In recent weeks, in the run-up to Pongal, the media has been dominated by discussions about the Supreme Court ban on jallikattu, the ancient Tamil sport of bull baiting that is associated with the harvest festival of Pongal. The issue has become a cornerstone of Tamil nationalist pride, with the chief minister of the state himself encouraging people to flout the law and carry on with the sport.

Here’s one thing that did not dominate the headlines in the same way: drought. All the districts of Tamil Nadu have been declared drought-hit following the worst North-East monsoon in 140 years. At least 144 Tamil farmers are reported io have committed suicide as a result of the drought between October and December.

For an agricultural crisis of this magnitude, it is more than ironic that the main concern around the harvest festival of Pongal has been sport. Just on Wednesday, Chief Minister Panneerselvam announced that the government will ensure that jallikattu bouts are not stopped. “We will not back off even a bit,” said Panneerselvam. “I would like to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will uphold the heritage and culture of the Tamils.”

To obsess over a sport at a time of natural calamity points to something dysfunctional in the state’s politics.

The politics of pride in India has taken on some curious forms in the past few years. Even more egregious are plans to spend enormous amounts of money on gigantic statues of Shivaji in Maharashtra and Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, even as pressing challenges such as agrarian distress, education and health remain unaddressed.

In 2014, India ranked 130th on the Human Development Index released by the United Nations. For a country that cannot provide basic services to its people, to divert scarce resources to matters of pride is near criminal.

The Big Scroll

Political Picks

In Tamil Nadu, agitators have declared that they are ready to flout the Central law that bans the bull-baiting sport of jallikattu. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh alleged that the West Bengal government was not allowing it to hold a Hindu Sammelan in Kolkata city. Election Commission to hear Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav’s claim to the cycle election symbol. The Supreme Court rejected a plea to regulate and monitor media content.

Punditry

