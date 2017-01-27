FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

PHOTOGRAPHY Benoy K. Behl at Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum

Delhi-based filmmaker, art historian and photographer Benoy K. Behl is exhibiting Buddhist Heritage of the World, a solo show of photographs documenting Buddhist heritage sites in 17 countries around the world. See here for more information.

When: Until Thursday, February 2. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan. Entry from Gate No. 30 (approachable from the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital roundabout, through Mother Teresa Crescent).

PHOTOGRAPHY MNMLISM at India Habitat Centre

This group show of photographs showcases minimalist works by lensmen such as Ronny Sen from Kolkata and Delhi-based Tribhuvan Deo, Radhakrishna Rao and Ravi Dhingra. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 27, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

BOOKS Noir Literature Festival at Oxford Bookstore and AntiSocial

The third edition of the Noir Literature festival will feature talks and workshops by crime writers and journalists. The line-up includes Norwegian author Hans Olav Lahlum, Mumbai-based filmmaker Paromita Vohra and Delhi writer Surender Mohan Pathak. There is no entry fee. See the schedule here and the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 27 at 5 pm and Saturday, January 28 and Sunday January 29 at 10 am.

Where: Oxford Bookstore, 81, N Block, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 3350 3291. AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

FILM Zen at The Japan Foundation

Banmei Takahashi’s Japanese film Zen (2009), a portrait of thirteenth-century Japanese Buddhist teacher Dogen Zenji, will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page or here for more information.

When: Friday, January 27 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

MUSIC Ravichandra Kulur and Jean-Luc Thomas at Alliance Francaise

Flautists Ravichandra Kulur from India and Jean-Luc Thomas from France will perform a collaborative concert. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 27 at 7 pm.

Where: M. L. Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Maheep Singh + Kunal Kamra + Amogh Ranadive at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Maheep Singh from Delhi and Kunal Kamra and Amogh Ranadive from Mumbai will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, January 27, Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Laura Pyrrö at India Habitat Centre

Finnish opera singer Laura Pyrrö will perform. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, January 27 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

MUSIC DimensionRed with 16 Bit Lolitas at Summer House Café

Dutch electronic music duo 16 Bit Lolitas comprising Peter Kriek and Ariaan Olieroock will perform a show, which is part of the DimensionRed series of gigs organised by Delhi-based event company WMS Entertainment. Entry is free via registration on the guest list here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Nucleya at Raasta Hauz Khas Village

Bass music star Nucleya, who lives in Goa and whose real name is Udyan Sagar, will take over the console. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta, First Floor, 30-A Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC SundogProject + Ioish + Corridors at BandStand

Delhi-based electronic music composer SundogProject aka Rahul Das will perform a launch gig for his new album Tora. Capital-residing acts post-rock trio Ioish and electronica producer Corridors aka Rijul Victor will play supporting slots. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC The Revisit Project at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Capital-based instrumental band The Revisit Project, which interprets Bollywood classics by composers such as Madan Mohan and A. R. Rahman, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, January 27 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

MUSIC Shahid Parvez Khan at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

Mumbai-born, US-based sitar payer Shahid Parvez Khan will perform a solo recital of Hindustani classical music. The event, organised in association with Spic Macay (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth), is part of the IGNCA’s Bhinna Shadja series of concerts at which veteran musicians are invited to present rare Hindustani and Carnatic ragas and compositions. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 2 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, 1 Central Vista Mess, Janpath. Tel: 011 2338 8155.

FILM Monsieur Klein at Alliance Francaise de Gurgaon

Joseph Losey’s French film Monsieur Klein (1976) is about a rich art trader whose life turns upside down when an impostor steals his identity. The movie will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 2.30 pm and Sunday, January 29 at 11.30 am.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Gurgaon, S-24/8, DLF Phase III, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 421 8113.

ART Saba Hasan at Art and Aesthetic

Delhi-based artist Saba Hasan’s new solo show Undeciphered Fates comprises book installations and voice and video works. For more information, see here.

When: Preview on Saturday, January 28 at 4 pm. Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Art and Aesthetic, F-213/A, First Floor, Old M.B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4158 7277.

THEATRE Run For Your Wife at Akshara Theatre

An adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy Run For Your Wife, director Neha Sahai’s English play is set in West Delhi where taxi driver Harry Chaddha secretly juggles two wives in two different homes. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 5 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Stand Up: A Serious Play About Comedy at India Habitat Centre

Directed by Mumbai-based Akarsh Khurana, this Hindi and English play is about how five struggling comedians prepare for an open mic event, which could possibly be a launchpad to their careers. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 5 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Airforce Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE The Guest List at Alliance Francaise

English play Guest List, directed by Adhiraj Sharma, is a comedy set at a dinner with five guests, “a Punjabi, a Bengali, a Parsi, a Tamil-Punabi and an eccentric nut case”. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 6 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Kerano at Hauz Khas Social

Delhi-based progressive house DJ and producer Kerano aka Karanvir Singh will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 9 pm.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 078386 52814.

MUSIC Noknok at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-based, self-described “pop-hop blues” band comprising vocalist guitarist Sumant Balakrishnan, drummer Nikhil Vasudevan and bassist Amar Pandey will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

COMEDY Karthik Kumar at Canvas Laugh Club

Chennai-based comedian Karthik Kumar will perform his solo show titled Second Decoction. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, January 28 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 29

ART Wild Tokai at Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

This pop-up art exhibition by Delhi advertising agency Animal will feature works by such city-based graphic designers and visual artists as Pawas Aakrsh, Rajnandini Ghosh and Mohammad Azad. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 5 pm.

Where: Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Khasra 258, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab. Tel: 98211 26015.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Jalabala Vaidya will direct this English children’s play based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story about an unlikely friendship between a five-year-old girl and a kabuliwallah from Afghanistan. Tickets priced at Rs 150 (for children below the age of 12) and Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Mix the City – Kabul at British Council

Twelve musicians from Afghanistan will showcase the diverse musical styles of their country. There is no entry fee; register here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 6.30 pm.

Where: British Council India, 17 Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Tel: 011 4219 9000.

THEATRE Laajo at Alliance Francaise

Director Rajesh Tiwari will helm this Hindi play based on Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai’s story ‘Gharwali’, about a woman who challenges conventional notions of marriage. Tickets priced at Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise De Delhi, 72 Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Bhavya Raj Collective at Depot 48

City-residing singer-songwriter Bhavya Raj will perform along with his band. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, January 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Seher Shah at Nature Morte

Drawings, etchings, woodcuts, photographs and sculptures make up Pakistani artist Seher Shah’s solo show Of Absence and Weight. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 11. Open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Nature Morte, A-1, Neeti Bagh, August Kranti Marg, opposite Kamala Nehru College. Tel: 011 41740215.

ART Gopi Gajwani at Triveni Kala Sangam

A solo show of paintings by Delhi-based artist Gopi Gajwani. There is no entry fee.

When: Until Wednesday, February 1. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg. Tel: 011 2371 8833.

ART Ram Kumar at Vadehra Art Gallery

An exhibition of recent works by Delhi-based abstract artist Ram Kumar. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

ART Takayuki Yamamoto at The Japan Foundation

The Japan Foundation is hosting an exhibition by Japanese artist Takayuki Yamamoto whose “projects portray the peculiarities of social systems and customs by which people are raised”. The exhibition also features pieces created by school children at workshops the artist conducted in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 4. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.