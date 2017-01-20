FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

MUSIC TALKS ‘Indian Musical Instruments: Then And Now’ at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

This seminar, organised by the Indian Musicological Society in collaboration with the National Centre for the Performing Arts, will comprise panel discussions on the evolution of Indian classical music instruments featuring musicians and musicologists. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here or call 022 2687 4785.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9.30 am.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Handmade Collective at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

A sale of traditional craft items such as bandhani, baskets, durries, lacquerware, leather objects, ahimsa silk and embroidery. The exhibition is a collaboration between the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum and A Hundred Hands, a non-profit that supports craftspeople and will also include demonstrations on Sanjhi paper cutting (on Friday at 11.30 am), Kalighat paintings (on Saturday at 11.30 am) and phad painting (on Sunday at 11.30 am). For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, January 20, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Shakespeare’s First Folio at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The First Folio, a volume of the collected plays of Shakespeare that was published in 1623, will be on display. The folio is on loan from the British Library and belonged to the collection of King George III. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 20 to Wednesday, March 8. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Curator’s Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. The gallery will be open on Sunday, January 22 from 11 am to 7 pm for Mumbai Gallery Weekend.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2 Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Mumbai Gallery Weekend

This weekend, a host of galleries will preview new shows on Friday evening, conduct guided walkthroughs of exhibitions on Saturday and remain open on Sunday, a day most galleries in the city are closed. The participating galleries are Chemould Prescott Road, Project 88, Lakeeren, Sakshi Gallery, Chatterjee and Lal, Akara Art, Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke and Gallery Odyssey. For the schedule, see here.

When: Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22.

Where: At galleries in Fort, Colaba and Lower Parel.

TALKS Ramdas Padhye and Aparna Padhye at Kitab Khana

Ventriloquists Ramdas and Aparna Padhye will talk about puppetry and their experiences in the field. The event is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of talks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 20 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain, Fort. Tel: 022 6170 2276.

ART Approaching Land at Akara Art

Curated by Girish Shahane, this exhibition will include paintings by Indian modern artists such as Akbar Padamsee, Badri Narayan, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza and Laxman Shrestha and contemporary artists such as Bharti Kher, Gigi Scaria, Gargi Raina and Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 6 pm. Until Friday, February 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. The gallery will be open this Sunday as part of Mumbai Gallery Weekend, from 11 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Goutam Ghosh at Project 88

A show of mixed media works titled bootstrapping by Santiniketan-based artist Goutam Ghosh. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 6 pm. Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. The gallery will be open this Sunday as part of Mumbai Gallery Weekend, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

TALKS Adrian Edwards at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Adrian Edwards, the head of printed heritage collections at the British Library in London, will deliver an illustrated lecture titled ‘Early Shakespeare materials, the First Folio, and the library of King George III’. The talk is being held alongside an exhibition of the British Library’s copy of Shakespeare’s First Folio (see above). For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 20 at 6 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Visitors’ Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

ART Princess Pea at Sakshi Gallery

The anonymous Delhi-based artist who is known by her giant mask-wearing alter ego Princess Pea will present a show of works titled Sunrise Ceremonies. The works are images of Princess Pea in various everyday situations. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 6.30 pm. Until Thursday, February 23. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed. The gallery will be open this Sunday as part of Mumbai Gallery Weekend, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

ART Tanmoy Samanta at Tarq

A show of mixed media works titled Portraits in Time by Delhi-based artist Tanmoy Samanta. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 6.30 pm. Until Saturday, February 25. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed. The gallery will be open this Sunday as part of Mumbai Gallery Weekend, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

FILM Lyari Notes at the NCPA Little Theatre

Directed by filmmakers Maheen Zia from Pakistan and Miriam Chandy Menacherry, who lives in Mumbai, English documentary Lyari Notes (2016) follows a group of girls who travel from their hometown Lyari in Pakistan to a school nearby to learn music. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 20 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM Tamako Love Story at Films Division

This week’s instalment of the Films Division’s The FD Zone series of shows will be a screening of Naoko Yamada’s Japanese anime movie Tamako Love Story (2014), which is a sequel to the 2013 TV series Tamako Market. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 20 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The FD Zone, Films Division, R. R. III Theatre, Tenth Floor, diagonally opposite Jaslok Hospital, Pedder Road. Tel: 022 2351 0461.

THEATRE Vrukshama Beej Tu at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Salil Mehta will direct and act in this solo performance in Gujarati, which combines music, dance and visuals, and is based on the life of fifteenth-century poet Narsi Mehta. Tickets priced at Rs 240 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 20 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

ART Kausik Mukhopadhyay at Chatterjee and Lal

City-based artist Kausik Mukhopadhyay’s show Squeeze Lime in Your Eye is a set of mechanical sculptures made from items he was gifted. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Friday, January 20 at 7 pm. Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. The gallery will be open this Sunday as part of Mumbai Gallery Weekend, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

MUSIC Trio Benares at Bandra Fort Amphitheatre

Indo-German Indian classical-jazz fusion group Trio Benares, comprising Cologne-based German saxophonist Roger Hanschel, and Benaras-residing sitar player Deobrat Mishra and his nephew, tabla player Prashant Mishra, will perform. The concert has been organised by the Goethe Institut. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, January 20 at 7 pm.

Where: Bandra Fort Amphitheatre, near the Taj Lands End hotel, Bandra (West).

THEATRE Chuhal at Prithvi Theatre

Writer-director Manav Kaul’s Hindi play Chuhal, in which he also acts, is about a conventional village schoolteacher, who tries to woo a progressive young woman. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 20 at 7 pm and 9 pm and Saturday, January 21 at 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

MUSIC Keli Classical Rhythm Festival at Horniman Circle Garden

The fourth phase of the twenty-fifth anniversary edition of the Keli Festival, which promotes art forms from Kerala, will put the spotlight on percussion ensembles from the state. On Friday, Peruvanam Krishnakumar will helm a Panchavadyam, made up of five different instruments, the thimila, maddalam, edakka, kombu and elathalam. On Saturday, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and group will showcase the Panchari Melam, a performance featuring over 100 percussionists playing a 12-beat rhythm. On Sunday, they will present Pandi Melam, which will also feature around 100 artists playing a 14-beat rhythm led by the chenda drum. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here, here and here.

When: Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Horniman Circle Garden, Horniman Circle.

COMEDY Best in Stand-up with Abijit Ganguly + Abhishek Upmanyu + Vinay Sharma at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Abijit Ganguly from Delhi and Abhishek Upmanyu and Vinay Sharma from Mumbai will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 20 and Sunday, January 22 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, January 21 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

COMEDY Manik Mahna + Sumit Anand + Sumukhi Suresh at Tuning Fork

Comics Manik Mahna and Sumit Anand from Delhi and Sumukhi Suresh, who is based in Mumbai, will each present sets at this stand-up show. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 20, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

MUSIC Holly + Spryk at Summer House Cafe

Portuguese electronic music DJ-producer Holly aka Massimo Olivieri will play a set. The gig will feature a supporting slot by his Mumbai-based counterpart Spryk aka Tejas Nair. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Nucleya at Raasta Bombay

Goa-based bass music DJ-producer Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar will man the decks. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Fifth Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

MUSIC The Gig Week with Ritviz + DJ Proof at Todi Mill Social

The fourth Mumbai show of The Gig Week, the concert series from Delhi, will feature sets by Pune electronic music producer Ritviz Srivastava and city-based hip hop DJ Proof aka Vinayak Pasula. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 20 at 9 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

MUSIC Where We At with Achint + Shivai at Bonobo

Mumbai-based acts, electro-fusion composer and producer Achint Thakkar and electronic music DJ and beatboxer Shivai, will each play a set at this instalment of Where We At, the gig series programmed by city-headquartered artist and event management company Only Much Louder. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, Friday 20 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Earl Gateshead + Dan Wiltshire + Delhi Sultanate at AntiSocial

UK reggae DJs Earl Gateshead aka Philip Ashford and Dan Wiltshire and capital-based rapper Delhi Sultanate aka Taru Dalmia will perform at this gig programmed by Mumbai artist and event management company Krunk. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, January 20 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

WALKS Byculla’s Hidden Histories

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and education professional Alisha Sadikot will conduct a walk around the Byculla area. The walk is priced at Rs 500 per person. To attend, email intach1@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 9 am.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R Ambedkar Road, Byculla.

MUSIC TALKS ‘Indian Music: Then And Now’ at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Indian classical musicians and musicologists will make presentations on the evolution of vocal music from Vedic times to the present day at this two-day seminar, organised by the ITC-Sangeet Research Academy in collaboration with the National Centre for the Performing Arts. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here or call 022 6112 6000.

When: Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 at 9.30 am.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

LGBT Mumbai Pride at Godrej India Culture Lab

This day-long series of events is one of a month-long roster celebrating Pride Month. The celebrations will culminate in the Queer Azaadi March on Saturday, January 28. The programme at Godrej India Culture Lab will include 12 short films on queer themes put together by Kashish, the annual queer film festival; the launch of The Gaysi Zine, a publication brought out by Gaysi, an online platform for the LGBT community; an exhibition of photos titled Tritiya Prakriti by Sandeep Dhopate; and a panel discussion titled ‘The Realm of Queer Desires’ with make-up artist Elton Fernandez, creative director of design firm Studio Kohl Mira Malhotra, Kashish founder Sridhar Rangayan, Gaysi’s Priya Gangwani and Jeremy Birnholtz, who teaches communication at Northwestern University. There is no entry fee. To view the complete schedule and register, see here.

When: Saturday, January 21, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, off Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli (East).

ART Sonia Khurana at Chemould at Prescott Road

Delhi-based artist Sonia Khurana will present a show of prints and video works titled Fold/Unfold, which “include the voice, twinning, fictions of sameness and the relation of dereliction to life, foregrounding the hidden but sensed weight of the trauma of psychological dereliction”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed. The gallery will be open on Sunday, January 22 for Mumbai Gallery Weekend.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

DESIGN TALKS ‘The Future of Design Thinking’ at Max Mueller Bhavan/Goethe Institut

This panel discussion titled ‘The Future of Design Thinking: Mapping the Past to the Present’ will feature founder of lifestyle store Good Earth Anita Lal; architect Bijoy Jain; former creative director of IDEO.org New York, Ektaa Aggarwal; chief design officer at Godrej & Boyce, Hemant Jha; chairperson of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Priya Paul; and designers Sandeep Sangaru, Sudhir Bhatia and Divya Thakur. The talk is one of the ancillary activities of the two-part exhibition Design: The India Story curated by Thakur. While Objects Through Time, the show at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya has ended, Ideas Through Time is on display at Galerie Max Mueller (see Ongoing). There is no entry fee. To attend, email avidlearning@essar.com. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 11 am.

Where: Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

MUSIC TRAVEL Nariyal Paani in Alibaug

Over 15 acts will perform at the third edition of Nariyal Paani, the annual two-day music festival held in Alibaug. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person per day and at Rs 3,800 per person for both days are being sold here. See here for the schedule. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21, from 1.45 pm and Sunday, January 22, from 1 pm.

Where: Morapada, Rewas Road, Alibaug.

FOOD & DRINK Not Just Another Craft Beer Festival at Corona Garden

Microbreweries such as Independence Brewing Co. from Pune, Brewbot and Gateway Brewing Co. from Mumbai and Bira 91 from Delhi will serve their craft beers at this day-long event at which attendees can also sip on sangria and cocktails. The food menu will include kebabs, hot dogs, burgers and pizzas. Proceeds from the festival will be donated to the Concern India Foundation, an NGO that supports development-oriented organisations working for the disadvantaged. Tickets, which are priced at Rs 1,000 per person on Wowtables.com and at Rs 1,200 per person at the venue, entitle attendees to three glasses of beer or three glasses of sangria; food and cocktails to be paid for separately. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 21, from 3 pm to 10.30 pm.

Where: Corona Garden, 9 St. John Baptist Road, next to Bungalow 9, Bandra (West).

MUSIC Trilogy Out at Trilogy

The sixth edition of this series of 12-hour-long gigs at Juhu nightclub Trilogy will feature 12 DJs playing sets in three different zones. There is no entry fee from 3 pm to 6 pm, register on the guest list via Clubbers.co.in; between 6 pm and 11 pm, there is a cover charge of Rs 1,500 per person and Rs 3,000 per couple; and after 11 pm, the entry fee is Rs 1,150 per person for single women and Rs 2,300 per couple. Single men not allowed. For the line-up and for more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21, from 3 pm to 3 am.

Where: Trilogy, Hotel Sea Princess, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2646 9689.

WALKS Black Horse by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk around the Kala Ghoda area, covering such sites as Forbes’s house, the endowments of one Readymoney and a place where Bombay fornicator chairs can be found. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Fabindia.

ART TALKS Deepak Kannal at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Baroda-residing sculptor and art historian Deepak Kannal will present a talk titled ‘Coining the Indian Sculptural Language: The Sunga Satavahana Sculpture’. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

DANCE Sangeet Bari at Sitara Studio

This show directed by Savitri Medhatul and written by Bhushan Korgaonkar and performed by veteran lavani artists Shakuntalabai Nagarkar, Pushpa Satarkar, Sunita Dhondraikar, Akanksha Kadam and Latabai Waikar will include stories about lavani dancers. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 6 pm.

Where: Sitara Studio, National Engineering Compound, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, near Congress Bhavan, opposite Indiabulls Finance Centre, Dadar (West). Tel: 022 2422 1666.

FOOD & DRINK Rum Deconstructed: A Masterclass series by Keshav Prakash at The Table

Keshav Prakash, founder of boutique alcohol retail company The Vault, will conduct a masterclass for rum drinkers that will include a history of distilleries around the world that are over 300 years old, a discussion on different styles of creating rum and a tasting of various kinds of the spirit paired with chocolates. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Table, Ground Floor, Kalapesi Trust Building, opposite Dhanraj Mahal, below Hotel Suba Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 2282 5001.

DANCE Rhythm Rewritten at the NCPA Tata Theatre

American tap dancer Jason Samuels Smith and Mumbai-based kathak dancer Seema Mehta will perform together supported by vocalist Debashis Sarkar, tabla player Sabir Khan and Jayanta Banerjee on the sitar. Tickets priced at Rs 625, Rs 950, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,875 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Swarna Juuger Bangla Gaan at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Eighteen singers from Mumbai will perform popular Bengali songs from the ‘golden period’ of the 1950, ’60s and ’70s. The proceeds of the show, organised by cultural group Anandam, will be used to support needy cancer patients. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 6.45 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

COMEDY Sare Jahan Se Acha? at Harkat Studios

Mumbai comedians Navin Noronha and Kamal Trilok Singh will quip about current issues such as demonetisation. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 8 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

MUSIC The Gig Week with The F16s + When Chai Met Toast + Gumbal at Summer House Cafe

Alternative rock bands The F16s from Chennai and Gumbal from Mumbai and acoustic rock group When Chai Met Toast from Kochi will perform at the final show of The Gig Week, the Delhi concert series being held in Pune and Mumbai over the last seven days. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Cali P + Manudigital at Raasta Bombay

Reggae DJs Cali P aka Pierre Nanon from Jamaica and Manudigital aka Emmanuel Heron from France will each play a set at this ‘pre-party’ for the Vh1 Supersonic festival in February. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

MUSIC EZ Riser + Spacejams + Three Oscillators at Vortex South

Mumbai-based electronic music acts EZ Riser aka Sohail Arora, Spacejams aka Yohann Jamsandekar and Three Oscillators will all play sets at recently-opened vegetarian lounge Vortex South. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Vortex South, Ground Floor, Marine Mansion, First Marine Street, Anandilal Podar Marg, near Gol Masjid, Marine Lines. Tel: 022 3015 1836.

MUSIC Ox7gen + Paraphoniks at Bonobo

A double bill of city-based electronic music acts, Ox7gen aka Aditya Ashok and Paraphoniks, the duo of Shatrunjai Dewan and Sid Shirodkar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Grime Riot Disco with Afriquoi + Eng. at AntiSocial

This month’s instalment of long-running club night Grime Riot Disco will be dedicated to African-inspired dance music and will feature sets by UK Afro electro-fusion act Afriquoi’s percussionist André Marmot and GRD co-founder, Mumbai-based DJ Eng. aka Kunal Lodhia. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person before 11 pm and entitles attendees to a beer. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Promise Land at Kitty Su

Italian house music duo Promise Land aka DJ-producers Nazario Pelusi and Fabio Ranucci will play the Mumbai leg of their ongoing tour of India. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women, an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per couple (of any gender), and entry fee of Rs 1,500 per person for single men; book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 21 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

MUSIC Pratahswar with Aditya Khandwe at Ravindra Natya Mandir

City-based vocalist Aditya Khandwe will sing morning ragas at this instalment of Pratahswar, the series of dawn-time Hindustani classical music concerts, organised by event company Pancham Nishad. There is no entry fee; seating is on a first come, first served basis.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 6.30 am.

Where: Kalangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

The weekly Sunday bazaar, which was previously held at Bhalla House in Bandra, will now take place in D’Monte Park in the suburb until Sunday, March 19. Here you can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information see here.

When: Sunday, January 22, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

Juhu’s farmers market was launched in August by the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West, a women-centric rotary organisation, and non-profit Sharan or the Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature. At this dairy- and sugar-free bazaar held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, January 22, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

EVENTS FOR KIDS Weaving Tales with Snehal Vadher at Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

At this workshop conducted by writer Snehal Vadher, children between the ages of nine and 14 will be encouraged to create fictional narratives based on museum artefacts. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on MyCity4Kids.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

TALKS Another Culture: Second Edition with Pranav Ashar and Ruchita Madhok at Bombay Art Society

Online culture publication The Floating Magazine and indie magazine subscription service Paper Planes will hold the second instalment of their series of talks called Another Culture that will feature Pranav Ashar, the founder of the media company Enlighten and Matterden CFC, and Ruchita Chandok, the founder of design practice Kahani Designworks. There is no entry fee; RSVP by sending an email to anothercultureseries@gmail.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 11 am.

Where: Bombay Art Society, opposite Hotel Rangsharda, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 3466.

FOOD & DRINK WWH Tribal Lunch in Aarey Milk Colony

We Will Help (WWH) Charitable Foundation, an NGO that works with the underprivileged, will organise a lunch cooked by tribal women residing in Aarey Milk Colony. Guests can watch them prepare the meal and then partake in a buffet, which will feature staples such as bhakri, dal, chicken curry, a dry vegetable and rice kheer. In addition to having lunch, which will be served at 1pm, attendees can shop for fruits, veggies and handicrafts at a mini flea market between 11.30 am and 2 pm and participate in an hour-long Warli painting workshop at 2 pm. Tickets priced at Rs 325 per person (Rs 275 for children below the age of 12) for the lunch are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 11.30 am.

Where: Aarey Milk Colony, Khambacha Pada, Unit 25, behind Aarey picnic spot, near Laxmi Studio, Shivaji Nagar, Goregaon (East). Tel: 98202 24450.

FILM Frida at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

American filmmaker Julie Taymor’s 2002 film on Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, starring Salma Hayek in the titular role, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 1 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

WALKS Beyond Bazar Gate by Khaki Tours

Local history group Khaki Tours’s two-and-a-half hour walk around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus area will include stops at spots such as the home of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the Old Lady of Bori Bunder and the court where Gandhi and Jinnah began their careers as lawyers. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 4 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the McDonald’s opposite the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

THEATRE Blank Page at Brewbot

Actors recite contemporary poetry in Hindi, English, Marathi and Kashmiri and enact movements inspired by the words in this performance directed by Sunil Shanbag. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

THEATRE Broken Images at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Shabana Azmi plays a writer interrogated by her own image about going from being a less-than-successful Hindi short story writer to a best-selling English author. The English drama, written by Girish Karnad, is directed by Alyque Padamsee. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 7.45 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

MUSIC Prem Joshua and Band at Playboy Club

Goa-based German world music multi-instrumentalist Prem Joshua and his band will perform at Worli nightspot Playboy Club. There is no entry fee until 9.30 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, January 22 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

ONGOING

PHOTOGRAPHY Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. For more information, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

PHOTOGRAPHY Kanu’s Gandhi at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Curated by Delhi photographers Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith, this show is an exhibition of photographs of Gandhi taken by his grand-nephew Kanu Gandhi. For more details, see here.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Second Floor, East Wing, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

DESIGN Ideas Through Time at Design: The India Story at Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

Curated by Divya Thakur, ‘Ideas Through Time’ examines eight ancient Indian concepts of design. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Until Sunday, January 22. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

ART Michael Muller at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of etchings and paintings titled For All Those Who Trust in Form and Not in Content by Berlin-based German artist Michael Muller. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, January 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

ART Virgile Fraisse at Clark House Initiative

At the centre of this solo show by French artist Virgile Fraisse is the film Sea Me We that draws connections between Mumbai and Marseille. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.