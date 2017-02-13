Title

× Close
Tamil politics

Outside beach resort where AIADMK legislators are holed up, locals are unnerved by all the activity

Residents of Koovathur say the speeding cars and roads teeming with party leaders and police make them feel unsafe.

by 
Image credit:  Vinita Govindarajan

At noon on Monday, three white jeeps with tinted windows zoomed past the streets of Koovathur, a quiet village 80 km to the south of Chennai. A flock of goats scuttled out of the way as the cars, bearing black, white and red flags, swerved around the corner towards Golden Bay Resorts, a luxury beach stay at the end of the road.

This is where more than 120 of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s 135 legislators have been lodged since February 8, a day after Tamil Nadu’s caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam revolted against party General Secretary VK Sasikala’s bid to take the reins of the state.

Two days after he resigned as chief minister, paving the way for the Sasikala’s elevation, OPS – as the AIADMK leader is known – claimed he had been forced to step down, in a dramatic late-night media address. Since then, Tamil Nadu has plunged into political turmoil, its ruling party split wide open and a tussle for power raging between factions led by Sasikala and OPS. Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that Sasikala’s elevation to the post of chief minister, which was earlier supposed to happen last week, hinges on the Supreme Court verdict on a disproportionate assets case against her, which is now expected on Tuesday.

While legislators and Parliamentarians have been trickling into OPS’ camp over the last week, Sasikala has tried to keep a tight grip on her faction of MLAs by visiting them regularly at the Golden Bay Resorts. Reports allege that the MLAs have been held captive at the resort to ensure they do not pledge their support to OPS, but Sasikala and her aides have denied this claim.

Consequently, the sleepy agricultural village of Koovathur has become the unlikely centre of Tamil Nadu’s political drama. As police vans and party cars continued to speed up and down the main road of Koovathur, bewildered residents of the village said they have never before seen so much activity on their streets.

Scores of journalists sat with their equipment at the corner of the road leading to the resort. Five men in white shirts and veshtis blocked the road, not letting media persons in. Earlier on Monday, reports said that journalists had been manhandled by security guards at the resort.

“Never has something like this happened in our village,” said R Bhoopalan, an elderly goatherd. “So many fast cars are going up and down the road. I am worried that my goats will be hit.”

Journalists were not allowed beyond this point towards the Golden Bay Resort.
Journalists were not allowed beyond this point towards the Golden Bay Resort.

Anxiety and fear

The constant activity in Koovathur over the past few days has made the villagers nervous and anxious. The influx of press vehicles, police vans and party cars has them worrying about their safety.

“The roads are usually so empty that our children play along them,” said M Kanchana, a daily wage labourer. “Now I am very scared of allowing my child to stray off alone. I haven’t gone to work for the past four days just to keep an eye on him.”

At first, the residents of Koovathur were puzzled and curious when they heard that the legislators had to the nearby resort. They gathered in large groups to see the AIADMK cars zip through their roads. But this curiosity soon turned into anxiety with a hint of fear.

“Behind each MLAs car was a van full of goons,” said M Sathya, the village president. “Some of them even had big sickles. Naturally, if these few people see such weapons they will feel scared, won’t they?”

The resort was located near the scheduled caste settlement of Koovathur, which comprised only 25 houses, most of which were made of sticks and straw. But despite their anxiety, these villagers have been supporting journalists by providing them food, water and even shelter during the day. On Sunday, the villagers gathered to scatter the goons who were blocking the path of the journalists on the way to the resort gates.

“It is because of the villagers that we have been able to report from here for so long,” said a journalist, who had been visiting the village since Thursday. “If we did not have their support, we would have been driven away long ago.”

The ordinarily quiet village of Koovathur.
The ordinarily quiet village of Koovathur.

Disillusioned with the party

Even though the Sasikala’s camp has inconvenienced villagers, many of them do not support OPS either. The MLA of the constituency that this village is a part of is from the Opposition DMK and many villagers said they did not want to concern themselves with AIADMK politics.

“There are so many legislators living on our bumpy road now, next to our thatched houses,” said Sathya. “Will they finally pay some attention to our plight?”

Sathya, now a DMK party worker, was once an avid AIADMK supporter. He even has the party’s symbol of two leaves tattooed to his arm. Another DMK supporter, Star Ezhumalai had the initials of former AIADMK head MG Ramachandran engraved on his arm. Both of them had switched over to the DMK along with a 100 other party workers two years ago. “We did not like our MLA and the other leaders,” said Ezhumalai.

Even some AIADMK supporters in Koovathur were confused about which camp to choose. Some said they would support former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa, who announced in January that she would foray into politics. Others said they were disillusioned with the party after Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5 and did not want to support it anymore.

“We used to support the party when Jayalalithaa was alive because she did a lot of good work,” said H Haritha, a homemaker. “Now we do not know whether Panneerselvam or Sasikala will do a better job. We don’t want to vote for either of them. So now we aren’t bothered.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext