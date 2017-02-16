Title

alcohol consumption

As poll fever fades, impending Supreme Court ban on alcohol sale near highways dents Goa's spirits

The order, passed in December, could hurt the tourism-driven economy of the state.

Image credit:  pixabay.com

With polling for the Assembly elections having concluded on February 4, the spotlight in Goa is on the implications of a recent Supreme Court order, banning alcohol shops within 500 metres of the country’s national and state highways, on the tourist state.

Tourism drives the coastal state’s economy and the state has a high density of bars, with two major national highways passing through major towns and habitations. The apex court order is therefore likely to have a big financial repercussion on Goa.

“The government will have to take a decision [on how to implement the ban,” the state excise commissioner Menino D’Souza told Scroll.in. “For the last two months we have been busy with election duties. Now taluka level teams have been formed to do physical ground surveys and indicate on the survey plans, the area to be affected and the bars and shops that fall in this area”

Free-flowing

The state has issued alcohol-sale licences to 11,100 shops, taverns and bar-cum-restaurants that sell liqour. Of this, an estimated 3,000 establishments and vendors would be affected by the ban, according to the state excise department.

The Supreme Court in December directed states and the Centre not to grant licences to alcohol vends within 500 metres of highways and said existing licences would be nullified from April 1.

Goa has kept its excise rates for Indian Made Foreign Liquor, wines, country and foreign liquor as well as other spirits relatively low, which has caused alcohol vending shops to swell in the state. There is a high demand for spirits from domestic tourists, who purchase it at low rates here to beat the higher duties in their home states. The state’s excise revenue in 2015-’16 was Rs 317 crore.

According to data from the state transport department, Goa has 224 km of national highways and 231 km of state highways. It boasts one of the highest road densities in the country (2,855 km of road per 1,000 km).

The state’s infrastructure development priorities have consistently focussed on road projects – upgrading state highways to national highways and major district roads to state highways. This, coupled with the high concentration of alcohol vending establishments will make the Supreme Court ban catastrophic for them, said those in the liqour business.

Up in arms

On Saturday, the All Goa Liquor Traders Association held a meeting to decide the course of action post the ban. They criticised the government for not being proactive enough, sought relief from the state government and threatened to block highways in protest. The association’s president, Dattaprasad Naik, who was also the BJP candidate from the Taleigao seat, told the media that the Goa government should explain the state’s predicament due to the ban.

The association has suggested that the state government could denotify state highways, so that lesser bars and vendors would be affected by the order. However, Excise Commissioner D’Souza pointed out that excise licences can also be transferred or shifted, to allow shops to relocate further away from highways.

Apart from liquor retail shops, many restaurants serving alcohol are worried they could also face the heat of the ban. From roadside dhabas to grade II eateries, fine-dining restaurants and even bars in starred hotels and malls, there are many such establishments in close proximity of highways. “The highways in Goa run through the centres of many towns including Vasco da Gama, Margao, Ponda and bustling suburbs like Porvorim,” said Savio Messias, president of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa. “So, a lot of even upper-end restaurants are worried they could get affected.”

O’Coqueiro, a restaurant on National Highway 17, has been a Goan landmark since 1972. “If we have to run a soft drink bar and stop serving spirits, the spirit of the place will be lost” said business development manager Shekhar Diwarkar.

Diwarkar said he hopes the state government backs the liqour industry and intervenes in the issue. But with the code of conduct for the elections in place till the results are out on March 11, administration in the state is in limbo, adding to the industry’s anxiety.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government, whose term ends in March, had earlier indicated it would speak up against the ban. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has sought the advocate general’s opinion on the matter, but said it would be up to the incoming government to tackle it. On Wednesday, though, following advice from the state advocate general, the government said it would be advisable for trade bodies affected to move court.

“The advocate general is of the opinon that restaurants in bar and restaurants do not fall in the purview of that order,” Parsekar told Scroll.in. “But these are things which are to be discussed in the court.”

Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

A tip for you this Valentine’s Day: Scotch is inching towards being the most loved gift for men

A handy guide to buying a gift for a guy.

Image credit:  Pexels

Valentine’s day is around the corner so men and women everywhere are racking their brains for the perfect present. Buying a gift for men though can be a stressful experience. Be it a birthday, celebration or personal milestone, many men and women find it difficult to figure out what their male friends or significant others want. That’s why TVF decided to perform a public service and ask the guys directly what they loved. So, the next time you’re running around to buy a gift for a man, just pick something from the list below and thank us later.

Watches: A watch can complete a man’s ensemble and quickly become a talking (or bragging) point at a party. If your man loves classics, a vintage HMT (if you can find one) with a metal strap should be your brand of choice. For fun-loving guys, try a Swatch watch with a pop-coloured leather strap or even a watch with Swarovski crystal studded dials from a variety of watchmakers. Fossil’s unconventional dials will delight a creative or artistic soul. Alternatively, the G-shock collection by Casio is reasonably priced, waterproof and perfect for those who love adventure sports. If your man is a fitness enthusiast, surprise him with an excellent fitness band from GoQii.

Whisky: A well stocked bar is every man’s pride and joy. Whisky, especially scotch is an extremely popular gift with men. It is a gift that can be displayed with pride and shared on occasions with friends and family. Scotch is any whisky (single malt or blended) that comes from Scotland, is usually aged for at least three years (often more) and distilled twice. Each region in Scotland produces whisky with a distinct flavor. Spirits from Islay, like Laphroaig, tend to have a strong peat flavor while single malts from Speyside tend to be lighter and sweeter. Connoisseurs will sing praises of the golden colour of blends like Johnny Walker or Black and White, and the smoky taste of Scotch whiskies like Black Dog. If your partner is truly mad about malts, go the whole hog and surprise him with a malt tour in Scotland - the ultimate whisky experience.

Jackets: For a more personal touch, a jacket can be quite an apt gift. A romantic-at-heart will love a traditional bandhgala while bike enthusiasts swear by their weather-worn leather jackets. Blazers are great day-to-night apparel, looking perfectly at home in the office or in a bar. You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to brands and designers: high street labels like Blackberry’s and Zara offer trendy outerwear at affordable prices. Custom made jackets like the ones from Raymond’s Made-To-Measure collection or the Bombay Shirt Company are also a great option, if you really want to get creative with the design.

Sunglasses: If your friend is a globetrotter, a smart pair of shades will delight him like nothing else. Whether he is sunbathing in the Maldives, chasing zebras in Tanzania or skiing in Courchevel, this travel accessory adds an instant glam quotient to almost every type of holiday. Recent sunglass trends have been a major throwback to retro shapes inspired from Hollywood films like Tom Cruise’s aviators from Top Gun, Steve McQueen’s Persols from The Thomas Crown Affair or the wayfarers sported by the lead actors in The Blues Brothers. You’ll find many variations at high street brands like H&M and Diesel but if you can stretch the budget, pick up a good quality pair from Burberry or Louis Vuitton. Better yet, buy a unisex design that you can borrow when your heart desires!

Headphones: Most guys love their music, whether their choice of genre is soft rock, hard metal or folk fusion. So, it makes sense that headphones are on the list of the most popular gifts loved by men. Make sure you know what you’re looking for when it comes to buying headphones. For style combined with comfort, Skull Candy headphones come in a fun palette of colours. For amazing sound quality and pumping bass, you can opt for Shure or Sennheiser; they may look basic but deliver on their audio capabilities. Audio-Technica headphones are also gaining a cult following among audiophiles for their excellent sound clarity. If your man listens to music while working out, get the Jabra Sports in-ear headphones which are made for the gym. Though it feels pragmatic, this gift will be treasured by all music lovers.

So, take a pick from this list and the guy you gift will be indebted to you for life! For more great gifting ideas, see here.

PreviousNext