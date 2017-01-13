FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

ART Kota Neelima at Alliance Francaise

Remains of Ayodhya: Places of Worship is a solo show of paintings by Delhi-based writer and artist Kota Neelima. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Monday, January 16. Open daily, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Galerie Romain Rolland, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

ART Niyeti Chadha Kannal at Gallery Latitude 28

A show of collages titled Weaving Shards by the US-based artist. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Tuesday, January 17. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

BOOKS World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan

Almost 800 publishers from India and abroad are participating in the annual New Delhi World Book Fair, the focus of which this year is writing about and by women. Tickets priced at Rs 20 per person for children and Rs 30 per person for adults are being sold at Gates No. 1, 2, 7 and 10 and itpoonlineticket.in; free entry for children in school uniform, senior citizens and the differently-abled.

When: Until Sunday, January 15. Friday and Saturday, from 11 am to 8 pm; Sunday, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Where: Halls No. 7 (A to E), 8, to 11, 12, 12A, 18 and Hangar 18A, Pragati Maidan.

SHOPPING & STYLE Annual Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar at Dilli Haat

This year’s edition of the annual crafts bazaar organised by Delhi non-profit Dastkari Haat Samiti will feature stalls selling a range of products from across India as well as Iran. Entry is free and requires the presentation of a hard or soft copy of this invitation.

When: Until Sunday, January 15, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Dilli Haat, opposite INA Market, Aurobindo Marg. Tel: 011 2611 9055. Entry is from the rear gate.

COMEDY Raunaq Rajani + Vinay Sharma + Vasu Primlani at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Raunaq Rajani and Vinay Sharma from Mumbai and Vasu Primlani from Delhi will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 13, Saturday, January 14 and Sunday, January 15 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co., Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

STORYTELLING Fouzia Dastango at The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe

A presentation of dastangoi, the Urdu storytelling form, by city-based performer Fouzia, who prefers to use only her first name. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 13 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe, 50-M Niti Marg, near the Leela Palace hotel, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 4161 2048.

MUSIC Beleza Pura at La Bodega

Delhi-based band Beleza Pura, comprising Brazilian vocalist Luana Helena, French guitarist Loïc Sanlaville and Argentinian drummer Pablo Grace, will present a set of bossa nova and samba. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Shadow and Light at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Fusion music duo Shadow and Light, made up of singer Pavithra Chari and composer Anindo Bose, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Tuhin Mehta + Murklin at BandStand

Techno DJs Tuhin Mehta from Bangalore and Murklin aka Dushyant Goel from Delhi will each play a set at this gig programmed by city-based event organisers Warp Core Breach. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC Vinayak^a + TurbanRaga at Summer House Café

Electronic music acts, Bangalore producer Vinayak^a aka Vinayak Karthikayan and Delhi DJ TurbanRaga aka Bachitter Singh will each play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Zion Train + Brother Culture at Raasta HKV

This ‘pre-party’ for the upcoming Goa Reggae Sunsplash music festival will feature performances by UK acts, the band Zion Train and MC Brother Culture aka Simon Fajemisin. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta, First Floor, 30-A Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

COMEDY CueLess Sunday Improv at Canvas Laugh Club

Improvisational comedy troupe CueLess Improv will perform sketches based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 13 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co., Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

GARDENING Introduction to Urban Farming at Zorba The Buddha

Kapil Mandawewala, the founder of gardening consultancy Edible Routes, will helm a workshop on urban farming at which participants will be shown how to grow edible gardens. Call 92503 61909 or email awake@zorbathebuddha.org for details of the registration fee. To register, see here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 10 am.

Where: Zorba The Buddha, 7 Tropical Drive, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni. Tel: 011 6565 7265.

ART Gopi Gajwani at Triveni Kala Sangam

A solo show of paintings by Delhi-based artist Gopi Gajwani. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Wednesday, February 1. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg. Tel: 011 2371 8833.

THEATRE Internal Affairs at Shriram Centre

Adhaar Khurana will direct this English play by Mumbai theatre group Akvarious Productions in which Sid has a one-night stand with a colleague soon after he takes up a new job. They start seeing each other but neither is thrilled about the development. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY EIC All Stars at Sirifort Auditorium

Mumbai-based comedy group East India Comedy comprising Sorabh Pant, Kunal Rao, Sapan Verma, Sahil Shah, Atul Khatri, Azeem Banatwalla and Angad Singh Ranyal will perform two acts: the live version of their YouTube show EIC Outrage and the second edition of EIC vs Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 1,399 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Sirifort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Asian Games Village Complex, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

BOOKS Franz Kafka’s The Trial at India Habitat Centre

Book club Readers’ Break will hold a discussion on Franz Kafka’s 1925 novel The Trial. There is no entry fee. Attendees must bring their own copies of the book. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMMUNITY FESTIVAL Bhogali Bihu Celebrations at Sushant Lok

The Assam Association Gurgaon is organising a Bhogali Bihu or harvest festival celebration. The event will include a quiz based on Assamese culture for children; a pitha (a traditional Assamese rice-based sweet) making competition; lighting of the meji (bonfire); a Bihu dance performance; and uruka bhoj, a traditional Bihu feast. There is no entry fee; the dinner is priced at Rs 400 per person for adults and children above the age of ten. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Community Centre, Sushant Lok I, opposite Shalom Hills School, near Paras Hospital, Sector 43, Gurgaon.

FILM Flames of Freedom: The Icchapur Declaration at India Habitat Centre

Delhi-based filmmaker Subrat Kumar Sahu’s new documentary Flames of Freedom: The Icchapur Declaration (2016) about “a spontaneous uprising of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs against Brahmanic-Feudalism” in Icchapur in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, will be shown. The screening, organised in association with the Kriti Film Club, will be followed by a Q&A session with the director. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Aashish Khan + Shiraz Ali Khan at India Habitat Centre

Kolkata-based sarod players Aashish Khan and Shiraz Ali Khan, who are uncle and nephew, will perform a Hindustani classical music concert. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Abijit Ganguly at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-residing stand-up comedian Abijit Ganguly will perform a show of his most popular material as well as some new jokes. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 14 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co., Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

OUTDOORS DCP Weekend Photowalk at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park

This photowalk organised by Mumbai-based wildlife photography training academy DCP Expeditions will take place at the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Vasant Vihar. Activities will include identifying and photographing various bird species. There is no entry fee. To attend, register here. See the Facebook event page or call Parshant Mahajan at 97111 69871 for more information.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 7.15 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Guru Dronacharya Metro Station.

MUSIC Gundecha Brothers at India Habitat Centre

Hindustani classic music vocalists Gundecha Brothers will perform a dhrupad recital of morning ragas. The concert has been organised in association with Spic Macay (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth). There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 10.30 am.

Where: The Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Sunburn Arena featuring David Guetta + Robin Schulz at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

French electronic music DJ and producer David Guetta and his German counterpart Robin Schulz will perform the Delhi leg of their ongoing tour of India that’s part of the Sunburn Arena series of concerts. Tickets priced at Rs 2,300 (students), Rs 2,500 (general audience) and Rs 4,500 (VIP) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15, gates open at 3 pm.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road.

THEATRE Run For Your Wife at Alliance Francaise

A Hinglish adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy, director Rishi Mehta’s production is set in South Delhi where taxi driver Sabby Gill secretly juggles two wives in two different homes. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 3 pm and 6.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Chuhal at Shri Satya Sai Auditorium

Written, directed and starring Manav Kaul, Hindi play Chuhal is about a conventional schoolteacher who tries to woo a progressive young woman. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 4 pm and 6.30 pm.

Where: Shri Satya Sai Auditorium, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 2436 3221.

THEATRE The Deep Blue Sea at India Habitat Centre

A National Theatre Live screening of UK director Carrie Cracknell’s take on British playwright Terence Rattigan’s 1952 play The Deep Blue Sea. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Three Plays On Mirza Ghalib at Epicentre

A day-long festival of Urdu and Hindi plays about Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib directed by M. Sayeed Alam. Ghalib-ing (at noon) is an anecdotal play about the life and times of the poet; Ghalib Ke Khat-ing (at 4 pm) is about the relationship between Ghalib and his wife Umrao Begum; and Ghalib in New Delhi (at 7 pm) imagines what it would be like if the poet was reborn in the twenty-first century. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person per play are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Epicentre, Apparel House, Ground Floor, Sector 44, opposite Power Grid Residential Complex, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 271 5000.

ONGOING

ART Seher Shah at Nature Morte

Drawings, etchings, woodcuts, photographs and sculptures make up Pakistani artist Seher Shah’s solo show Of Absence and Weight. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 11. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1, Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

ART Takayuki Yamamoto at the Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation is hosting an exhibition by Japanese artist Takayuki Yamamoto whose “projects portray the peculiarities of social systems and customs by which people are raised”. The exhibition also features pieces created by school children at workshops the artist conducted in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.