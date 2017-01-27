The Big Story: Unhappy Republic

Another year, another Republic Day went off reasonably well just about everywhere except Assam and Manipur. Two years ago, the annual event meant to commemorate India adopting its constitution saw blasts in both Manipur and Assam. Although there were no casualties, the blasts served as a reminder that not everybody is happy to be in the Republic. The 2017 Republic Day was much the same. Seven low-intensity blasts were set off in Manipur and Assam, causing no deaths, but reminding authorities and the wider public that the insurgency continues.

While the Republic Day blasts may have been mostly harmless, at least in terms of physical damage, they came just days after two jawans and two militants were killed in an ambush of a tourist convoy near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. The attack triggered a red alert ahead of the Republic Day celebrations which thankfully went off without any casualties. But the deaths of the jawans also served to remind us that, according to NDTV, 71 soldiers have been killed in attacks in the North East since 2015, when a collective of northeast militant groups, known as the United Liberation Front of Western South Asia, came into existence.

Following the Republic Day blasts, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanananda Sonowal insisted that the government would continue its fight against insurgents, saying the people of Assam were united in their desire for peace. Manipur, which has seen much turmoil over the last few months thanks to an economic blockade, continued with its Republic Day commemoration, but normalcy remains an alien concept.

There is much to untangle when it comes to conflicts in the North East, many of which are now clearly spilling into each other as the collective of militant groups suggest. The deaths of soldiers, especially in an attack on a tourist convoy, remind us of how unstable the region still is. And the economic blockade is a useful way to drive home the fact that the lack of a solution affects ordinary people the most.

Peace talks and attempts to break stalemates in the states have had different degrees of success, although most efforts have ended in limbo. Local and national politics play into this with the Bharatiya Janata Party-run Centre, for example, is believed to be reluctant to help the Congress-run Manipur government, which in turn is said to be unflinching in its approach to Naga rebels. Meanwhile, a time of blockades and attacks allow those who traffic in smuggled goods and extortion to thrive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power with grand promises of ensuring India moves forward from the “Look East” policy towards an “Act East” one. But before even getting there, the country has to ensure its own citizens in the North East are being given due consideration, with efforts to bring peace. Manipur’s upcoming elections are unlikely to get much attention outside the North East, seeing as they come alongside the big prize in Uttar Pradesh. But they do offer an opportunity for a useful discussion on the concerns of insurgency and how governments intend to deal with them – a conversation that India badly needs to have.

