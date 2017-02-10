FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

CULTURE Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

The annual nine-day neighbourhood cultural festival features music concerts, plays, film screenings, workshops and events for kids as well as art installations and shopping stalls. For our picks of events on the last three days, see here. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Until Sunday, February 12.

Where: Multiple venues in and around Kala Ghoda.

ART Garima Gupta at Clark House Initiative

City-residing artist Garima Gupta will exhibit a set of drawings, titled Minutes of the Meeting, which have been inspired by her visit to the rainforest in Papua New Guinea. The artist will conduct a walkthrough of her show on Sunday, February 12 at 5.30 pm. For more information, see the gallery’s Facebook page.

When: Friday, February 10 to Wednesday, March 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

ART Manisha Parekh at Jhaveri Contemporary

An exhibition of abstract works in various media titled Line of Light by Delhi-based artist Manisha Parekh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 4. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

SHOPPING & STYLE Holi – Contemporary Bhujodi Weaves at Artisans’

Kutch weavers Chaman Siju and Hansraj Siju will exhibit their collection of Bhujodi weaves, that is clothes made using the weaving technique native to Bhuj in Gujarat.

When: Until Sunday, February 12, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, VB Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

MUSIC TRAVEL Vh1 Supersonic in Pune

Electro-house DJ-producers Eric Prydz and Zedd aka Anton Zaslavski, who are based in the US and Germany respectively, and American rapper Macklemore aka Benjamin Hammond Haggerty will headline this year’s edition of annual electronic music festival Vh1 Supersonic, which will be held in Pune instead of Goa and will include a hip-hop contingent. Three-day tickets priced at Rs 3,038 (students), Rs 4,219 (regular) and Rs 6,469 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See here for the schedule and the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12, from noon to 10 pm.

Where: Laxmi Lawns, near Magarpatta City, Pune.

FILM TRAVEL Pirate Radio at BandCamp

Richard Curtis’s British comedy film Pirate Radio (2009), which is also known as The Boat That Rocked, will be screened at an overnight camping trip organised by tour company White Collar Hippie. Tickets priced at Rs 2,200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. The tab gets attendees a tent for two, a foam mattress, one sleeping bag per person, food and hot beverages. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 4 pm to Saturday, February 11 at noon.

Where: BandCamp, U-Tan Sea Resort, Chowk Dongri via Uttan, near Pali Beach Resort, Bhayander (West). Tel: 98215 98822.

TALKS Navigating the Content Trap with Bharat Anand at Godrej India Culture Lab

Bharat Anand, professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School, will deliver a talk on digital strategy. There is no entry fee. To RSVP and for more information, see here.

When: Friday, February 10 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, off Eastern Express Highway, Vikhroli (East).

ART Art Record at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

To help raise funds for the support of underprivileged children, NGO Concern India Foundation will hold an auction of artworks by over 50 school students from classes nine to 12, who have created pieces inspired by the museum’s collection. The kids were taken on a guided tour of the museum and mentored over two months by people such as artist Reena Kallat, gallery owner Shireen Gandhy, and curator Sumesh Sharma.

When: Friday, February 10 at 5.30 pm (auction and exhibition) and Saturday, from 10 am to 6 pm (exhibition).

Where: Premchand Roychand Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

THEATRE Ideas Unlimited Plays at Prithvi Theatre

Ideas Unlimited, the Mumbai-based theatre group helmed by director Manoj Shah, will stage nine plays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The line-up includes Karl Marx in Kalbadevi, a Gujarati play in which Marx winds up on the streets of Kalbadevi (on Friday at 6 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here); Popcorn with Parsai, a profile in Hindi of Hindi satirist Harishankar Parsai (on Friday at 9.30 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here); and Mohan no Masalo, a Gujarati drama on the life of Gandhi (on Sunday at 12.30 pm; tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold here).

When: Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

MUSIC SPOKEN WORD Live! at the Library at Ministry of New

A trio of artists from Mumbai, harp player and singer-songwriter Nush Lewis, vocalist-composer Ranjit Arapurakal, and spoken word performer Jason Arland, will each present sets at an instalment of Live! At The Library, the monthly series of events organised by culture website Helter Skelter at co-working space Ministry of New. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in; each attendee can bring a plus one. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Library, Ministry of New, Third Floor, Kitab Mahal, D. N. Road, near New Excelsior cinema, Fort. Tel: 022 6635 6505.

COMEDY 420 Project at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Mumbai-residing comics Raunaq Rajani, Dhruv Deshpande, Sorabh Pant, Jeeya Sethi and Pavitra Shetty will each a perform 20-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 10 at 8 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi’s Sumit Anand and Mumbai’s Sonali Thakker and Kunal Kamra will take the stage at this instalment of the weekly series of stand-up gigs. Tickets priced at Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 10 and Sunday, February 12 at 8.30 pm and Saturday, February 11 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

MUSIC Fuzzy Logic + Audio Pervert at Bonobo

Electronic music producers Fuzzy Logic aka Arfaaz Kagalwala, who lives between France and Mumbai, and Audio Pervert aka Samrat Bhardwaj, who is based in Delhi, will each play a set at this gig put together by city-based events company Gently Altered. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, Phase 2, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

MUSIC Naaman at Summer House Cafe

French reggae singer Naaman aka Martin Mussard will perform the Mumbai leg of his ongoing tour of India, hosted by Delhi-based reggae sound system Reggae Rajahs. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Cafe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Tel: 82918 90605.

MUSIC Swingrowers at AntiSocial

Italian electro-swing act Swingrowers will play the Mumbai leg of their ongoing India tour, which will feature a supporting slot by city-based DJ KeyLow aka Karan Gonsalves. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person until 11pm after which it is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Twisted Bass + Shameless Mani at Kitty Su

Mumbai-based electronic dance music DJs Twisted Bass aka Mohsin Kacchi and Shameless Mani will each play a set. There is a cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women and an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender); book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

MUSIC Likwid at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Electronic music DJ Likwid aka Arnab Banerjee, who lives in Mumbai, will man the decks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

EVENTS FOR KIDS Scifest at Mount Litera School International

At this Harry Potter-themed science fair, children between the ages of three and 12 will get to play games and participate in activities involving bubbles, electricity and liquid nitrogen. Tickets priced at Rs 399 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 11, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Mount Litera School International, behind Asian Heart Hospital, near UTI Building, Bandra Kurla Complex. Tel: 022 3017 1400.

ART The Bombay Art Society 1888-2016: History and Voyage at the National Gallery of Modern Art

An exhibition of artworks by award-winning artists from the last 124 exhibitions of The Bombay Art Society. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indians and Rs 500 per person for foreign nationals. There is no entry fee for school children. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, February 11 to Sunday, March 26. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Madam Cama Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

MUSIC Control Alt Delete 10.0 at Roaring Farm

Thirty-five acts, spanning the genres of rock, metal, electronic music, singer-songwriters and hip-hop, will perform across two days at the tenth edition of the crowd-funded gig series Control Alt Delete. Attendees can pay what they like to enter; contribute here. For details, see here and for more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, from 1.30 pm to 10 pm.

Where: Roaring Farm, Pathare Wadi, opposite Bageecha Swagath, Malwani Village, Malad (West). Tel: 98200 51509.

MUSIC WORKSHOPS ‘Understanding Fundamentals of Hindustani Music’ at the NCPA Little Theatre

Suvarnalata Rao, the head of programming – Indian music at the National Centre for the Performing Arts and a trained sitar player, and tabla player Praveen Karkare will conduct this two-day workshop that will take participants through the fundamental concepts of Hindustani classical music with the help of singing demonstrations by vocalist Soumya Ullal. The registration fee is Rs 250 per person. For more information, see here or call 022 6622 3813 or email ncpaworkshops@gmail.com.

When: Saturday, February 11, from 3 pm to 6 pm and Sunday, February 12, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Goa Gil at Kitty Su

Goa-residing American psychedelic trance pioneer Goa Gil aka Gilbert Levey will take over the console. The entry fee is Rs 1,500 per person; book a spot here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 4 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

WALKS Ballard Bolt with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk of the Ballard Estate area covering such sites as a World War II memorial, the dome of Britannia and an old photo studio. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside New Customs House in Ballard Estate.

MUSIC Mahindra Blues Festival at Mehboob Studios

US guitarist and vocalist Quinn Sullivan will return this year to headline (on Stage 3 at 9.45 pm) the seventh edition of the annual Mahindra Blues Festival on Saturday, February 11. The bill on the day features Mumbai-based guitarist Blackstratblues aka Warren Mendonsa (on Stage 1 at 6 pm) and American singer Janiva Magness (on Stage 1 at 7.30 pm). Supersonic Blues Machine and guest stars, guitarist Eric Gales and ZZ Top vocalist and guitarist Billy Gibbons, each of whom is from the US, will headline (on Stage 3 at 9.45 pm) the festival on Sunday, February 12. Also on the bill for the day are Irish singer-songwriter Grainne Duffy (on Stage 1 at 6 pm) and American vocalist Shemekia Copeland (on Stage 1 at 7.30 pm). Delhi-based group Blu, the winners of the Mahindra Blues Band Hunt competition, will play both days (in the garden area at 9.30 pm on Saturday and 9 pm on Sunday). Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per head per day and at Rs 4,000 per person for both days are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 at 6 pm.

Where: Mehboob Studios, 100 Hill Road, Bandra (West).

COMEDY Love and Other Stuff at The Barking Deer

City-based comics Punit Pania, Kautuk Srivastava and Sucharita Tyagi will each present a set at this anti-Valentine’s Day stand-up show. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person, which entitle attendees to a craft beer or mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill compound, Todi Mill, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

DANCE MUSIC Sunayana Hazarilal + Shubha Mudgal at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Mumbai-based kathak dancer Sunayana Hazarilal and her troupe and Delhi-residing Hindustani classical music singer Shubha Mudgal will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400, Rs 600 and Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MUSIC Gharana Gen Next at Ravindra Natya Mandir

Four Hindustani classical musicians will present solo recitals in the second instalment of this four-concert series of shows organised by event company Pancham Nishad to showcase different gharanas or styles, held over two weekends. Vocalists Manjiri Asnare-Kelkar of the Jaipur Atrauli gharana and Jayateerth Mevundi of the Kirana gharana will perform this Saturday, and singers Bharati Pratap of the Agra gharana and Sanjeev Abhyankar of the Mewati gharana on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person per weekend are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Ravindra Natya Mandir, behind Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

THEATRE Bombay Jazz at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Written by Ramu Ramanathan and directed by Etienne Coutinho, English play Bombay Jazz tells the story of Goan musicians who contributed jazz sounds to the Hindi film music of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE Khidki at the NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

Written and directed by Vipul Vilas Mahagaonkar, Khidki is a Marathi version of Italian playwright Dario Fo’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7 pm.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

THEATRE Dhaaba at Harkat Studios

Choiti Ghosh directs and performs this non-verbal piece of object theatre set in a dhaba, which only has brinjal in stock. When other veggies arrive, a hierarchy begins to take shape. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow 75, Aram Nagar Part II, J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

COMEDY Laughter By The Lake at The Square

Mumbai’s Sapan Verma, Abbas Momin and Kashyap Swaroop and Delhi’s Nishant Tanwar and Adhiraj Singh will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, MHADA Colony, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

COMEDY 911 Comedy at The Jeff Goldberg Studio

Presented by events company Ratatouille, this stand-up show will feature nine comedians, Siddharth Dudeja, Jeeya Sethi, Raunaq Rajani, Siddharth Gopinath, Kabir Chandra, Devanshi Shah, Prashasti Singh and Saurav Mehta, who will each present a 11-minute set. The show will be hosted by comic Dhruv Deshpande. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm.

Where: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, above Mamagoto, Hill Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 75069 06927.

FOOD & DRINK Chance Encounters by The Lovefools in Bandra

Sarita Pereira, chef and founder of gourmet supper club The Lovefools, will serve a surprise eight-course meal. Tickets priced at Rs 3,000 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm.

Where: The Lovefools, Pereira House, 124-A Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Road, opposite Pali Village Cafe, Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 98200 40618.

MUSIC Bombay Jazz Club at The Bandra Base

Drummers Aron Nyiro and Ko Omura, bassist D Wood and keyboardist Karim Ellaboudi will jam with guest performers at this jazz gig. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 9.30 pm.

Where: The Bandra Base, Ground Floor, Baitush Sharaf building, behind Mickey Mehta 360 Degree Gym, near Sigdi restaurant, 29th Road, off Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3091 6003.

MUSIC DJ Clement at Khar Social

Mumbai electronic dance music DJ Clement D’Souza will play a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

MUSIC Eric Prydz at Playboy Club

US-based Swedish house music DJ-producer Eric Prydz, who is in India to play Vh1 Supersonic, will perform a gig that’s part of the series of club shows organised to promote the electronic music festival. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person and Rs 4,000 per couple are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information and the full line-up, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Birla Centurion, Gate No.2, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 84548 81609.

MUSIC Grime Riot Disco with Dada Disco at AntiSocial

This month’s instalment of the monthly dance music night will feature a set by Berlin-based French electronic music duo Dada Disco aka Denis and Guillaume. Call the venue for details of the entry fee for the event, for which the dress code is ‘stupid formal’. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

WALKS Bhuleshwar Bhulbhulaiya with Khaki Tours

This jaunt through Bhuleshwar conducted by walking tour group Khaki Tours will cover such landmarks as the sun temple, Bhuleshwar temple, a sea goddess shrine and papad galli. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shree Godi Parshwanath Jain Temple.

DANCE WORKSHOPS Ima Iduozee + Tero Saarinen at The Mumbai Asembly

Two Finnish choreographers will conduct workshops on their movement practices. Ima Iduozee’s class, priced at Rs 800 per person, will take place from 10 am to noon. Tero Saarinen’s class, priced at Rs 1,000 per person, will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event pages here and here. To register, email themumbaiassembly@gmail.com or call 98203 73073.

When: Sunday, February 12, from 10 am to noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: The Mumbai Assembly, 16 Veronica Road, near Bird Song Cafe, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK Reviving Family Farms at Beard Design

Goa-based organic farmer Yogita Mehra will conduct a workshop. The workshop will cover areas such as farm design and management, soil strategies, business planning and marketing. The registration fee of Rs 4,000 per person, which entitles attendees to lunch and tea, can be paid on Instamojo.com. Email yogitamehra@gmail.com or call 99606 43245 for more information.

When: Sunday, February 12 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Where: Beard Design, First Floor, Electric Mansion, above the Mercedes showroom, Appasaheb Road, Prabhadevi. Tel: 99606 43245.

FOOD & DRINK The Farmers’ Market at D’Monte Park

At this weekly Sunday bazaar, visitors can stock up on organic vegetables, fruit and lifestyle products and get a bite from stalls selling organic meals. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, February 12, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

FOOD & DRINK The Thane Organic Farmers Market at Billabong High International School

Women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), which organise the weekly Juhu Organic Farmers Market, have launched a Thane chapter. Like the Juhu edition, the dairy- and sugar-free bazaar in Thane is held every Sunday. Attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 12, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Billabong High International School, Main Road No.27, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane.

FOOD & DRINK The Juhu Organic Farmers Market at Pushpa Narsee Park

At this market, held every Sunday, attendees can pick up fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, February 12, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Pushpa Narsee Park, 15 Vaikunthlal Mehta Road, Nehru Nagar, Juhu.

FOOD & DRINK Itsy Bitsy Food Fest at High Street Phoenix

This two-day festival, organised by food-focused website and Instagram account Mumbai Foodie and city events site Time Out Mumbai, will include stalls by Mo’s Superfoods (kefir); Pack-a-Pav (sandwiches); The Bao Haus Co. (baos); Coney Island (pizza in a cone); The Stick House (fried snacks on sticks); and Mexican Express (Mexican food). There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, from noon to 11 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

FILM A Hard Day’s Night at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Richard Lester’s British musical film A Hard Day’s Night (1964), starring The Beatles, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 12.30 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

THEATRE Yugpurush at Y. B. Chavan Auditorium

Directed by Rajesh Joshi, Gujarati play Yugpurush is about the relationship between Gandhi and spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. Entry is free and via an invitation that can be collected from the places listed here.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Y. B. Chavan Auditorium, General Jangannath Bhosle Road, Nariman Point, opposite Mantralaya, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2202 8598.

TALKS Roop Mallik at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Biophysicist Roop Mallik will talk about motor proteins, little vehicles that carry information from one part of the body to another at this instalment of Mumbai Local, the series of talks held by arts organisation Junoon. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 5 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

COMEDY Undateable at Havana

At this Valentine’s Day special put together by Chalta Hai Comedy, comics Pavitra Shetty, Anand Reghu, Punit Pania and Sriraam Padmanabhan from Mumbai will discuss dating woes. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person for women and Rs 250 per person for men are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

COMEDY Vikramjit Singh at The Cuckoo Club

Delhi comedian Vikramjit Singh will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 8 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

COMEDY Azeem Banatwalla at Hard Rock Cafe Andheri

Mumbai comedian and travel writer Azeem Banatwalla will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person (of which Rs 500 is a cover charge) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Sharyans Audeus, Ground Floor, diagonally opposite Yashraj Studios, same lane as Fun Republic cinema, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 2674 3901.

ONGOING

ART Possible Futures by Marie Velardi at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Swiss artist Marie Velardi’s show, which has been organised by the Swiss Arts Council and the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, features the “Book of Possible Futures”, a series of watercolour drawings and texts drawn from conversations between the artist and women about their hopes for the future. For more information, see the Facebook event page. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

PHOTOGRAPHY Suitcase Museum at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

The exhibition is a set of 44 ‘objects’ or black and white images by photographer Dayanita Singh from her 2015 book Museum of Chance. For details, see here. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Tuesday, February 21. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 5.30 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

MUSEUM EXHIBITION Shakespeare’s First Folio at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

The First Folio, a volume of the collected plays of Shakespeare that was published in 1623, will be on display. The folio is on loan from the British Library and belonged to the collection of King George III. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 8. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Curator’s Gallery, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

PHOTOGRAPHY Kanu’s Gandhi at the Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation

Curated by Delhi photographers Prashant Panjiar and Sanjeev Saith, this show is an exhibition of photographs of Gandhi taken by his grand-nephew Kanu Gandhi. For details, see here.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open daily, from 10.15 am to 6 pm.

Where: Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Second Floor, East Wing, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 9613.

ART Approaching Land at Akara Art

Curated by Girish Shahane, this exhibition includes paintings by Indian modern artists such as Akbar Padamsee, Badri Narayan, M. F. Husain, S. H. Raza and Laxman Shrestha and contemporary artists such as Bharti Kher, Gigi Scaria, Gargi Raina and Jyothi Basu. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, February 24. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Akara Art, 4/5, Churchill Chambers, 32 Mereweather Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 5550.

ART Gieve Patel at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

Mumbai-based artist Gieve Patel’s new solo show Footboard Rider is a set of paintings that captures “the marginal, vulnerable or extreme figure”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, March 18. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2 Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

ART Goutam Ghosh at Project 88

A show of mixed media works titled bootstrapping by Santiniketan-based artist Goutam Ghosh. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

ART Group 1890: India’s Indigenous Modernism at DAG Modern

This exhibition examines the rise and subsequent disbandment of short-lived Indian modern artist collective Group 1890 and brings together the work of members such as J. Swaminathan, Gulammohammed Sheikh, Jeram Patel and Himmat Shah who went on to have successful careers. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, March 15. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

ART Kausik Mukhopadhyay at Chatterjee and Lal

City-based artist Kausik Mukhopadhyay’s show Squeeze Lime in Your Eye is a set of mechanical sculptures made from items he was gifted. For details, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, Kamal Mansion, First Floor, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

ART Princess Pea at Sakshi Gallery

The anonymous Delhi-based artist who is known by her giant mask-wearing alter ego Princess Pea will present a show of works titled Sunrise Ceremonies. The works are images of Princess Pea in various everyday situations. For details, see here.

When: Until Thursday, February 23. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

ART Sonia Khurana at Chemould Prescott Road

Delhi-based artist Sonia Khurana’s solo show Fold/Unfold is a set of prints and video works which “include the voice, twinning, fictions of sameness and the relation of dereliction to life, foregrounding the hidden but sensed weight of the trauma of psychological dereliction”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

ART Tanmoy Samanta at Tarq

A show of mixed media works titled Portraits in Time by Delhi-based artist Tanmoy Samanta. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, February 25. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.