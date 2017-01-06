Heavy snowfall in Kashmir over the last few days has affected routine life in the Valley, including air services and road movement. The arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, has been snowed under since Friday; flight operations from the Srinagar International Airport have been affected; electric supply has snapped in several places.
But the tourists at the ski resorts in Gulmarg and Pahalgam are clearly delighted to be able to capture snowflakes on their cameras and share their images through their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
The region where the popular ski resort in Gulmarg is located has received four feet of snow in two days – all the better for skiing, snow boarding, and hopping on sledges and cable car rides.
Some images showcase the sheer volume of snow, others the beauty of the blanketed landscape of Kashmir, arguably one of the most beautiful places in the country.