FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

This collateral event of the India Art Fair (see below) comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as Yatra: The Rooted Nomad by M. F. Husain; The Black Sun by S. H. Raza; and Man Grinding his Teeth by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, February 3 to Monday, July 31, from 10.30 am to 7 pm. Open Tuesday to Sunday; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

SHOPPING & STYLE Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2016 at Surajkund Mela Ground

This year’s edition of the annual fair, which features stalls selling handicrafts and handlooms from across the country, has a special focus on Jharkhand. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person from Monday to Friday and at Rs 150 per person on Saturday and Sunday are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Wednesday, February 15, from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Surajkund Road, Faridabad.

ART Kolkata Quartet at Lalit Kala Akademi

Four Kolkata-based artists, Debasis Das, Partha Chowdhury, Samit Roy and Satyajit Roy, who call themselves the Kolkata Quartet will showcase their watercolour and oil paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Gallery No. 5, Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhavan, 35 Ferozeshah Road. Tel: 011 2300 9200.

ART Open Hand at Jor Bagh

This collateral event of the ongoing India Art Fair (see below) put together by arts organisation the Gujral Foundation features a few of their most important international projects. The show includes artworks by Shilpa Gupta from Mumbai and Pallavi Paul and Vishal K. Dar, who are both based in Delhi. See the Facebook event page or call 98995 98586 for more details.

When: Until Sunday, March 5. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: 24, Jor Bagh.

ART Takayuki Yamamoto at The Japan Foundation

Japanese artist Takayuki Yamamoto’s “projects portray the peculiarities of social systems and customs by which people are raised”. The exhibition also features pieces created by school children at workshops the artist conducted in Delhi. There is no entry fee. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday, February 4, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

EXHIBITION Dadi D. Pudumjee - A Puppeteer’s Journey at India International Centre

This exhibition brings together the diverse range of puppets in the collection of veteran puppeteer Dadi D. Pudumjee of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. The show is a collateral event of the fifteenth edition of the Ishara International Puppet Festival (see below). There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 to Friday, February 10, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Art Gallery, Annexe Building, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

ART India Art Fair at NSIC Grounds

The ninth edition of the India Art Fair will feature a host of modern and contemporary artworks presented by 70 galleries from Europe, the US and South Asia. Among the exhibits on display are by sculptural installations by Pakistani-American artist Anila Quayyum Agha and Mumbai-based Sudarshan Shetty and Kanu Gandhi’s photographs of his grand uncle Mahatma Gandhi. Tickets for the three-day event, which start at Rs 499 per person and Rs 848 for two people per day, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. Students can avail of the passes at a discounted rate. See here or the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, from 2 pm to 8 pm and Sunday, February 5, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: NSIC Grounds, Outer Ring Road, opposite Kalkaji Temple, Okhla Industrial Area Phase III, Okhla Industrial Estate.

ART Thukral & Tagra at Bikaner House

Delhi-based artist duo Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra will present their new performance piece Play Pray. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 from 3 pm to 5.30 pm; Saturday, February 4, from 10 am to 2 pm and Sunday, February 5, from 5 pm to 7.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

FILM Bachelor Girls at India International Centre

Mumbai-based filmmaker Shikha Makan’s documentary Bachelor Girls (2016), about the trials single women face while finding and staying in rented accommodation in the country’s commercial capital, will be shown. The screening will be followed by a discussion between the director, Newslaundry.com managing editor Deepanjana Pal and British writer Bee Rowlatt. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 at 6.30 pm.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM 5 Centimetres Per Second at The Japan Foundation

Makoto Shinkai’s Japanese coming-of-age animated film 5 Centimetres Per Second (2007) will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

MUSIC Ensemble Variances at Alliance Francaise

Chamber music group Ensemble Variances, helmed by French composer and pianist Thierry Pécou, will perform a concert of Western classical music. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 at 7 pm.

Where: M. L. Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Ishara International Puppet Festival at India Habitat Centre and Artemis Auditorium

The fifteenth edition of the festival will feature puppeteers from eight countries performing a variety of styles from string and rod puppetry to mixed media shows. For the complete schedule, see here. Tickets are priced at Rs 400 per person per show are being sold on Kyazoonga.com for those at India Habitat Centre and on Bookmyshow.com for those for the shows at Artemis Auditorium.

When: Friday, February 3 to Friday, February 10 at 7 pm at Artemis Hospital and 7.30 pm at India Habitat Centre.

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002. Artemis Auditorium, Artemis Hospital, Sector 51, Wazirabad Village, Gurgaon.

MUSIC Smiti + Adhir at La Bodega

Guitarist Adhir Ghosh and vocalist Smiti Malik, who are members of the Delhi-based jazz band Kitchensink, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 4 at 8.30 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC Bhavya Raj Collective at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-residing singer-songwriter Bhavya Raj and his band will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Dada Disco at Summer House Café

Berlin-based French electronic music duo Dada Disco aka Denis and Guillaume will perform the Delhi leg of their ongoing tour of India. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Jitter + Decima at BandStand

Delhi-based techno DJ-producers Jitter aka Jayant Luthra and Decima aka Sahil Bhatt will each

play a set at this gig programmed by event organisers Warp Core Breach. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC Infected Mushroom at Privee’

Israeli psy-trance duo Infected Mushroom will take over the console. Tickets priced at Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

MUSIC White Shadows at Kitty Su

City-residing electronic music duo White Shadows comprising Rahul Barolia and Jai Kishen will man the decks. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women and an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender); book a spot here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 3 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

WORKSHOPS Collage Making and Book Making at the India Art Fair 2017

Delhi-based visual artist Gaurvi Sharma will helm a collage making workshop using recycled materials and artist Kavita Singh Kale, who is also from the city, will conduct a session on how to make your own ‘art’ books. Both events are part of the ongoing India Art Fair (see above). The registration fee for the collage making workshop, which will take place on Saturday at 3 pm and Sunday at noon, are priced at Rs 1,400 per person. Tickets for the book making session, which will take place on Sunday at 2.30 pm, are priced at Rs 1,000 per person. To register, call 99103 54954 or 88006 02593 or email garimajain9@gmail.com or takeonartmag@gmail.com. See the Facebook event page here and here for more information.

When: Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5.

Where: Take On Art booth, Media Section Hall, NSIC Grounds, Outer Ring Road, opposite Kalkaji Temple, Okhla Industrial Area Phase III, Okhla Industrial Estate (entry from gate 4).

COMEDY Sumit Anand at The Attic

City-residing stand-up comedian Sumit Anand will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 6 pm.

Where: The Attic, 36, Regal Building, Parliament Street, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2374 6050.

MUSIC Nuno Marinho at India International Centre

Portuguese jazz guitarist Nuno Marinho will perform. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 6.30 pm.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Jalabala Vaidya will direct this English children’s play based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story about an unlikely friendship between a five-year-old girl and a kabuliwallah from Afghanistan. Tickets priced at Rs 150 (for children below the age of 12) and Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 6.30 pm and Sunday, February 5 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

FILM Uncommon Sense: The Life and Architecture of Laurie Baker at India Habitat Centre

Bangalore-based photographer Vineet Radhakrishnan’s documentary on the life and work of his grandfather, British architect Laurie Baker will be screened. There is no entry fee.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise

Directed, written and performed by Saleem Shah, Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, February 4 at 7 pm. Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC N*hilate at BandStand

Delhi-based electronic music DJ-producer N*hilate aka Nisheeth Rao will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC The Jazz Wailers at Depot 48

City-based jazz and blues duo The Jazz Wailers, comprising singer-songwriter Sumit Sadawarti and multi-instrumentalist Vidur Singh, will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Zephyrtone at Nehru Place Social

Pune-residing house music duo Zephyrtone, made up of singer Zephyr Ruth and producer Sayan Dhar, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 9 pm.

Where: Nehru Place Social, R-1, Upper Ground Floor, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place Metro Station. Tel: 78385 00838.

COMEDY Neeti Palta at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedian Neeti Palta, who is from Delhi, will perform a solo show titled Almost Sanskari. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 4 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

PETS FOOD & DRINK MUSIC SHOPPING & STYLE Red Paws Day Out at Zorba

This day-long event, organised by pet store and spa Red Paws, will feature food and shopping stalls for both dogs and humans as well as performances by city-based electronic music acts such as Midival Punditz, BLOT, Dualist Inquiry, Jitter and Komorebi. Entry tickets priced at Rs230 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 5, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: Zorba, 166 M. G. Road, Sultanpur.

FOOD & DRINK The Flavours of the Middle-East at Rail Vihar

Home chef Arunima Khanna will serve up a spread of Middle Eastern dishes such as mutton kofta kebab, mini falafel burgers and chicken doner kebab roll at this lunch organised by Commeat, a group of food enthusiasts. Tickets priced Rs 1,400 per person are being sold on Insider.in; spots can also be booked by emailing commeatwithus@gmail.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 1 pm.

Where: Rail Vihar, Sector 56, Gurgaon. The complete address will be shared with those who register.

THEATRE Ticket to Heaven at Alliance Francaise

Directed by Saleem Shah, this English satire hinges on an encounter between three people: a conman, a sexually frustrated woman and her pious husband. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 4 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

FILM Ice at India Habitat Centre

Serbian director Jelena Bajic Jocic’s film Ice (2012), about a family in former Yugoslavia that’s uprooted from its home in the 1970s, will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s at Alliance Francaise

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s is a Hindustani monologue performed by actor Saleem Shah, who essays a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He recalls his memories of Partition, which are factually incorrect but humorous and reflective of common stereotypes. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise de Delhi, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Hold the Fort + Jaz & Bhasky at Depot 48

Two city-based acoustic pop duos, Hold the Fort and Jaz & Bhasky aka Jazmine Beton and Bhaskar Gurung, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information. When: Sunday, February 5 at 8.30 pm. Where: Depot 48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Saba Hasan at Art and Aesthetic

Delhi-based artist Saba Hasan’s new solo show Undeciphered Fates comprises book installations and voice and video works. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Art and Aesthetic, F-213/A, First Floor, Old M.B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4158 7277.

ART Ram Kumar at Vadehra Art Gallery

An exhibition of recent works by Delhi-based abstract artist Ram Kumar. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.