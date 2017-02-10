FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

TALKS One Globe Forum at The Imperial Hotel

This forum to “discuss how we build a 21st century knowledge economy in India and South Asia” will feature speakers from the fields of politics, business, technology, education and healthcare. The registration fee, which includes three meals, is Rs 17,250 per person; register here. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11, from 9.30 am.

Where: The Imperial Hotel, Janpath, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2334 1234.

SHOPPING & STYLE Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2016 at Surajkund Mela Ground

This year’s edition of the annual fair, which features stalls selling handicrafts and handlooms from across the country, has a special focus on Jharkhand. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person from Monday to Friday and at Rs 150 per person on Saturday and Sunday are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook page for more information.

When: Until Wednesday, February 15, from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Surajkund Road, Faridabad.

ART G/rove at Latitude 28

This group show will feature works by artists such as Krishnaraj Chonat, who lives in Bangalore, Seema Kohli from Delhi, Nobina Gupta from Kolkata and Norwegian artist Elin Már Øyen Vister. For more information, see the gallery’s Facebook page.

When: Until Sunday, February 26. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Latitude 28, F 208 Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

EXHIBITION Dadi D. Pudumjee - A Puppeteer’s Journey at India International Centre

The final day of this exhibition of puppets from the collection of veteran puppeteer Dadi D. Pudumjee, the founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, February 10, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Art Gallery, Annexe Building, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431.

FILM Black History Month Film Festival at American Center

Three films that explore the idea of race will be screened to mark Black History Month in the US. Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe (2016), about a poor, young Ugandan girl whose life changes once she begins to learn chess, will be shown on Friday at 3 pm; Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven (2016), about a group of outlaws hired to protect a town against a rapacious businessman, on Friday at 6 pm; and Barry Jenkins’s critically-acclaimed Moonlight (2016), a portrait of contemporary black America through the character of Miami boy Chiron, on Saturday at 6 pm. Entry is free via an invitation, which can be downloaded here. Attendees must carry valid photo identification. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 at 3 pm and 6 pm and Saturday, February 11 at 6 pm.

Where: American Center, 24 Kasturba Gandhi Marg, near Barakhamba Metro Station. Tel: 022 2347 2000.

TALKS Ezekiel Isaac Malekar at Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

Ezekiel Isaac Malekar, the priest at the Judah Hyam Synagogue in Delhi, will deliver a talk titled ‘Interfaith Dialogue – A Jewish Perspective’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, February 10 at 4 pm.

Where: Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Lecture Room, 11 Mansingh Road, near Andhra Bhavan. Tel: 011 2338 3895.

FOOD & DRINK The Old Delhi Street Food Tour in Chandni Chowk

Tour company Guava Trips will conduct a culinary trail in Chandni Chowk during which attendees will get to sample street foods such as dahi bhalla; daulat ki chaat; gulab jamun; pakwan; fruit sandwich; parathas; and mango kulfi. Tickets priced at Rs 3,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 10 to Monday, February 20 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The meeting point is outside Jama Masjid Police Station, Patel Gali Road, Meena Bazaar, Jama Masjid.

THEATRE Ismat’s Love Stories at India International Centre and India Habitat Centre

Directed by Sanjay Kumar and written by Anuradha Marwah, English play Ismat’s Love Stories is a profile of Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai. There is no entry fee for the IIC show on Friday. For more information, see here. Tickets for the IHC show on Sunday are priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person and are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 10 at 6.30 pm at IIC; Sunday, February 12 at 7.30 pm at IHC.

Where: C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg. Tel: 011 2461 9431. The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE The Cabuliwala at Akshara Theatre

Jalabala Vaidya will direct English children’s play The Cabuliwala, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story about an unlikely friendship between a five-year-old girl and a kabuliwallah from Afghanistan. Tickets priced at Rs 150 (for children below the age of 12) and Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, February 10 at 6.30 pm and Saturday, February 11 at 5 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

FILM Love Comes After at the India Habitat Centre

Hadzi-Aleksandar Djurovic’s Serbian drama Love Comes After (2013) intertwines three stories of people attempting to resolve past problems. The film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, February 10 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

FOOD & DRINK The Great Gurugram Pub Crawl

This bar hop organised by online deals website Instadeals will begin at Boombox Brewstreet, which will serve unlimited IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor), beer and starters; move on to The Backyard Underground, which will offer participants a complimentary cocktail; and conclude at The Westin hotel’s The Story Club and Lounge, where entry will be free for participants. Tickets priced at Rs 699 per person for single women, Rs 899 per person for single men and Rs 1,299 per couple are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 10 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Boombox Brewstreet, First Floor, Sector 29, Main Market, Gurgaon. Tel: 98214 94360.

THEATRE Pascualnama at Instituto Cervantes

Directed by Dhwani Vij, this movement-filled drama is based on the Spanish novel The Family of Pascual Duarte. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, February 12 at noon and 6 pm.

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4368 1907.

MUSIC Riot 1.0 with Komplex + Carlo3004 + Leen at Yes Minister

The inaugural instalment of this new electronic dance music gig series, organised by city-based event company Trancylvania, will feature sets by DJs Komplex aka Karan Sethi and Leen aka Harleen Kaur from Delhi and France’s Carlo3004 aka Donnadieu Charles. There is no entry fee; register via Clubbers.co.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Yes Minister, Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, Hauz Khas. Tel: 97114 95495.

THEATRE Dastangoi at The Potbelly

The tale of Ghummi, a wit and a maker of delicious kebabs, adapted from Urdu writer Ashraf Sabuhi’s collection of stories Dilli Ki Chand Ajeeb Hastiyan, will be narrated in the style of Dastangoi. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 10 at 8 pm.

Where: The Potbelly, 15 Bihar Niwas, behind Yashwanth Palace, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 2611 2764.

THEATRE Thoda Dhyaan Se at Studio Safdar

Actor Mallika Taneja will perform a solo piece on crimes against women. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, February 10 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Safar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar, New Ranjit Nagar. Tel: 011 2570 9456.

MUSIC Afterglow at La Bodega

Delhi-based jazz-funk band Afterglow, fronted by Japanese alto saxophonist Rie Ona, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 at 8.30 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC All The Fat Children + Mosko at BandStand

Bangalore alternative rock band All The Fat Children and Delhi dance-rock group Mosko will each play sets. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 at 9 pm.

Where: BandStand, 7, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 90132 08104.

MUSIC The Manta Sidhu Ensemble at The Piano Man Jazz Club and Depot48

Capital-residing singer-songwriter and guitarist Manta Sidhu will perform at two venues this weekend. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 at 9 pm at The Piano Man Jazz Club and Sunday, February 12 at 9 pm at Depot48.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260. Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Tritha Sinha and Martin Dubois at Depot48

Paris-based singer Tritha Sinha and French multi-instrumentalist Martin Dubois will present a joint concert that will bring together such diverse genres as Indian classical music, jazz, rock and reggae. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Leon Russell at Hauz Khas Social + Odeon Social

Techno and tech-house DJ Leon Russell, who is from Mumbai and now based in Delhi, will play two outposts of the Social chain of bars this weekend. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event pages here and here for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 at 9.30 pm at Hauz Khas Social and Saturday, February 11 at 9.30 pm at Odeon Social.

Where: Hauz Khas Social, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 078386 52814. Odeon Social, 23, Odeon Complex, D Block, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 4565 2737.

MUSIC Ashish Nagpal at Privee

City-based electronic dance music DJ Ashish Nagpal will play a set. Entry is free via a guest list that can be signed up to here or by calling 82872 02020. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, February 10 at 10 pm.

Where: Privee’, Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place. Tel: 85952 02020.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

WALKS Exploring the ‘Green Lungs’ of Delhi – Lodi Gardens

Sahapedia, the upcoming online encyclopedia on the South Asian arts, will conduct a walk around the garden, which is strewn with monuments built by the Lodi, Sayyid and Mughal dynasties. The walk is free to attend but prior registration here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 9.50 am.

Where: The walk will start at Gate No. 1, Ashoka Gate, near Lodi Garden Restaurant, opposite Mausam Bhavan.

FOOD & DRINK MUSIC Moonlit Fest at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Over 40 restaurants from across the city will participate in the two-day food festival, which will feature performances by Goa-residing bass music producer Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar and Mumbai-based Punjabi pop and Hindi film playback singer Mika Singh, among others. Tickets priced at Rs 250 (entry pass) and Rs 1,000 (entry pass plus concert ticket) per person per day and at Rs 1,500 (entry pass plus concert ticket) per couple per day are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12, from noon.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 14, Bhishma Pitamah Road, Lodhi Colony.

FILM 5 Centimetres Per Second at The Japan Foundation

Makoto Shinkai’s Japanese coming-of-age animated film 5 Centimetres Per Second (2007) will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 2 pm.

Where: The Japan Foundation, 5A Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV. Tel: 011 2644 2967.

QUIZ Quizzing with Chugh and Chanty at Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy

Quizmasters Chugh and Chanty aka Sanjay Chugh and Vikram Achanta will conduct their monthly quiz. Teams of up to five members can participate. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy, SCO 23, behind Galaxy Hotel, Sector 15, Gurgaon. Tel: 011 3310 5298.

FOOD & DRINK Love Is In The Air at Azad Apartments

Home cook Ruchira Hoon-Philip, who set up Commeat, a community dining group, will serve a Valentine’s Day-themed dinner of cheese fondue; bacon and chocolate bruschetta; strawberry and spinach salad; caramelised onion and Gruyere tart; red wine poached chicken; beer and mutton pie; white chocolate raspberry cheesecake; and chocolate pot de creme with chocolate covered strawberry. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Azad Apartments, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, Delhi.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise

Director Saleem Shah’s English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief centres around Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Angad Katari Collective at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Delhi-based pop-rock singer-songwriter Angad Katari will perform with his band. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Geetu Unplugged at Depot48

Mumbai-based folk-pop singer-songwriter Geetu Hinduja will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Su Real at Raasta Gurgaon

Delhi-based bass-heavy music DJ-producer Su Real aka Suhrid Manchanda will man the decks. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 82878 70254.

MUSIC Ajit Sarathi at Cyber Hub Social

Electronic dance music DJ Ajit Sarathi, who is from Delhi, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Cyber Hub Social, Shop No. 4A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber Hub, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 4232764.

MUSIC Herobust at Kitty Su

American bass producer-DJ Herobust aka Hayden Kramer will take over the console. There is an entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women and an entry fee of Rs 1,500 or cover charge of Rs 3,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender); book a spot here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, February 11 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

COMICS Indian Championship of Cosplay at Ansal Plaza

The nine winners of cosplay competitions held at the Comic Con India editions held in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad will compete at the Indian championship. Entry is free via registration here. See the Facebook event page for the line-up of events and more information.

When: Sunday, February 12, from noon to 8 pm.

Where: Ansal Plaza, Hudco Place, Khel Gaon Marg.

THEATRE Run For Your Wife at Pearey Lal Bhawan

An adaptation of British playwright Ray Cooney’s comedy Run For Your Wife, director Rishi Mehta’s Hinglish play is set in West Delhi where taxi driver Sabby Gill secretly juggles two wives in two different homes. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 3 pm.

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO. Tel: 011 4150 9109.

MUSIC REProduce Listening Room at Jugmug Thela

Seven city-based acts, electronic music producers Hashback Hashish aka Ashish Sachan, Jamblu aka Kartik Pillai, Godmen aka Hemant Sreekumar, a maze aka Nishant Gill and Antriksh Bali, post-rock band Hitherto and metal group Vajravarah, will play this edition of the series of shows by Delhi artist collective REProduce. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 4 pm.

Where: Jugmug Thela, Shed 4, Khasra 258, behind Kuldeep House, Lane 3, West End Marg, Saidulajab, Saket. Tel: 98714 70507.

THEATRE Insey Miliye at Alliance Francaise

Director Saleem Shah’s Hindustani comedy Insey Miliye is a set of portraits of three individuals: Shaamnath, preparing to host his boss for dinner, wonders how to hide his illiterate mother from his guest; Anubhuti Kumar, rejected by her family for being unable to have a child, is told she will get pregnant if she eats an egg; and Ghulam Rasool finds an unconventional method of performing charity. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 4 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Jeeveshu Ahluwalia at Canvas Laugh Club

Delhi-residing comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia will perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People & Co, Tower 8-B, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

COMEDY Amit Tandon at Pearey Lal Bhawan

City-based comedian Amit Tandon will present a set. Ticket priced at Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Pearey Lal Bhawan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO. Tel: 011 4150 9109.

FILM Withering at the India Habitat Centre

In director Milos Pusic’s Serbian film Withering (2013), Janko returns to his native village from Belgrade. His mother hopes he will settle there, but he would rather sell their land. The film will be screened with English subtitles. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

THEATRE Woody Allen’s Side Effects at Alliance Francaise

Saleem Shah directs this English adaptation of three stories from Side Effects, a collection of short, humorous pieces by Woody Allen. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY This Stand Up Comedy Show at Akshara Theatre

Stand-up comedians Devesh Dixit, Aman Deep and Shaad Shafi from Delhi, Pratyush Chaubey from Gurgaon and Prakhar Pramod from Ghaziabad, will each perform a set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Mohan Lohia Hospital, Delhi. Tel: 70424 08158.

MUSIC Braindrop + Cosmic Brahma at The Yard

Psytrance producers Braindrop aka Sumith Suresh from Bangalore and Cosmic Brahma aka Abhishek Chakraborty, who is based in Delhi, will launch and play tracks from their respective new albums Minus Terminus and Prahari. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information and the full line-up.

When: Sunday, February 12 at 8 pm.

Where: The Yard, A/2A, Second Floor, Green Park, Aurobindo Marg, next to Sartaj Hotels, Hauz Khas. Tel: 98113 39273.

ONGOING

ART Stretched Terrains at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

The show comprises a string of interconnected yet independent exhibitions such as Yatra: The Rooted Nomad by M. F. Husain; The Black Sun by S. H. Raza; and Man Grinding his Teeth by F. N. Souza. For more information, see here.

When: Until Monday, July 31. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4916 0000.

ART Open Hand at Jor Bagh

This show put together by arts organisation the Gujral Foundation features a few of their most important international projects, including artworks by Shilpa Gupta from Mumbai and Pallavi Paul and Vishal K. Dar, who are both based in Delhi. See the Facebook event page or call 98995 98586 for more details.

When: Until Sunday, March 5. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: 24, Jor Bagh.

ART Ram Kumar at Vadehra Art Gallery

An exhibition of recent works by Delhi-based abstract artist Ram Kumar. For more information, see here.

When: Until Wednesday, February 22. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-40 Defence Colony. Tel: 011 2462 2545.

ART Saba Hasan at Art and Aesthetic

Delhi-based artist Saba Hasan’s new solo show Undeciphered Fates comprises book installations and voice and video works. For more information, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, February 28. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Art and Aesthetic, F-213/A, First Floor, Old M.B. Road, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4158 7277.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.