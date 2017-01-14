We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Weekend reads
- Author Zac O’Yeah in Blink tries to re-imagine St Thomas the Apostle’s travels through South India between the years 50 CE and 70 CE.
- Vyasa Shastry in Mint tries to unpack Aryabhata’s stunning feat in managing to calculate an almost exactly accurate figure for the earth’s circumference, generations ago.
- What does the disquieting silence of the RBI mean for the credibility and autonomy of the institution, asks George Mathew in the Indian Express.
- In the middle of Madhya Pradesh, there is an ancient 80 kilometer-long wall, and no one quite knows what it is doing there, writes Rachel Lopez in the Hindustan Times.
- Praveen Chakravarty in Bloomberg tried to imagine what Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel might have been thinking when the government recommended demonetisation.
- “The best way to be sure that 2017 is not 1934 is to act as though it were,” writes Adam Gopnik in the New Yorker.
- Malavika Karlekar in the Telegraph writes about some of the earliest examples of fashion photography in independent India.
- “What fieldwork is teaching me about likeability, feminism and maddening girls”, by Joyeeta Dey in the Ladies Finger.
- Paul Edwards in the Cricket Monthly meets the men and women who populate the niche market for cricket books in the UK.
- “Something utterly real and ordinary, and yet something volcanic. Om Puri was a scale to judge the craft of acting by,” write Prachi Pinglay-Plumber and Dola Mitra in Outlook.