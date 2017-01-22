Pride and prejudice

This article sums up what many Tamils feel (“Fundamentalisms of modernity: Jallikattu protests demand a more sporting, fairer reading of culture”). A carpet ban is not the solution; animal rights organisation and jallikattu supporters must settle the issue by agreeing to meet each other halfway.

The protests at Marina Beach are more an expression of Tamil solidarity – jallikattu is a metaphor. Both rightwing as well as left-of-centre governments have approached everything with a North Indian.

The unprecedented outpouring of people on to the streets in protest is a message to Hindutuva nationalists who are waiting like vultures to swoop down upon the state after Jayalalithaa’s demise.

Since Independence, North-India centric politics has only recognised pluralism in religion and caste. It’s high time the governments realise that even a child in Tamil Nadu is made aware that his Tamil identity predates Indian identity and that the latter is just a few decades old. Those who relegate this as regionalism must understand in this globalised world, even Indian nationalism is a regionalism.

The youth gathered at the Marina beach have their priorities right. They are clear that they need globalisation with a tinge of Tamil identity, not the Hindutuva Indian identity.

To a Tamilian, India is much like what the UK is to Scotland. The project is useful as an area that affords free travel and access to markets. But beyond that, it makes no difference. – Sriram R S

***

In the dock

This seems to be a one-sided interview (“‘Any move for justice has its opposition’: PETA reacts to being targetted by jallikattu supporters”). There are lot of allegations that the anti-national PETA showed doctored videos of bulls being given alcohol or smeared with chilly powder. Why was the PETA volunteer not asked about this? The interviewer should have also put forth the following questions:

Where does PETA get its funding from? Can it make the sources public?

Wth what authority did the organisation write to the central government and the president, suggesting they dissolve the elected state government?

Why can’t PETA act against leather products? Is it because, that’s a billion-dollar industry?

PETA use nude models for its protests and activism. How can they understand India and its high esteemed culture? – Baranidaran

***

The bull is a living being just like us and many other domestic animals. It has been a part of eco system and bound by the laws of nature for over 1,000 years. Our judicial system, religious system and social system all focus on the betterment of human beings and fail to consider nature as a whole. The laws of nature, on the other hand, do not differentiate between species.

As long as man is just a part of the eco system, protecting nature is our supreme purpose and its exploitation is a sin.

However, there are many other activities that have a much higher impact on nature than jallikattu. More attention needs to be given to this. PETA need to decide. There are plenty activities that can be listed.

Also, the justification of vegetarianism that plants do not have a central nervous system and hence it

cannot feel plain is flawed. Nature is designed to react when in stress. Plants are also react, through chemical signaling, crypsis, idioblast, release of poison and the like. Hence eating plants also cannot be

justified. Exploitation of any natural resource is not acceptable. Protecting and developing natural resources is of a higher priority than the PETA’s purpose. – S Prabakaran

***

Caste question

Don’t provoke my anger. The protesters are also demanding help for farmers (“As jallikattu supporters grow more insistent, Dalit voices of protest against bull-taming emerge”). And, don’t evoke caste-based rumours without knowing the reality. The protesters cut across caste and religion. The main aim is to save native cattle breeds. Even you are drinking poisonous milk from hybrid cows, help save native cattle breeds. – Sridevi Sridharan

***

This is not a caste-based issue. The protest was started by college students and a majority of the protesters are university-going youth. People of all sections of the society are taking part in the protest. Many people have volunteered to serve food and snacks to the protesters, while some are providing free internet services. Students are also cleaning up the beach every now and then. This is the first time that people have turned up in such large numbers to protest, without the support of a political party or any caste- or religion-based organisation. – An Indian

***

Different voice

For someone who has been watching with increasing dismay the apparent loss of all rational and critical thinking, in the place of which we see knee-jerk populist reactions based on little to no knowledge, this article comes as breath of fresh air (“The TM Krishna column: I am uncomfortable with jallikattu but I am not a votary of bans”). Thank you, sir, for reminding me that reason is not entirely dead and that there are others here who would prefer a more honest and less sensationalist approach to issues. You have given me hope. – Siddharth SV

***

Brilliantly said. The underlying casteism and politics cannot be overlooked. But we need to look at the various nuances. One needs to take note of the large-scale youth support for jallikattu. It is concerning that this year’s crop failure did not get the limelight as this sport did. – Jannie Sanjana Stephen

***

If jallikattu has to be banned on the grounds that it harms bulls then the butchering of animals for food should be stopped first. – Sreeraman

***

It saddens me that animals can be made anxious on the basis of an excuse like “tradition”. If tradition is a valid reason, then they should bring back customs which were followed in the olden days, like child marriage and Sati! – Kunal Roy

***

The author seems to me to be very racist. He fails to see the big picture. When he sees all of Tamil Nadu united, across divisions of caste and religion, he tries to instigate people by ascribing a caste to an ancient sport. It is because of people like this that caste can never be abolished. in our society. – Anand Karunakaran

***

The author is being washy! Come out and take a stand. Don’t obfuscate. And sure, let’s be against all bans. Why ban Sati, then? – Hemant

***

How can the rich Tamil culture boil down to one sport? The office of the president has been seriously undermined with the passing of the ordinance. Every tradition and culture has phased out irrational, retrogressive practices. So why these protests?

No one is stopping them from celebrating Pongal, but the thought of a bull-taming sport shocking.

If jallikatu is allowed, then, animal sacrifice, cock fights etc will continue. Poor animals, they have to run and fight in order to maintain their economical value. Let the Tamil film stars and celebrities adopt the bulls. Worship the bulls, why the sport? – Meeta Agarwal

***

I’m so glad to have come across this piece. I’m a Tamil girl but I agree with each one of your points and this is exactly how I feel about jallikattu. I’m a proud Tamilian but I have started to feel like I’m the only one who thinks the issue is being blown out of proportion.

People are justifying jallikattu on grounds that it will help identify the strongest of bulls, which farmers can use to breed with cows and because of its significance to Tamil culture. I don’t think these are strong enough reasons to justify men dying and getting injured during the sport. Torturing bulls to get them enraged is not fair either. I try to find a reason to support this as a Tamil girl and I’m not less of a Tamilian just because I’m not completely on board with this and it applies to all people who are in the same boat as me.

Another argument is that this will pave the way for more reliance on Western products. If that’s the case, shouldn’t people stop using Facebook, Twitter, soaps and almost all the other commodities we use of international brands? Do people not realise that without these investments, the Indian economy wouldn’t have grown as much?

If jallikattu can be conducted in such a way that no animal or human is grievously hurt or killed then that is fine, but that seems like a distant dream. – SE

***

As humans, we’ve multiple identities. For instance, my Tamizh identity is one among many. While I am not fully aware of the complexities and pros or cons of jallikattu, the single-most important fact is that this issue could strike a chord with the Tamizh identity of the almost all people in the state. We could all, in a democratic setup, rally peacefully and in a disciplined way and achieve our goals. I’m proud to be a Tamil and I only hope we’re able to address all that are important to us in a similar manner, as Tamizhs, as Indians, as Hinds or Muslims, as women, as members of the LGBT community and so on. – Chandramoulee

***

This is a wonderful view on the subject. It’s true that the Thevar community, through its money, power and muscle, could do whatever it likes with impunity. It’s time Tamil society responds by fearlessly expressing their opinions. Though I doubt whether these sane voices will be heard, such responsible expression is need of the hour. – D Sivasailam

***

A brave, honest and sensible piece. – D Balasundaram

Milk matters

I appreciate you taking out the time to write on the difference between A1 and A2 categories of milk, but one point I’d like to make is that you have cited one study that makes this inconclusive, straight from Wikipedia. There are enough articles to suggest otherwise as well.

Naturally, you could and should do more research before you write an article – otherwise, what’s the difference between you and WhatsApp warriors? – Dheeraj

***



Identity project

I hope all of PETA members and animal lovers are not losing hope on the probabibility of the ban being upeld eventually (“I am a Tamilian and I support the Supreme Court’s jallikattu ban”). I don’t know why is culture a bigger priority than the lives of bulls. I too am against jallikattu and because I said it openly on Facebook, I am being threatened on with posts and messages. Also, it it true that bulls will go to the slaughterhouse if this is upheld? – Shweta Chaklader

***

How can we follow a tradition that allows us to torture an innocent animal? We human beings are also animals. But we are smarter and have language skills and so we drafted words like human rights and secured our rights against torture. But what about other animal? Just because they cannot reason like us, does this mean we have the right to kill them? Please change this mindset. We are already hurting animals a lot. – Lalita Deka

***

Thank you for this article. I too, am a Tamilian and I too, support the ban on jallikattu. The writer bravely submitted the article, knowing she would receive immense backlash for it. What the people are not aware

of is that PETA has submitted photo and video evidence of the torture that bulls undergo. Participants or the owners of the bulls often drug the animals just for the sake of winning.



Why don’t the people who protest for jallikattu in the name of the conservation of our culture, wear traditional clothes and behave decently, instead of lying drunk on the roads (not everyone does this but I’m sure many do)? The ban on jallikattu is just three years old and yet many people claim that this ban it has drastically reduced the number of indigenous cattle breeds. If you so want the indigenous cattle to flourish, why don’t farmers rear only those? It’s because the yield in the imported cows is much higher.



also, PETA India is different from the American PETA and this is not a “conspiracy” by anyone. Also, several studies have found that there is insufficient evidence to claim at A1 milk is bad for health. Lastly, there far more important issues in Tamil Nadu such as drought, farmer suicides and the Cauvery row. While there have been no large scale protests for these critical issues, jallikattu continues to grab headlines.

To the writer of the article, I would like to say, please don’t mind the criticism coming your way. As you must know, this is mob mentality at work. – Rahul Raman

***

Rajeshwari Ganesan starts her article with a Thirukkural couplet. I believe she also knows that Thirukkural speaks about dignity and manners too? It is good that the author brought up Manu Neyadhi Cholan, the king who killed his own son to bring justice to the cow whose calf the prince had accidentally killed. This only shows that from the love for cattle goes back to our roots. Has the author or any animal rights group ever reared a cow or bull in their homes? A recent research showed that even plants can feel pain, so I hope PETA members stop eating them and ban them for consumption as well.

We Tamils know how to treat every living being with love. These groups have no idea of what goes on in every village home and how people look after their cattle.

Yes, there may be bad apples among us who taint the sport, but they alone should be done away with.

PETA also stands against eating meat, fish and beef. Are they going to stop sharks, alligators, lions, tigers, coyotes etc from eating other animals? Are they going to stop all the luxury brands from using hide?

The Supreme Court, while passing its order, did not consulted with the stakeholders and village people who rear the cattle. The pillar of a democratic country is a government by the people, of the people and for the People – not by the law, of the law and for the law. – Jagdeesh Raja

Dog’s word

It is good to see that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is bringing in some regulations about keeping dogs (“Bengaluru civic body proposes guidelines to ban large dogs from apartments”). There should be other rules that cover all dog owners.

Many dog owners are causing a nuisance by allowing their dogs to urinate and excrete in public places, which is a health hazard. – Jayanand Rao

***

I fail to understand how the civic body has the time to indulge in such unimportant issues when there are more critical problems like the menace of stray dogs and cattle, traffic jams and improper waste collection, among several others. We complain to local offices, but to no avail. Once, a traffic constable complained to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike about cows blocking traffic, on my insistence and in front of me, and they flatly refused to help saying it is not their concern!! I wonder when this city civic body will de-prioritise troubling citizens and spend quality time training their employees and staff to actually do their jobs. – Naveen Kulkarni

Sweet returns

While the small honey producers cannot hope to match the might of the biggies, it is heartening to note that they have begun to act and have plans for more (“Impure big-brand honey is eating into the margins of small producers”).

The key would be easier access and good use of online platforms. Today there is greater awareness about the health benefits of honey as a commodity. It would help if the government pitched in with a campaign to educate people about the importance of pure honey. Maybe it is time to create an Amul equivalent for honey? – Vijayakumar K

Wheel of fortune

Decades ago, in primary class, we were taught how to spin thread on the spindle and charkha. One does need to use both hands for this. The video clearly shows that Narendra Modi has not handled the charkha before. – Kujur Bachchan

***

He undoes single-handedly

what Gandhi had tried

with both his tireless hands. – Manoj Madathil

At sea

Brilliant reportage and very well researched and narrated (“Why Andhra fishermen are hearing strange voices in the Arabian Sea”). Kudos to Manas Roshan. – Kumar Abhishek

Unique identity challenges

This series on Aadhaar was much needed and is highly appreciated –especially by those who continue to be concerned by the controversies and ambiguities surrounding the use and misuse of the unique identity project (“How private companies are using Aadhaar to try to deliver better services (but there’s a catch)”).

A recent dubious act that bears the stink of a scam is the conversion of the Aadhaar card into a smart card. Over the last few weeks, this conversion is being carried out in different parts of the city (Walkeshwar and Kurla-Andheri, for instance) at the behest of private agencies or local MLAs who charge a fee ranging from Rs 30- Rs 100 and take fingerprints of the card owner.

Adding to the suspicion is the inconsistency in the appearance of the Aadhaar “smart” card. Issued by the same agency to two individuals within half an hour, one bears the Aadhaar logo in English on the back of the card and the other in Hindi. The font size of the text also differs. Such a drive may be underway in other parts of the city or country.

This despite the UIDAI issuing a warning that there is nothing like an Aadhaar Smart Card.

The conversation about the validity and use of the Aadhaar card must be kept going. In the absence of up-to-date information on matters that impinge on individual rights and freedom, a citizenry is reduced to blind obedience to and fear of (unauthorised) decisions and actions. – Beena Choksi

Learning roadblocks

This article by Anjali Mody on the ASER release earlier claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was present at the event (“India’s rural school education report: It’s grim all the way, but some states are way behind others”). This is shoddy journalism. I was at the event and can certify that Kerjiwal was not present; Manish Sisodia was there along with Arvind Subramaniam. Anyone actually present at the event would know this.

Secondly, how does she declare that ASER findings are similar to those of NCERT’s National Achievement Survey? No link has been provided in the article to validate her claim. This NAS report for 2014 measures language and maths skills very differently and considers numerous abilities. How is this comparable with the ASER reading and arithmetic tools? Even if one were to ignore this, NAS surveys a substantially higher percentage of children than ASER. Even a cursory glance shows this. Who is to be believed then?

Does this mean that other articles on education by her would have also been similarly inaccurately curated from secondary sources? And does it reflect the quality of all other articles by Scroll.in and the shortcoming of the editors? – Ashutosh

Valley violence

The writer has delved into the atrocities inflicted on Kashmiri Muslims, but it would have been fitting if it was also shown who is behind this (“How artists in the Valley are squeezed between Indian hyper-nationalism and Kashmiri exceptionalism”). The turmoil in Kashmir is due to communalism. If anything adverse has happened to the local muslims they alone are responsible for it not the mainland India as indicated by this writer.

If distantly their battle is for azadi, why did they force Kashmiri Pandits out of Kashmir? Even now, they don’t want their return.

The so-called intellectuals and qualified youth are opportunistic and whenever they get opportunities in the rest of the country, they conveniently forget azadi. – Vijay Kaul

Way to pay

The Aadhaar payment app is a dangerous move (“How the Aadhaar-linked payment system will change the game for digital transactions”). If a person’s fingerprints are compromised, then that’s the end for him. –Soney