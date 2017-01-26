India celebrated its 68th Republic Day on a grey and rainy Thursday morning. The parade in the Capital at Rajpath, as always, showcased India’s military arsenal along with a bevy of floats celebrating the unique heritage of each state of the Union. As always, liquor shops across the country were closed, eliciting some snark.

No dry day in Gurgaon this Republic Day. Raining cats and dogs here. — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) January 26, 2017

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, son of the founding president of the United Arab Emirates, was the chief guest for the occasion. As a tribute to the Indian Republic, the world’s tallest building located in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa was also lit up in the colours of the Indian flag on Wednesday. A contingent of the UAE armed forces marched with the Indian armed forces at the Republic Day parade.

Then: UAE is 'Black Money Paradise' & Dawood invested in #BurjKhalifa

Now: UAE Prince is most patriotic Indian & Burj is temple of honesty! — Arun Shourie fαи (@FeignShourie) January 25, 2017

While some braved the cold weather, rain and terror-threats to watch the parade at Rajpath, others preferred to tune into the state-owned channel, DD National, for R-Day updates, a channel, which according to social media humorists no one watches otherwise.

Every year!

Team AIB wishes you #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/pvRciEEhgJ — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 26, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy #RepublicDay . Also wishing DD National a very happy Annual TRP Day. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 26, 2017

Even as nine low-intensity blasts were set off in North East India ahead of Republic Day celebrations, mobile phones and internet services were not barred in Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day for a change.

Indian Twitter was full of nationalism, humour and highlights from the parade.

-Folks in blue making raita

-Giant lady with honesty certificate

-girl-white with award fr finding CCTV cam

-guy-white searching wifi signal pic.twitter.com/rnuYiCSoE8 — Thought Gun (@ShootinThoughts) January 26, 2017

Twitter also had some suggestions to make the tableaus more current.

There will be an RBI tableau showing people standing in a queue #RepublicDayParade — Faking News (@fakingnews) January 26, 2017

Goa Tableau should be canceled just like every Goa trip. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) January 26, 2017

If any of these tableaux really wanted to seem authentic then they would all feature people taking selfies everywhere. — Capt Obvious (@DesolateCranium) January 26, 2017

The Corps of Military Police displayed dare devil stunts on motorcycles, with little fear of flouting traffic norms.

Low budget Desi Superman pic.twitter.com/0CekyxxLTR — Priyanka Lahiri (@lahirip) January 26, 2017

Bike: where do you wanna ride to ?

Me: Surprise me pic.twitter.com/ogNS98RYpJ — Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) January 26, 2016

At the ceremony, Havildar Hangpan Dada was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra by President Pranab Mukherjee. Dada died in Kupwara on May 27, 2016 after killing three terrorists. The President also presented gallantry awards to officers who carried out the surgical strikes against terrorists along the Indo-Pak border last year.

#RDayWithAIR: 25 children including 12 girls and 13 boys; National Bravery Awards winners marches in #RepublicDay parade. pic.twitter.com/lnk3qyKF5o — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2017

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, O Panneerselvam became the first chief minister to hoist the national flag on Republic day, at Chennai’s Marina beach. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s portrait was featured prominently on Chennai’s float.

Twitter took the opportunity for a few potshots at other politicians.

When you know 26th Jan is a Dry Day so drink extra on 25th night. pic.twitter.com/XMtQBVScTO — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 26, 2017

Republic Day is to Hamid Ansari what Navratri is to Falguni Pathak. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 26, 2017