Title

Assembly elections

Either Kejriwal does intend to be Punjab CM – or AAP just admitted it is a one-man party

The Aam Aadmi Party can't have it both ways.

by 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a curious statement on Tuesday that was bound to raise eyebrows: Cast your votes, he said at a rally in Punjab, believing them to be a vote for Arvind Kejriwal. A lay person hearing that couldn’t be blamed for taking that to mean that Kejriwal, currently chief minister of Delhi, would take over the chief ministerial post in neighbouring Punjab if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in elections next month.

Later on television, AAP spokesperson Atishi Marlena attempted to explain what Sisodia could have meant. “[Sisodia] did not say Kejriwal will be the chief minister. He is the face of AAP and that is the face the people of Punjab are looking at,” Marlena told CNN-News18. “Kejriwal represents AAP. He represents credibility... He is bringing that credibility to Punjab, saying all the promises made to the people of Punjab will be fulfilled.”

That’s not exactly an unequivocal declaration that Kejriwal will take the chief ministerial post in Punjab if AAP wins, but it also isn’t a straightforward denial.

Instead, Marlena is interpreting Sisodia’s words to mean that a vote for AAP in Punjab is like a vote for Kejriwalism. It is a vote for the credibility that she insists Kejriwal represents, even if it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be chief minister.

Nevertheless, AAP’s political opponents in the state were quick to jump on the statement.

There are a few things going on here.

  1. Firstly, after a roaring head start, AAP seems to have fallen behind the Congress, at least in opinion polls and no longer looks like it is set to romp home in Punjab – the only one of the five states going to elections this year where it is a serious contender. With Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s return from holiday in time to hand out tickets, including to former Bharatiya Janata Party member Navjot Singh Sidhu, it seemed like the Congress was consolidating its lead. At least in terms of messaging, AAP needed to make a splash. That it has done, capturing headlines and becoming one of the stories of the day.
  2. But, secondly, offering up Kejriwal as chief minister is no slam dunk, as Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s criticism makes clear. Kejriwal is not just not Punjabi. He’s from Haryana, a state that is currently wrangling with Punjab over rights to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal, whose water would also affect Delhi, where Kejriwal is chief minister. AAP’s opponents have attempted to portray it as an outsiders party, a charge that doesn’t seem to have held, but was enough to force senior AAP leaders to promise that the prospective chief minister would be Punjabi. Going back on that promise could have consequences.
  3. Thirdly, Kejriwal’s record on this matter isn’t exactly spotless. After surprisingly coming to power in Delhi in December 2013, Kejriwal infamously resigned from government 49 days into his tenure, earning the moniker bhagoda (deserter). It took a very public apology and a campaign that literally promised panch saal Kejriwal (Kejriwal for five years) for the capital’s voters to trust him again. Delhi’s half-state status, making it hard for the chief minister to actually do much if the Centre isn’t on-board, has frustrated Kejriwal and gives him good reason to want to bolt. But actually breaking that promise to Delhi voters yet again would be another huge gamble.
  4. And finally, even if Marlena is right and Sisodia was simply asking people to vote for what Kejriwal represents, there can be no better illustration of how AAP has gone from an anti-corruption movement into a one-man band. Fellow AAP spokesperson Deepak Bajpai explained Sisodia’s remarks like this: “Is Narendra Modi BJP’s CM candidate in UP if the party is fighting the election there in his name?”

    That’s an astonishing argument coming from a party that has constantly criticised Modi and his unilateral approach to political power. AAP began as a people’s movement, but Kejriwal has systemically evicted those who don’t agree with him. The sign of Sisodia publicly canvassing for votes not on the basis of AAP’s principles but on Kejriwal’s name may be politics as usual in India, but it’s exactly the sort of thing that AAP was supposed to break away from.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

