FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

ART India Art Festival at Thyagaraj Sports Complex

Over 35 galleries from across the country are showing works by over 400 artists at this year’s edition of the annual art event. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, January 22, from 11 am to 7.30 pm.

Where: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, INA Colony, Thyagaraj Road. Tel: 011 2463 6083.

THEATRE Lakshan at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Asif Qamar, Hindi play Lakshan is based on writer Kamtanath’s story Sankraman, about the love-hate relationship between a father and his son. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 20 at 4 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 70424 08158.

ART Ram Kumar at Vadehra Art Gallery

An exhibition of recent works by Delhi-based abstract artist Ram Kumar. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 6 pm. Until Wednesday, February 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

DANCE Shovana Narayan at India International Centre

Delhi-based kathak dancer Shovana Narayan will deliver a talk titled “Mein aur Mera Samay” about her

career in the arts. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 6 pm.

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

MUSIC Ujwal Nagar at India Habitat Centre

Capital-based Hindustani classical trained-singer Ujwal Nagar, best known as a member of Delhi folk

fusion rock group Advaita, will present a fusion concert with an ensemble featuring flautist Rohit Prassanna, keyboardist Anil Chawla and percussionist Tarit Pal and his bandmate, guitarist Gaurav Chintamani. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, January 20 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Ismat Chughtai Double Bill at India Habitat Centre

Two stories, “Mughal Bacha” and “Gharwali”, by Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai will be performed in the style of

Dastangoi by Sunil Mehra and Askari Naqvi. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Amaltas Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Tauliye at Akshara Theatre

Hindi play Tauliye, directed by Anurag Dass Mathur, is about the relationship between a married couple.

His is a rags-to-riches story from Haryana, she’s an aristocratic Bengali obsessed with cleanliness. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 70424 08158.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Punya Arora + Vikramjit Singh + Daniel Fernandes at The People & Co.

Bangalore’s Punya Arora, Delhi’s Vikramjit Singh and Mumbai’s Daniel Fernandes will each present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, January 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The People and Co., Ground Floor, Building 8, Tower B, Cyberhub, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 4141000.

DANCE Seeta Patel at Shri Ram Centre

UK-based bharatanatyam dancer Seeta Patel’s solo show Something Then, Something Now hinges on the

relationship between Krishna, the nayika or heroine and her friend. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 20 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2371 4307.

COMEDY ‘Don’t Take It Lying Down’ with Appurv Gupta and Srijan Kaushik at Club Patio

Delhi-based stand-up comics Appurv Gupta and Srijan Kaushik will each perform a set at this event organised by comedy-focused events company Joke Joker Jokest. The cover charge is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 20 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Club Patio, Headlines Bar, Block-E, South City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 4585100.

MUSIC Afriquoi + Moniker at The Yard

UK Afro electro-fusion act Afriquoi’s percussionist André Marmot will play a DJ set. The gig, organised by city-based webzine Wild City, will also feature a slot by the founder of the publication, Delhi-residing electronic music DJ Moniker aka Munbir Chawla. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9 pm.

Where: The Yard, A/2A, Second Floor, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg, next to Sartaj Hotels, Hauz Khas. Tel: 98113 39273.

MUSIC Afterglow at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based jazz band Afterglow, fronted by Japanese alto saxophonist Rie Ona, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Berg at The Nest

Israeli electronic music DJ and producer Shlomi Berg will take over the console. Entry is free for couples

and single women via a guest list that can be signed up to by calling the venue; the cover charge for single

men is Rs 2,000 per person. See here for the full line-up and the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9 pm.

Where: The Nest, Qutab Golf Course, Shri Aurobindo Marg, Lado Sarai. Tel: 98112 23397.

MUSIC Kohra + Hoax at BandStand

City-based electronic music DJ-producers Kohra aka Madhav Shorey and Hoax aka Akshay Bhalla will each

play sets at this instalment of electronic dance music magazine Euphoric’s gig night Fundamentals. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC Project TLQ at Depot 48 and The Piano Man Jazz Club

German blues and R&B singer Tabea Luisa’s Project TLQ, a collaboration with the members of Kolkata

experimental jazz-rock group The Bodhisattwa Trio - guitarist Bodhisattwa Ghosh, bassist Bijit Bhattacharya and drummer Premjit Dutta - will perform at two venues in the city this weekend. They will play Depot 48, where The Bodhisattwa Trio will also present a set, on Friday and at The Piano Man Jazz Club on Saturday. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948. The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Aneesh Chengappa at Nehru Place Social and Cyber Hub Social

City-residing electronic dance music DJ-producer Aneesh Chengappa will play two venues this weekend: he will perform at Nehru Place Social on Friday and Cyber Hub Social on Saturday. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Place Social, R-1, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place Metro Station. Tel: 78385 00838. Cyber Hub Social, Shop No. 4A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber Hub, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 4232764.

MUSIC Mark Knight at Privee’

British house and techno DJ and producer Mark Knight will play the Delhi leg of his three-city India tour.

There is no entry fee for couples and single women before 11.30 pm; RSVP here to book a spot. Call the venue for details about the entry fee after 11.30 pm. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

MUSIC Promise Land at Kitty Su

Italian house music duo Promise Land aka DJ-producers Nazario Pelusi and Fabio Ranucci will man the decks. The cover charge, priced at Rs 1,000 per person for single women and at Rs 2,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender), can be paid in advance on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 20 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

WALKS ‘Refuge of the World’ at Sarvapriya Vihar

Sahapedia, an online archive of South Asian cultural and artistic history, will conduct a walk around Jahanpanah Complex and Begumpur Masjid, the city built by ruler Mohammad Bin Tughlaq in the fourteenth century. There is no entry fee; register here. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 9.50 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Bijay Mandal Gate, opposite Sarvapriya Vihar Club.

FOOD & DRINK The Sweet Spectacular at The Wishing Chair

This day-long dessert bazaar at The Wishing Chair cafe and lifestyle store will feature home bakers,

caterers and patisseries include Smitten Bakery, Madison & Pike, Bombaykery, The Artful Baker and Love Is Cakes. The treats on offer will include Nutella sea salt cookies; lemon and poppyseed cake; Boston cream pie; raspberry cheesecake; salted caramel tart; and red velvet in a jar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, January 21, from noon to 7 pm.

Where: The Wishing Chair, South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase 5, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 257 6892.

FILM Zen at The Japan Foundation

Banmei Takahashi’s Japanese film Zen (2009), a portrait of thirteenth-century Japanese Buddhist teacher

Dogen Zenji, will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar, near Moolchand Metro Station. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

FOOD & DRINK WALKS Food and Heritage Walk of Chandni Chowk

This culinary and historical tour of Old Delhi will cover the Red Fort, a clutch of havelis and Jama Masjid.

The route will be dotted with food breaks during which participants can try street specials such as aloo tikki, parathas, kulhad lassi, dahi bhalla, kebabs and jalebis. Tickets priced at Rs 770 per person (including the snacks purchased during the walk) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 4 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Chandni Chowk McDonald’s.

FILM The Man Who Dwarfed The Mountains at India International Centre

A screening of Mumbai-based filmmakers Ruchi Srivastava and Sumit Khanna’s Hindi documentary The Man Who Dwarfed The Mountains (2015), about Chandi Prasad Bhatt, the environmentalist who started the Chipko movement. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

THEATRE I’m Your Venus at Lok Kala Manch

Director Anasuya Vaidya’s English play is an adaption of Austrian writer Leopold Von Sacher-Masoch’s

erotic novel Venus in Furs. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

MUSIC Nizami Bandhu at Le Meridien

Capital-residing qawwali exponents Nizami Bandhu, known for such Hindi film hits as ‘Kun Faya Kun’ from

the 2011 movie Rockstar, will perform a fund-raising concert for the Gurgaon-based non-profit Quota International. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person, which entitle attendees to a buffet dinner, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Phoenix Ballroom, Le Meridien, M. G. Road, Sector 26, Delhi Gurgaon Border, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 499 2000.

THEATRE Insey Miliye at Alliance Francaise

Director Saleem Shah’s Hindustani comedy Insey Miliye is a set of portraits of three individuals:

Shaamnath, preparing to host his boss for dinner, wonders how to hide his illiterate mother from his guest; Anubhuti Kumar, rejected by her family for being unable to have a child, is told she will get pregnant if she eats an egg; and Ghulam Rasool finds an unconventional method of performing charity. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Khwaab-sa at LTG Auditorium

Mumbai director Atul Kumar’s new play Khwaab-sa is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer

Night’s Dream in Hindi and gibberish. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 7 pm.

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Parsaiji Kahin at Akshara Theatre

Hindi play Parsaiji Kahin,

directed by Devesh Nigam, is a dramatic performance of a suite of short stories by writer Harishankar Parsai. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 70424 08158.

COMEDY Laugh With An Engineer 2.0 by Appurv Gupta at Lol Kala Manch

In the second edition of his solo show Laugh With an Engineer, Delhi-residing stand-up comedian Appurv Gupta, who studied engineering, will talk about his career in comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.



When: Saturday, January 21 at 7.15 pm.

Where: Lol Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

COMEDY Biswa Kalyan Rath at IIFT Bhawan

Mumbai-based IT professional-turned-stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, who lampoons Bollywood

films on YouTube, will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: IIFT Bhawan, B-21, Qutab Institutional Area. Tel: 011 2696 5124.

THEATRE Court Martial at India Habitat Centre

In Arvind Gaur Hindi’s play Court Martial, army man Ram Chander is tried for the murder of an officer. The war veteran overseeing the trial realises that the circumstances surrounding the crime are graver than he had imagined. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See here for more information.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC Holly + Seven & Seven at Summer House Café

Portuguese electronic music DJ-producer Holly aka Massimo Olivieri will play the Delhi gig of his two-city

tour of India that will feature a supporting slot by his city-based counterpart Seven & Seven aka Nischay Sharma. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC SHFT + Decima at Kitty Su

Delhi-based techno DJ-producers SHFT aka Vipul Angirish and Decima aka Sahil Bhatt will each play a set.

Tickets, priced at Rs 500 per person for single women and Rs 1,500 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender), are being sold on Kittysu.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22

GARDENING WORKSHOPS Millets: Go The Healthy Way at Farm 8

During this workshop, cookbook author Pallavi Upadhyaya will talk about types of millets, how to cook with them and why they’re essential for daily consumption. After the talk, Upadhyaya will prepare a lunch of bajra patty, millet pulao, millet idli and popped jowar. Tickets priced at Rs 1,450 per person (including lunch) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 10 am.

Where: Farm 8, Phase Five, Main Entrance Road, Aya Nagar Extension, Aya Nagar, Delhi.

THEATRE Men Without Shadows at Shri Ram Centre

Directed by Amar Sah, Hindustani play Men Without Shadows is an adaptation of Jean-Paul Sartre’s French

drama of the same name in which five Resistance fighters are captured in a village during the Second World War. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 4 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2371 4307.

THEATRE 10 Shades of Delhi at Akshara Theatre

Ten short ten-minute stories about Delhi, by writers Prakhar Gautam, Shivangi Shrivastava, Deepankar

Mukherjee and Prankur Arora, will be performed. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 70424 08158.

MUSIC Mohit Chauhan at IIFT Bhawan

Mumbai-based Hindi film playback and pop singer Mohit Chauhan will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 800

per person are being sold on

Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: IIFT Bhawan, B-21, Qutab Institutional Area. Tel: 011 2696 5124.

THEATRE A Woman Alone at India Habitat Centre

Directed by Arvind Gaur and performed by Shilpi Marwaha, Hindi play A Woman Alone is based on Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s play of the same name, in which a woman chatting with her neighbour reveals her problems with an abusive husband, difficult baby and salacious brother-in-law. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See here for more information.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC World Ethnic Music Ensemble at Depot 48 Fusion music group World Ethnic Music Ensemble, made up of instrumentalists from Afghanistan, France, India, Iran and the US, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the

Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Seher Shah at Nature Morte

Drawings, etchings, woodcuts, photographs and sculptures make up Pakistani artist Seher Shah’s solo

show Of Absence and Weight. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 11. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1, Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

ART Gopi Gajwani at Triveni Kala Sangam

A solo show of paintings by Delhi-based artist Gopi Gajwani. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Wednesday, February 1. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg. Tel: 011 2371 8833.

ART Takayuki Yamamoto at The Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation is hosting an exhibition by Japanese artist Takayuki Yamamoto whose “projects

portray the peculiarities of social systems and customs by which people are raised”. The exhibition also features pieces created by school children at workshops the artist conducted in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.