The Big Story: One year later

University of Hyderabad scholar Rohith Vemula died a year ago today, taking his life by hanging himself in a friend’s hostel room. Vemula, a Dalit who had a clash with the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and was expelled from his hostel because of it, wrote in his suicide letter how for some people life is a curse. “My birth is my fatal accident,” he wrote.

Vemula’s death sparked off a huge movement, inspiring students both at his university and across the country to take up cudgels against caste discrimination. Vemula himself became an icon, one that people would rally around in subsequent political situations such as the Jawaharlal Nehru University crisis and the Una Dalit-flogging incident later in 2016.

But the administration and the public also spent much of the last year in a debate over wheter Vemula was Dalit at all. Because he had become a focal point of anger against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its broader Parivar, authorities sought to undermine this by pointing to his mixed parentage, even though Vemula self-identified by his mother’s scheduled caste. That continues today, with the Andhra Pradesh government saying certificates from his father’s village confirm that he was a Vaddera, not Dalit.

Since then, the broad agitation against caste discrimination that seemed to be building in the aftermath of Vemula’s death and the Una incident disappeared in the distress that was created by the demonetisation move. The nation has moved quickly from demonetisation to the coming elections in five states.

Even though these states have substantially large Dalit populations, with Punjab’s proportion being the highest in the nation, there is little talk of taking on caste discrimination at the ballot box. In a year when the Bahujan Samaj Party seems subdued, the progressive energy and anger of 2016 seems to have dissipated in the tidal wave of distress caused by demonetisation.

But we cannot allow ourselves to forget Rohith Vemula. Criticism from those who believe his memory is being exploited or questions about his father’s parentage miss the point: Casteism is real and it is a problem that, seven decades after Independence, we are still barely able to address. It doesn’t disappear simply because of development or, for that matter, economic distress. Those things only heighten the disparities it caused. Addressing casteism means acknowledging the problem for what it is and then taking it head on.

As we remember Vemula, and all his death means to people, it’s worth going back to his words: “The value of a man was reduced to his immediate identity and nearest possibility. To a vote. To a number. To a thing. Never was a man treated as a mind.”

