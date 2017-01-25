The Big Story: Democratic travesty

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region continues to be a black hole for democracy. It is a perfect example of how the state, using the excuse of its battle against Maoists, simply does not care about the protecting the rights of citizens. In the most recent incident, a mob marched into Parpa village to threaten social scientist Bela Bhatia, saying they would burn down her house there unless she left immediately. Bhatia has been researching sexual violence by the security forces against the region’s Adivasis.

The threat has teeth to it: last year, a mob similarly empowered by the local authorities threw stones at the house of Scroll.in contributor Malini Subramaniam and hounded out lawyers from the Jadalpur Legal Advisory Group which was offering free legal services. The systematic targeting of journalists and human rights advocates is an attempt to ensure that none of the disturbing stories of violations by both the Maoists and the security forces can make it to the outside world.

It is clear the authorities, whether in the Centre or in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh’s office, do not care. What else could explain the continued presence of Inspector General (Bastar range) SRP Kalluri? The area’s top policeman, when sent messages from concerned citizens about the threats to Bhatia, allegedly replied with abuse. He has since denied sending these.

But allegations that he has sent out abusive message is the least of the concerns about the officer. Kalluri was summoned last year by the National Human Rights Commission after testimony by Adivasi women led the commission to indict the security forces for at least 16 cases of rape and sexual assault. Yet the IGP has not yet appeared before the commission, missing the last date because of health reasons. The lawyers and social activists who messaged Kalluri demanding protection for Bhatia now intend to send his replies to the commission as well.

The attitude of the state and central authorities to the situation in Bastar is baffling. This is a Union government that is deeply concerned about Indian flags on doormats and sloganeering in colleges, yet actual abuse and mob violence – seemingly supported by a top police officer – does not seem to bother it. Bastar, and the continued presence of Kalluri, are a blot on Indian democracy.

As Bastar mob hounds researcher Bela Bhatia out of her home, little has changed for activists here, writes Raksha Kumar.

Chhattisgarh must identify and prosecute policemen who raped 16 women, demand activists.

This is the story Chhattisgarh police doesn't want you to read, by Supriya Sharma.

A leader in the Hindu blames the Tamil Nadu government and its police force for failing to read the situation accurately and thereby making an already volatile situation worse, as the jallikattu protests came to an end. Data suggests the government has been slow to unclog existing projects and also failed to match up to expectations of public captial expenditure that could help revive the economy, writes Sachin P Mampatta in Mint. "The ministry of culture's proposal to allow construction near historical monuments betrays a lack of understanding of their value," writes Saptarshi Sanyal in the Indian Express. Eric Levitz in New York magazine collects the various stories over the past few days reporting on anonymous sources from the White House who all speak of new President Donald J Trump throwing tantrums because of media coverage.

Aparna Rajagopal, a lawyer-turned-farmer, says the solution to preserving native breeds of cattle is organic farming practices, not jallikattu.