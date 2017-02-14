Title

× Close
Kashmir Report

After the Kulgam encounter, J&K police crack down on 'fake news'

It is not the first time that state authorities have held social and print media responsible for inciting violence.

by 
Image credit:  Muneeb ul Islam

On February 13, a day after an encounter between militants and security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district left eight dead, the local police station filed a first information report against those allegedly spreading rumours about more civilian deaths.

Two civilians, in addition to four militants and two soldiers, were killed during or after the encounter on Sunday. Several more civilians were injured in clashes. On Monday, local newspapers reported that a third civilian had succumbed to injuries. The Jammu and Kashmir police responded with a press note warning against “false updates” on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. “It is clarified that all injured persons are stable and there is no report of any injured person succumbing,” read the press note.

Later in the day, the Kulgam police followed up on the warning. “An FIR has been lodged against rumour mongers who have posted fake news on social and print media,” said Shridhar Patil, senior superintendent of police, Kulgam. Charges were filed, he said, under Section 153 and Section 505 of the Ranbir Penal Code, the body of criminal laws applicable to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

While Section 153 deals with “provocation to cause riots”, Section 505 of the RPC is aimed at restraining the publication or circulation of information that may cause fear or alarm to the public.

Reports and rumours

Individuals with “vested interests”, Patil said, were spreading rumours on social media. Indeed, the state administration has frequently identified rumours on social media as the source of panic or unrest in the Valley.

In April, the district magistrate of Kupwara became the first to issue a circular asking that WhatsApp news groups register themselves at the local administrative headquarters. The additional district informatics officer of Kupwara was to “keep vigil” on the activities of such groups and government employees were told not to comment on official policies and decisions on such groups.

Reports linked the circular to two rumours. First, that a soldier had molested a girl in Handwara town in Kupwara district, which set off widespread protests where five civilians were killed. Second, that polio drops were killing children in the state, which sent thousands of people flocking to the hospitals. But the order was never seriously followed, said Bashir Manzar, editor of Kashmir Images, and hardly any groups got themselves registered.

As unrest spread in the Valley after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter in July, the government suspended mobile internet for months and the police issued warnings against rumour mongering.

Kamran Yousuf, a photojournalist with Greater Kashmir in the southern district of Pulwama, believes such bans are not aimed at the media. “The police issue these press releases to scare those on social media, not journalists,” he said. “Journalists will not post updates without confirmation.”

But the distinction between news and social media can get blurred, explains Manzar. “I don’t think newspapers spread rumours,” he said. “But it is unfortunate that they sometimes follow social media without verifying [information].”

He mentions rumours, spread during the thick of the unrest, of a Central Reserve Police Force officer molesting a girl. “Some newspapers picked it up and put it on their portals and then there was trouble,” he said.

Of course, in the Valley, it is a fine line between rumours and contested versions of the same story. During the unrest last year, the state explicitly acted against news outlets, raiding printing presses, banning the Valley-based daily, Kashmir Reader, apparently for inciting violence and booking one of its reporters for allegedly filing “fake news” about security forces. It sparked off a debate on the freedom of the press in Kashmir.

“Every story has two versions,” explained Manzar. “My job as a journalist is to report both versions and let the reader decide what the truth is.” This applies particularly to encounters, where spot reporting becomes difficult and journalists have to depend on the clashing accounts of security forces and crowds of local residents present at the site.

But state action against the press, he said, had put in place an “unwritten kind of censor” on the media.

Summer again

“It is not another state, it is Kashmir,” said Manzar. “Any rumour can get people killed. It can trigger more agitation, which will mean more reaction from government forces, which leads to more deaths.”

Monday’s episode shines a light on the growing unease in Kashmir. After last year’s unrest, the Valley settled into a tense calm. “When it cooled, there was no effort from the government to reach out to people, find out why they are angry,” said Manzar. Any incident, in such a situation, could set off fresh protests.

Now that the snows are melting, rumours have started swirling again. “The situation is very fragile,” said Manzar. “People are very worried, there are rumours that something is going to happen. Even mainstream politicians are talking about it.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext