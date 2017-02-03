FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

MUSIC A Homage To Abbaji - Ustad Allarakha at Shanmukhananda Auditorium

As is tradition, the annual concert organised by the Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music in memory of founder, tabla player Allarakha Khan will be divided into three sessions. Mumbai-based Hindustani classical musicians, santoor player Rahul Sharma and vocalist Parween Sultana will perform in the morning session, which will begin at 6.30 am. The second session, which starts at 11.30 am, will comprise performances by city-residing percussionist Sivamani, students of the Ustad Allarakha Institute of Music and tabla player Akram Khan, who lives in Delhi. The evening session will begin at 6.30 pm with a jazz concert by English double bassist Dave Holland, American saxophonist Chris Potter and Mumbai musicians, keyboardist Louiz Banks, guitarist Sanjay Divecha, drummer Gino Banks and vocalist Shankar Mahadevan. The event will end with a jam session helmed by tabla player Zakir Hussain that will feature some of the performers. Free passes will be available from Gate No.2 of the venue an hour before each session, on a first come, first served basis. Only two passes will be given per person.

When: Friday, February 3 at 6.30 am.

Where: Shanmukhananda Auditorium, behind Gandhi Market, Sion (East). Tel: 022 2407 8888.

ARCHITECTURE TALKS State of Housing in India at the Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

This two-day seminar on the current state of housing and infrastructure in the country, especially for the urban poor, will feature speakers such as Kirtee Shah, founder of the NGO Ahmedabad Study Action Group; architects Sameep Padora, Hafeez Contractor, Prasanna Desai and Ashok Lall; Pankaj Joshi, executive director of the Mumbai-based Urban Design Research Institute; and Gautam Bhan, faculty member of the Indian Institute for

Human Settlements in Bangalore. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Where: Galerie MMB, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

FILM TRAVEL Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind at Bandcamp

Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), written by Charlie Kaufman and starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet as a couple that erases their memories of their relationship after it fails, will be screened at an overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab gets attendees a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 3 at 4 pm to Saturday, February 4 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

MUSIC TRAVEL SulaFest at Sula Vineyards, Nashik

The tenth edition of SulaFest, the annual music festival organised by wine label Sula at its Nashik vineyard, will be the largest instalment yet with over 50 acts performing across three stages over three days. Delhi folk-fusion rock band Indian Ocean, British alternative rock band Bloc Party and Israeli psytrance duo Infected Mushroom will headline. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500, Rs 2,500, Rs 4,900 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See here for the complete line-up and more information.

When: Friday, February 3, Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 4, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Sula Vineyards, Gangapur-Savargaon Road, Nashik.

OPERA Romeo et Juliette at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

American theatre director Bartlett Sher’s production of French composer Charles Gounod’s opera Romeo et Juliette, based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 3 at 6 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

TALKS Sharing Collections: India and the World – A New Model at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The directors of three museums, Hartwig Fischer of the British Museum in London, B. R. Mani of the National Museum in Delhi and Sabyasachi Mukherjee of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai, will discuss how museums can share objects in order to reach different kinds of audiences. The discussion is a precursor to India and the World: A History in Nine Stories, an exhibition of sub-continental antiquities from the British Museum and CSMVS that will take place in Mumbai at the end of the year. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, February 3 at 6 pm.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

FILM MUSIC Ocean of Melody at the NCPA Little Theatre

City-based filmmaker Laili Dutta’s two-part documentary Ocean of Melody, about Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, will be screened. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, February 3 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up with Neville Shah + Aditya Desai + Vikramjit Singh at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai’s Neville Shah and Aditya Desai and Delhi’s Vikramjit Singh will each present a stand-up set. Mikhail Almeida, who is also from Mumbai, will perform in place of Shah on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 3 at 8.30 pm; Saturday, February 4 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, February 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

COMEDY Kanan Gill at Tuning Fork

Stand-up comic Kanan Gill, who is from Bangalore, will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 550

per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

MUSIC FRWD 010 with Sax Machine + The 3 Stylers at AntiSocial

This instalment of FRWD, the monthly gig series programmed by city-headquartered artist and event management company Mixtape, will feature sets by two trios, French jazz-hip-hop act Sax Machine and Mumbai-residing electro-hip-hop outfit The 3 Stylers. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 3 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Func + Anushka at Bonobo

Electronic music DJ-producers Func aka Randolph Correia from Mumbai and Anushka Menon from Delhi will each play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Quintino at Kitty Su

Dutch electronic dance music DJ-producer Quintino aka Quinten van den Berg will take over the console. There is an entry fee of Rs 700 or cover charge of Rs 1,400 per person for single women, an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per couple (of any gender) and an entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person for single men; book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

TALKS Creative Mornings with Bharat Gothoskar at Ministry of New

Bharat Gothoskar, the founder Khaki Tours, a group of local history buffs that conducts walks around the city’s heritage-filled areas, will speak about his vocation. The talk is an instalment of Creative Mornings, a series of breakfast-time lectures. There is no entry fee. To attend, email avni@ministryofnew.in or register here.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 9.30 am.

Where: Ministry of New, Kitab Mahal, Third Floor, 192 D. N. Road, in front of New Excelsior Cinema, Fort. Tel: 022 6635 6505.

CULTURE Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

The annual neighbourhood cultural festival will feature music concerts, plays, film screenings, workshops and events for kids as well as art installations and shopping stalls. For our picks of the events during the opening weekend, see here. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Saturday, February 4 to Sunday, February 12.

Where: Multiple venues in and around Kala Ghoda.

EVENTS FOR KIDS WORKSHOPS Shapes and Colour at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

At this workshop, children between the ages of three and six will be taught shapes and colours by observing the ceiling of the museum and its collection of objects. The registration fee is Rs 200 per child.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 10.30 am.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSIC TRAVEL Music Under The Stars with Kadak Apple at BandCamp

City-based singer-songwriters Tejas Menon, Aarifah Rebello, Bone Broke aka Dinkar Dwivedi and Flying Shoe aka Omkar Potdar will perform at tour company White Collar Hippie’s series of overnight camping trips Music Under The Stars, this instalment of which has been programmed by Menon’s record label Kadak Apple. Tickets priced at Rs 2,700 per person are being sold on Insider.in. The tab includes a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4, from 4 pm to Sunday, February 5 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

WALKS Bombay Greens with Khaki Tours

Walking tour group Khaki Tours will conduct a jaunt around the Horniman Circle area that will cover such landmarks as the office of the oldest existing Indian newspaper; the spot at which

the Bombay Stock Exchange came into being; the church that gives Churchgate its name; and the memorial of a ‘white Mughal’. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold onBookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside the Starbucks near Horniman Circle.

FILM TALKS Prakash Jha at MCubed Library

Filmmaker Prakash Jha, who has directed Hindi movies such as Gangaajal (2003) and Rajneeti (2010) will discuss his discuss his creative process at an instalment of Mumbai Local, the series of talks held by arts organisation Junoon. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 5 pm.

Where: MCubed Library (Maharashtra Mitra Mandal Library), Princess Building, near Bandra Gymkhana, D’Monte Park Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 1497.

THEATRE Muktidham at Prithvi Theatre

Written and directed by Abhishek Majumdar, Hindi play Muktidham is set in the fictional Hindu temple town of Beerpur. Nath Nand, the head of the town who is about to retire, is in a fix over who to appoint as his successor, Yuyutsu, who wants to admit lower castes into the temple or Agnivesh, who wants to wage war against the neighbouring Buddhists. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 5 pm and 9 pm and Sunday, February 5 at 4 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

MUSIC Ramprapanna Bhattacharya + Suhas Vyas at Sathaye College Auditorium

Hindustani classical musicians, sitar player Ramprapanna Bhattacharya, who is based in the UK, and vocalist Suhas Vyas, who lives in Pune, will each perform a solo recital. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sathaye College, Auditorium, Dixit Road, Vile Parle (East). Tel: 022 2614 1149.

MUSIC Gharana Gen Next at Ravindra Natya Mandir

This four-concert series of shows organised by event company Pancham Nishad to showcase the different gharanas or styles of Hindustani classical music will be held over two weekends. Vocalists Prasad Khaparde of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana and Kaushiki Chakraborty of the Patiala gharana will perform this Saturday, and singers Shashwati Mandal of the Gwalior gharana and Ritesh and Rajneesh Mishra of the Benares gharana this Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person per weekend are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

MUSIC The Secret Master Sessions 3 with Jayshree Patnekar at Ravindra Natya Mandir

The third instalment of The Secret Master Sessions, a series of concerts organised by music event company First Edition Arts that puts the spotlight on artists who have a devoted but niche following, will be a solo recital by Kolhapur-based Hindustani classical music Jayshree Patnekar. The event will mark her first concert in Mumbai in over ten years. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per head are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Mini Theatre, Third Floor, Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

DANCE MUSIC STORYTELLING Kasak Masak at Harkat Studios

Three art forms will be showcased by Mumbai-based performers. Hindustani classical singer Sriparna Chatterjee will sing thumris, professional storyteller Akriti Singh will narrate stories by writers such as Woody Allen and Amrita Pritam, and kathak dancer and TV actor Ishita Sharma will perform a piece of kathak. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

THEATRE Khwaab-sa at Sophia Bhabha Hall

Directed by Atul Kumar, Khwaab-sa is a version of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Hindi and gibberish. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Hall, Sophia College, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy. Tel: 022 2353 8550.

THEATRE Untitled at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

This performance by city-based theatre group Bread and Butter Entertainment is an “allegorical commentary on the current social order, where artists of every kind find themselves questioning their existence and their relevance to society”. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 at 7.30 pm.

Where: G5A, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Famous Studio Lane, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

MUSIC Dharavi Rocks Creative Exchange at The Mumbai Assembly and Koli Maidan

Two shows will be held this weekend as part of the Dharavi Rocks Creative Exchange, a collaborative project between Mumbai non-profit Acorn Foundation, London venue The Roundhouse and city-based music events company Gatecrash organised with the support of the Arts Council of England. Mumbai rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh will perform at The Mumbai Assembly on Saturday and city-based hip-hop crews Swadesi and Dopeadelicz at Koli Maidan in Dharavi on Sunday.

Beatboxers Sphere FX aka Nagesh Reddy from Mumbai and Bellatrix aka Belle Ehresmann from the UK; b-boys Nasty Ninja aka Sumeet D. Suvarna from hip-hop collective Mumbai’s Finest and Ed Stephen from The Roundhouse’s Street Circus collective of street dancers; and drummers Harsh Karangale from Mumbai, and Sam Blue Agard from London-based youth organisation Kinetika Bloco will showcase their skills at both venues on both days. Tickets for The Mumbai Assembly show are priced at Rs 200 per person and are being sold on Insider.in. There is no entry fee for the gig in Dharavi. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 8 pm at The Mumbai Assembly and Sunday, February 5 at 6 pm at Koli Maidan.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, KCA Hall, near Birdsong The Organic Cafe, 16 Veronica Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99309 90969. Koli Maidan, Dharavi.

MUSIC Dada Disco at Summer House Cafe

Berlin-based French electronic music duo Dada Disco aka Denis and Guillaume will perform the Mumbai leg of their ongoing tour of India. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Detach with Breger + Audio Glitch + Qwiver at AntiSocial

German producer Grobi Breger will headline this instalment of Detach, the series of techno gigs programmed by Mumbai music events company Regenerate. Pune-based duo Audio Glitch aka Chaitanya Gaikwad and Pratik Umrigar and city-residing DJ Qwiver aka Lynston Dsouza will play supporting slots. Call the venue for details about the entry fee, if any; register on the guest list on Clubbers.co.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Sartek at Todi Mill Social

Delhi-based electro-house music DJ and producer Sartek aka Sarthak Sardana will play a gig that’s part of Baleno Wicked Weekends, a series of 40 gigs being held at 40 venues across the country. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When:Saturday, February 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Todi Mill Social, near Viva Centre and Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6511 0361.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

WALKS Chowpatty Chat by Khaki Tours

Walking tour group Khaki Tours’ two-hour jaunt in and around Girgaum Chowpatty will cover such sites as the studio that has made over 1,000 statues of B. R. Ambedkar, the site of the first mass funeral procession in Mumbai and a swimming pool that was formerly only for Hindus. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at Café Ideal across Girgaum Chowpatty beach.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

The weekly Sunday bazaar, which was previously held at Bhalla House in Bandra, will now take place in D’Monte Park in the suburb until Sunday, March 19. Here you can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, February 5, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 5, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 5, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

FOOD & DRINK The 360 Super Food Festival at Radio Club

Breach Candy cafe Ministry of Salads, coffee retailer The Indian Bean, fermented milk maker Mo’s Kefir, Vile Parle restaurant Garde Manger Cafe and honey brand Beelicious will be among the food establishments running stalls at the first edition of consulting and events company 360 The Wellness Concept’s food festival. Irfan Pabaney, the executive chef of The Sassy Spoon chain of restaurants; food consultant, blogger and former Masterchef India finalist Karishma Sakhrani; Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, who runs cooking studio A Perfect Bite; and home chef and food blogger Amrita Rana will conduct workshops related to Indian superfoods, Ayurvedic recipes and organic farming during the event. There is no entry fee. Fore more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 5, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Where: Radio Club, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 98980 55236.

SHOPPING & STYLE Holi - Contemporary Bhujodi Weaves at Artisans’

Kutch weavers Chaman Siju and Hansraj Siju will exhibit their collection of Bhujodi weaves, that is clothes made using the weaving technique native to Bhuj in Gujarat.

When: Sunday, February 5 to Sunday, February 12, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Anti Pop-up at Khar Social

Among the wares on offer at this pop-up exhibition and sale, put together by e-commerce site PropShop24, will be sunglasses by Lola’s Closet; bags and travel essentials by 2AM; costume jewellery by AnaRae; men’s fashion and bar accessories by Blackbox Co., vinyl records from The Revolver Club; and organic and raw food products by Yogisattva. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 5, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

FILM All About My Mother at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s film All About My Mother (1999) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 1.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

DESIGN TALKS New Homes for Old Stories at Artisans’

This panel discussion on the handcrafted object as a “container of stories” will feature Kevin Murray, the editor of Australian crafts magazine Garland; Medhavi Gandhi, founder of Happy Hands, a Delhi-based NGO that supports Indian artisans; professional storyteller Nina Sabnani and a representative from Gaatha, an online marketplace for handloom. There is no entry fee to the event, which is part of the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. To attend, email coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 3 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

THEATRE Dreamz-Sehar at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Professor Mishra visits Kasauli, where he has a strange, dream-like experience in this Hindi play written and directed by Pankaj Kapur and performed by Kapur and Supriya Pathak. Tickets priced at Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Arun Kashalkar at Rotary Service Centre

Hindustani classical vocalist Arun Kashalkar will perform a solo recital organised by the Suburban Music Circle. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 5 pm.

Where: Sheila Raheja Hall, Rotary Service Centre, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

MUSIC Collido + Juke and MuddaFunk + Floyd Kshirsagar at Raasta Bombay



Khar bar Raasta will host two gigs this Sunday. Electronic music DJs, Delhi duo Collido aka Sahil Singh and Ardaman Dua and Pune-based Juke aka Ankit Chudasama will play sundowner sets on the rooftop from 5pm. Mumbai R&B and funk band MuddaFunk, featuring singer Bianca Love, and city-based singer-songwriter Floyd Kshirsagar will perform indoors from 9.30 pm, There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 5 pm and 9.30 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Fifth Floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

THEATRE Blank at Fun Republic Social

Theatre actor Satchit Puranik will perform Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s play, which is peppered with blanks that must be filled in by the audience. The entry fee of Rs 400 per person entitles attendees to a beer. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 6 pm.

Where: Fun Republic Social, Fun Republic Mall, Third Floor, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6022 6044.

COMEDY HaHaKaar with Gaurav Kapoor at The Barking Deer

Delhi comedian Gaurav Kapoor will perform a solo set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (which entitle attendees to a pint of craft beer or a mocktail) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Todi Mill, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

COMEDY MUSIC Stand-Up The Musical by Aadar Malik at The Cuckoo Club

Stand-up comedian, singer and classically-trained pianist Aadar Malik will stage a solo show of “comedy songs”. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 6.45 pm and 8.45 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

COMEDY 2 Halves at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Mumbai-based comedians Kunal Kamra and Siddharth Dudeja will get 30 minutes each to compete for laughs at this show organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5, at 7 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, Gazebo House, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

THEATRE Don Small at Pitaara The Art Box

Two short Marathi plays written and directed by Sushant Ghadge and Vikrant Thakkar will be staged. In Parcel, a railway station master is keen to open a package, which he was told not to open. Hodi is the tale of an eminent writer’s factotum, who migrated to the city from a village in Maharashtra. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Pitaara The Art Box, Yashwant Nagar, Road No.2, Goregaon (West). Tel: 98203 93001.

THEATRE The Relationship Agreement at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

A couple makes an unusual pact before getting married in this English drama directed by Meherzad Patel. Tickets priced at Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1657.

COMEDY Aditi Mittal at Tuning Fork

City-residing stand-up comic Aditi Mittal will test new material. Tickets priced at Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Tuning Fork, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58490.

COMEDY Comedy at its Best with Sahil Shah and Angad Singh Ranyal at Hard Rock Cafe Worli

Sahil Shah and Angad Singh Ranyal, the co-founders of Mumbai-based stand-up comedy troupe East India Comedy, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 of which is a cover charge) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Bombay Dyeing Mill, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 022 2438 2888.

ONGOING PHOTOGRAPHY Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Shakespeare’s First Folio at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The First Folio, a volume of the collected plays of Shakespeare that was published in 1623, will be on display. The folio is on loan from the British Library and belonged to the collection of King George III. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Curator’s Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

PHOTOGRAPHY Kanu’s Gandhi at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Curated by Delhi photographers Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith, this show is an exhibition of photographs of Gandhi taken by his grand-nephew Kanu Gandhi. For more details, see here.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Second Floor, East Wing, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART Approaching Land at Akara Art

Curated by Girish Shahane, this exhibition will include paintings by Indian modern artists such as Akbar Padamsee, Badri Narayan, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza and Laxman Shrestha and contemporary artists such as Bharti Kher, Gigi Scaria, Gargi Raina and Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, February 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 7pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2 Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Goutam Ghosh at Project 88

A show of mixed media works titled bootstrapping by Santiniketan-based artist Goutam Ghosh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

ART Kausik Mukhopadhyay at Chatterjee and Lal

City-based artist Kausik Mukhopadhyay’s show Squeeze Lime in Your Eye is a set of mechanical sculptures made from items he was gifted.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Princess Pea at Sakshi Gallery

The anonymous Delhi-based artist who is known by her giant mask-wearing alter ego Princess Pea will present a show of works titled Sunrise Ceremonies. The works are images of Princess Pea in various everyday situations.

When: Until Thursday, February 23. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

ART Sonia Khurana at Chemould at Prescott Road

Delhi-based artist Sonia Khurana’s solo show Fold/Unfold is a set of prints and video works which “include the voice, twinning, fictions of sameness and the relation of dereliction to life, foregrounding the hidden but sensed weight of the trauma of psychological dereliction”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould at Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

ART Tanmoy Samanta at Tarq

A show of mixed media works titled Portraits in Time by Delhi-based artist Tanmoy Samanta. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday

and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

ART Virgile Fraisse at Clark House Initiative

At the centre of this solo show by French artist Virgile Fraisse is the film Sea Me We that draws connections between Mumbai and Marseille. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.