Title

× Close
Tamil politics

Behind the scenes: What Sasikala told MLAs after hearing about her conviction by the Supreme Court

Senior Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, who was part of Jayalalithaa's core team of five, has become the chief ministerial nominee of the Sasikala faction.

by 
Image credit:  AIADMK/Facebook

The power battle in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam witnessed a new twist on Tuesday after the Supreme Court convicted its general secretary VK Sasikala in an illegal wealth case.

As reported by Scroll.in earlier, the moment news about the conviction was broken by the media, Sasikala went into a huddle with her advisors at the Golden Bay Resorts in Kancheepuram, where legislators supporting her have been locked in for the past six days.

A senior AIADMK official, privy to the discussions, told Scroll.in, that Sasikala “was seething with anger” after the verdict.

She told her supporters that the drama since February 5, when she was elected as legislative party leader, has been orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party in active collusion with acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Sasikala apparently said that come what may, it was important to ensure that Panneerselvam did not get away with what he had done to her and the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam had become chief minister after AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, but stepped down from the position on February 5 to allow Sasikala to take over. However, he rebelled against her two days later.

Power tussle

Earlier on Tuesday, Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak Jayakumar went to the resort just before the judgment was pronounced. This led to speculation that he might be proposed as the new chief minister nominee to counter Panneerselvam, who has accused Sasikala of not having any locus standi to lead the party and the government.

However, the AIADMK official said MLAs were in no mood to elect an outsider. They want one among their own to become the next chief minister.

About 20 minutes after the judgment was pronounced, Sasikala brought the MLAs together for a meeting. The official said “a few in the crowd” were “unhappy and unwilling” to take any step and wanted time. However, after a few minutes, Dindigul Sreenivasan, who was appointed as presidium chairman by Sasikala last week, proposed the name of Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy.

It is not clear whether all the MLAs agreed and signed letters of support on the spot. Palanisamy later claimed they did. Palanisamy told the media that a letter staking claim to form the government has been sent to Governor Vidayasagar Rao. The Raj Bhavan has acknowledged the receipt of the letter.

Palanisamy was chosen as he belonged to the powerful Gounder community, who dominate the western region of Tamil Nadu. Forty five of the 135 MLAs in the AIADMK are Gounders. In the last few days, a majority of parliamentarians who moved to Panneerselvam’s faction have been from this community. Therefore, the choice also seems to be a ploy to arrest the exodus of Gounder leaders from Sasikala’s team.

Sasikala is a Thevar, the same community to which Panneerselvam belongs.

But at Panneerselvam’s residence, leaders said they were getting calls that some of the legislators were being coerced to sign letters of support. This forced the MLAs and parliamentarians on Panneerselvam’s side to proceed to the resort to try and rescue the legislators currently inside. Sasikala also removed Panneerselvam from the party after she was convicted by the Supreme Court.

Sasikala’s family members were also present at the resort, where at least 800 policemen and personnel from the Rapid Action Force have been deployed.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men
Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Image Credits: Pexels
Image Credits: Pexels

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LiveInStyle and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext