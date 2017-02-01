Even though much of the policy focus across most levels of government over the last few months was focused on handling the fallout of demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget speech on Wednesday surprisingly did not add much new to the conversation. Those hit by the currency exchange move, which delivered a shock to the economy, will find solace in the new income tax slabs that soften the blow. But any question of “windfall gains” to the government, as the Economic Survey suggested, have been put off to next year.

Jaitley brought up demonetisation on 13 occasions in the speech. Here’s a quick summary of what he said:

Trusted custodian:

To begin with, Jaitley listed demonetisation of high-denomination bank notes as one of the two “tectonic policy initiatives”, along with the Goods and Services Tax, that the country witnessed over the past year. He also claimed that they had put in a number of initiatives to attack black money and so people trust the government with their money.



Special section:



The finance minister dedicated two entire paragraphs to demonetisation, reiterating how tax evasion had become “a way of life” for many in India and insisting that this compromised public interest and let tax evaders get rich while the poor were deprived.

“Demonetisation seeks to create a new ‘normal’ wherein the GDP would be bigger, cleaner and real. This exercise is part of our Government’s resolve to eliminate corruption, black money, counterfeit currency and terror funding. Like all reforms, this measure is obviously disruptive, as it seeks to change the retrograde status quo. Drop in economic activity, if any, on account of the currency squeeze during the remonetisation period is expected to have only a transient 6 impact on the economy. I am reminded here of what the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, had said: “A right cause never fails”.