And now, a bill that proposes to cut legal immigration to the United States by half. The Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment Act, introduced by two US senators, proposes to reduce the number of green cards issued every year from a million to about half a million. These documents allow permanent residence in the US. The move could affect thousands of Indians waiting for years to get green cards in employment-based categories. Together with recent proposals to tighten the non-immigration H1-B visa programme by doubling the minimum pay requirement for applicants, the new bills floated in the Trump administration appear to send out a strong message. Indians, along with other immigrant groups in the US, are no longer welcome. The myth of the model minority seems to have been busted.

The most obvious impact is economic. Indians account for the majority of H1-B visa holders in the US. Apart from American tech giants that depend on this constant flow of cheap, highly skilled labour, Indian firms such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, which outsource thousands of coders and engineers every year, will be hit badly. But Indian firms have been budgeting for visa cuts for years and are prepared to make changes to the business models. As for US companies struggling to fill mid-level posts with qualified Americans, the new raft of legislation could force them to look at offshore operations. That would only inflict pain on the US economy, observers feel.

But there is also likely to be a political impact. For Indians, the current wait for a green card ranges between 10 and 35 years. Now it could get longer. Many Indians living and working in the US face an uncertain future. It could shrink the rather large pool of support that President Donald Trump had found in the non-resident Indian community in the run-up to the polls.

During the US election campaign, some NRIs seemed to believe themselves exempt from Trump’s vicious, xenophobic rhetoric against immigrants. Well-heeled, highly qualified professionals who powered US businesses could not have anything in common with the “bad hombres” and Islamist radicals whom Trump railed against, it was felt. This NRI base was largely Hindu, which Trump seemed to equate with Indian. He cultivated this community with rousing statements such as “I love Hindu” and promises to favour the “Indian and Hindu community” once he was elected. But the realities of the new administration seem to be quite the opposite. What would Hindus for Trump and the Hindu Sena here, which held havans for his victory, make of the proposed immigration bills?

