibaug, co-owner Gauri Devidayal and home gardening expert Adrienne Thadani will cover the planting of seed trays, transplanting seedlings and preparing a meal cooked with the harvested produce. Tickets for the workshop priced at Rs 4,500 per person (which entitle attendees to lunch) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, January 7, from 9 am to 5 pm.

Where: Alibaug; the address will be provided to those who register.

CULTURE SHOPPING & STYLE Kalpana Festival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

This two-day culture and shopping festival organised by the Tata Trusts will feature an exhibition of handicrafts such as handloom textiles, leather goods and metalware (on Saturday and Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6 pm); a performance by theatre organisation Ninasam from Heggodu in Karnataka (on Saturday at 6.30 pm); a dhrupad recital by Hindustani classical music vocalists Gundecha Brothers from Bhopal (on Sunday at 6.30 pm) and a contemporary dance performance by the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts in Bangalore (on Sunday at 8.15 pm). Passes can be collected for free from the venue; Tata Trusts (World Trade Centre I, 26th Floor, Cuffe Parade. Tel: 6135 8282) and the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567). For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8.

Where: Visitor’s Centre and Lawns, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

DESIGN TALKS Design Debate at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Design professionals from around the city are invited to participate in this discussion about design ideas led by Pramiti Madhavji, the editor of the Indian edition of Elle Decor magazine, and journalist Aparna Piramal Raje. The talk, which has been organised by Avid Learning the cultural arm of the Essar Group, is part of the ongoing exhibition Design: The India Story (see Ongoing below). There is no entry fee. To attend, email avidlearning@essar.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 4 pm.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

THEATRE TALKS Rajeev Naik at MCubed Library

Marathi playwright Rajeev Naik will discuss the current state of theatre writing in the country. The talk is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of events. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 5 pm.

Where: MCubed Library (Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library), Princess Building, near Bandra Gymkhana, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 1497.

TOURS SoBo by Night with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a drive through the Fort area in an open-top jeep, covering such spots as a Parsi well, the venue of the first test match between India and England and a stretch of Gothic buildings. Tickets priced at Rs 1,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 6 pm.

Where: The tour will begin at the steps of the Asiatic Society Library.

COMEDY Bachelors of Comedy at The Cuckoo Club

Mumbai comedians Raunaq Rajani, Piyush Sharma, Karunesh Talwar, Bhavish Ailani and Navin Noronha will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

FOOD & DRINK Savor Secret Supper at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

The next instalment of The Secret Supper Project, which is run by the same folks behind lunch subscription service Savor, will be a five-course handmade pasta dinner that will include the screening of classic Italian film Cinema Paradiso (1988). Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold here.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 7.30 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

MUSIC Uttar-Dakshin with Tejendra Narayan Majumdar and R. Kumaresh at Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha

Hindustani classical sarod player Tejendra Narayan Majumdar from Kolkata and Carnatic classical violin player R. Kumaresh from Chennai will perform a joint concert. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Sabhagriha, Shivaji Park, near the mayor’s bungalow, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2446 5877.

COMEDY Praveen Kumar at The Cuckoo Club

Bangalore-based stand-up comic Praveen Kumar will present a set titled Orthodoxically Me, which is about negotiating the cultural mores of the city after being raised in a small town. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

MUSIC Audiojack + Omar at AntiSocial

James Rial of Ibiza-based British electronic dance music duo Audiojack will headline this gig organised by city-based music events-focused company WAVLNGTH. Bangalore DJ Omar Sharieff will play a supporting slot. Call the venue for details about the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Zion Train + Brother Culture at Raasta Bombay

This ‘pre-party’ for the upcoming Goa Reggae Sunsplash music festival will feature performances by UK acts, the band Zion Train and MC Brother Culture aka Simon Fajemisin. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 7 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

CYCLING Old Mumbai Bicycle Tour

Woodside Inn, the restaurant and bar in Colaba, will conduct a cycling tour of South Mumbai’s heritage areas, covering landmarks such as Horniman Circle, the Town Hall, Afghan Church, the Nariman Point fire brigade station, the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Churchgate, Flora Fountain, Yazdani Bakery (where participants will halt for chai and bun maska), the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, General Post Office, Ballard Estate, Lion Gate, Kala Ghoda and Wellington Fountain. The ride will wrap up with breakfast at Woodside Inn. Tickets priced at Rs 1,850 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 7 am.

Where: The tour will begin at Woodside Inn, Wodehouse Road, opposite Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2287 5752.

TOURS Gateway Gallop with Khaki Tours

This walk around the Gateway of India, conducted by local history group Khaki Tours, will cover such spots as a Hyderabadi palace, the birthplace of Art Deco in the city and Mumbai’s first reinforced cement concrete structure. Tickets priced at Rs 715 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shivaji statue at the Gateway of India.

WORKSHOPS AIB First Draft presents The Fundamentals of Screenwriting at Only Much Louder

Filmmaker Satyanshu Singh will conduct a day-long workshop on the fundamentals of screenwriting that cover such basics as the development of story ideas. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. Call 99200 21637 to register and for more information.

When: Sunday, January 8, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: Only Much Louder, Mathuradas Mills Compound, opposite Awfis, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

ART Likeness Without Reference: The Cultures of Forgery at Piramal Museum of Art

The show will explain methods of forgery in art using the examples of paintings by Raja Ravi Varma and M. F. Husain, whose works have been forged.

When: Sunday, January 8 to Friday, March 31. Open Monday to Friday, from 11 am to 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where: Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

The weekly Sunday bazaar, which was previously held at Bhalla House in Bandra, will now take place in D’Monte Park in the suburb until Sunday, March 19. Here you can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. See here or the Facebook event page for details.

When: Sunday, January 8, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

EVENTS FOR KIDS Mapping Futures at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

At this workshop for children between the ages of seven and 15, participants will be shown the museum’s collection of nineteenth-century maps of the city and tasked to make a map of a futuristic Mumbai. The registration fee is Rs 100 per person.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

TOURS FOOD & DRINK Byculla Bylanes + Bohri Thaal with Khaki Tours

Local history enthusiasts collective Khaki Tours’s drive through Byculla in an open-top jeep will cover such spots as a “baby” Taj Mahal, the oldest museum in the city and an East Indian village. The walk will be followed by a Bohri meal by home cook Tasneem Makda. The menu will include tandoori chicken, dabba gosht, dal chawal palida and doodhi no faloodo (falooda of bottle gourd). Tickets priced at Rs 2,600 per person are being sold on Authenticook.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 11am.

Where: The walk will begin on Spence Road in Byculla.

FOOD & DRINK WWH Tribal Lunch in Aarey Milk Colony

We Will Help (WWH) Charitable Foundation, an NGO that works with the underprivileged, will organise a lunch cooked by tribal women residing in Aarey Milk Colony. Guests can watch them prepare the meal and then partake in a buffet, which will feature staples such as bhakri, dal, chicken curry, a dry vegetable and rice kheer. In addition to having lunch, which will be served at 1 pm, attendees can shop for fruits, veggies and handicrafts at a mini flea market between 11.30 am and 2 pm and participate in an hour-long Warli painting workshop at 2 pm. Tickets priced at Rs325 per person (Rs 275 for children below the age of 12) for the lunch are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 11.30 am.

Where: Aarey Milk Colony, Khambacha Pada, Unit 25, behind Aarey picnic spot, near Laxmi Studio, Shivaji Nagar, Goregaon (East). Tel: 98202 24450.

FILM The Graduate at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Mike Nichols’s film The Graduate (1967) starring Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 1 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

COMEDY On The Pot with Vir Das + Amogh Ranadive + Kavi Shastri at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Stand-up comic Vir Das, who is based in Mumbai, will perform the live version of his scatological online video show The Potcast that will also feature fellow city-residing comedians Amogh Ranadive and Kavi Shastri. Tickets priced at Rs 799, Rs 1,099, Rs 1,499, Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 5 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM TALKS Bhawana Somaaya at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Film critic Bhawana Somaaya will share stories from her long career at this event organised by Junoon. The talk is part of the arts organisation’s Mumbai Local series of events. There is no entry fee. Attendees must, however, pay museum entry charges. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSIC Manali Shah + Orbs & Zen at Raasta Bombay

Electronic music DJs, Manali Shah from Amsterdam and Orbs & Zen aka Nicky Ramnani from Mumbai, will each play sets at the Khar venue. The entry fee is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, SV Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

COMEDY 40 Shades of Grey (Hair) at Sophia Bhabha Hall

Comedians and TV hosts Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar will stage 40 Shades Of Grey (Hair), a show about life after turning 40 years old. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

MUSIC THEATRE World Sounds: Folk Zone at The Cuckoo Club

This folk music and theatre performance will feature four members of the fusion band Zamee, Slovenian accordion player and puppeteer Matija Solce, French cellist Toby Kuhn and Mumbai-based singer Sabiha Khan and tabla player Vinayak Netke. The event will begin with the puppet show E beh?, which will be followed by an improvised jam between the musicians. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 8 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

ONGOING

PHOTOGRAPHY Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

DESIGN Design: The India Story at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya and Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

Curated by Divya Thakur, who runs the studio and store Design Temple in Colaba, this exhibition explores the history of design in India through two shows. “Objects Through Time” at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is a collection of utensils, seating and appliances. “Ideas Through Time” at the Max Mueller Bhavan examines eight ancient Indian concepts of design. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: “Objects Through Time”: Until Sunday, January 8, from 10.30 am to 6 pm. ‘Ideas Through Time’: Until Sunday, January 22. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484. Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

ART Fierce and Fragile: Big Cats in the Art of Robert Dallet at Hermes

French artist Robert Dallet’s paintings of big cats are currently on display at French fashion house Hermes’ Horniman Circle store. The exhibition has been put together in collaboration with American non-profit Panthera, which works for the conservation of wild cats.

When: Until Thursday, January 12. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Hermès Gallery, A15, Bharat Insurance Building, Horniman Circle, Fort. Tel: 022 2271 7418.

ART Kama Chameleon: Shaw, Souza, Somnath at Akara Art

An exhibition by London-based artist Raqib Shaw in which his works are juxtaposed with those by F. N. Souza and Somnath Hore. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, January 12. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Vishwa Shroff at Tarq

Drawn Space, Vishwa Shroff’s exhibition of watercolours and drawings, explores “spaces and objects otherwise considered banal”. The artist is based out of both Tokyo and Mumbai. For more information, see the gallery Facebook page.

When: Until Saturday, January 14. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.